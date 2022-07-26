2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition to Feature Bespoke Styling, Cool Accessories, Powerful Engine & More

GMC recently debuted the 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition at the Overland Expo Pacific Northwest event. The updated Sierra AT4X is a collaboration between General Motors and American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) – hence the AEV Edition branding – and is what GMC calls its most capable half-ton truck without diminishing its posh upbringings.

“GMC has been a pioneer in the premium off-road space, and this Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition raises the bar yet again,” said Duncan Aldred, GMC Global Vice President. “Leveraging GMC’s unwavering dedication to providing premium trucks and American Expedition Vehicles’ expertise in engineering and performance-driven parts and accessories, this truck provides extreme capability, technology, and comfort.”

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition

The AT4X AEV Edition is, expectedly, home to an array of custom visual and performance-enhancing equipment. Updates include AEV front and rear bumpers made from three-millimeter heavy-duty steel. The bumpers are powder-coated and e-coated to repel UV rays and corrosion, while AEV claims it’s the only factory-installed front bumper that is winch-capable out of the box. “We took our signature approach to help elevate this truck’s inherent off-road capability to the next level,” said Dave Harriton, AEV founder and CEO.

Meanwhile, the AEV Edition has a new front grille, larger 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory mud tires, gloss black door handles, and a black contrast on the inner tailgate. Also new are hot-stamped boron steel skid plates to protect the front, rear differential, steering gear, transfer case, and fuel tank from damage or punctures when venturing on the beaten path. Of course, the truck has a multitude of AEV branding inside and out to remind you of the truck’s on and off-road prowess.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition. Photo: GMC.

Better Clearances

The Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition is not merely a cosmetic update. GMC claims better off-road stats than the outgoing Sierra 1500 AT4X. The AEV Edition has 11.2 inches of ground clearance, better than the previous 10.8-inches. Moreover, the AEV Edition has a front approach angle of 32.5 degrees, a 23.4-degree departure angle, and a breakover angle of 23 degrees, surpassing the outgoing AT4X from every aspect.

Standard V8 Gas Engine

The GMC Sierra 1500 is available with different engine options, but only the 6.2-liter V8 will do for the AT4X AEV Edition. It sends 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. of torque to all four wheels using a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The drivetrain includes front and rear e-locking differentials and a two-speed transfer case with selectable off-road driving modes. If it all sounds familiar, it’s the same hardware underneath the GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Concept unveiled in 2021.

Moreover, the suspension comprises of Multimatic DSSV dampers to deliver better on-road comfort, superior off-road traction, or both. “Our customers want an uncompromising combination of on-road technology and off-road capability,” Aldred added.

Towing & Payload

The GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition has a max payload of 1,290 lbs. and can tow up to 8,700 lbs. Features like the trailer camera system and a virtual rearview mirror camera make pulling bulkier items more manageable and safer.

Classy Interior

Calling it an “iron fist in a velvet glove” is so cliché, but it defines the GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition to a T. GMC’s AT4X Obsidian Rush interior is standard and features full grain leather upholstery, massaging front seats, real Vanta ash wood trim, and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system. Other goodies like a 13.4-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity are standard fare.

Safety-wise, the AEV Edition comes standard with advanced driving aids like adaptive cruise control, trailer blind-spot monitoring, automatic rear braking, a surround-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, and more.

Pricing & Availability

The GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition is not due to arrive at U.S. dealerships until early or mid-2023. Pricing and other related info remain forthcoming, but you can expect a slight uptick over a standard AT4X’s $78,300 base price.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: GMC

