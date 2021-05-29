Ford Extended Warranty Cost: Is It Worth It? (2021)

Ford extended warranty costs vary depending on many things, including dealer markups.

The Ford Extended Service Plan (ESP) can cover mechanical repairs up to 8 years or 150,000 miles.

Compare prices from independent extended warranty companies with Ford’s plans to see which offers the best value for your money.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Ford’s extended warranty contract is pages long, but it all boils down to one question: Is it worth it? Ultimately, you’re the one who needs to decide if the Ford extended warranty cost makes sense for your budget, but we’ll break it down here with a few examples of different plan prices to help you decide.

We’ve analyzed the Ford extended warranty inside and out, and it’s a solid option with a variety of choices for term lengths and coverage levels. However, it can be a bit expensive depending on where you get it. Before you settle on a plan, it’s a good idea to compare Ford’s extended warranty cost with coverage options from leading providers like Endurance. Click below to start getting free quotes from the best extended car warranty companies we’ve reviewed.

Ford Extended Warranty Cost Breakdown

Ford’s extended warranty options are called Ford Protect Extended Service Plans (ESPs). You can buy one from your local Ford dealership, from a dealership that sells plans online, or directly from the Ford Protect website. No matter where you shop, the plans are identical – but the prices might not be.

So, how much does a Ford extended warranty cost? According to our research, drivers find prices between about $2,200 and $4,300. Here are a few quotes that drivers have received and where they got them:

Plan Terms Ford Extended Warranty Cost Warranty Quote Source 7 years/60,000 miles $2,800 Dealership in person 8 years/150,000 miles $3,665 Dealership website 8 years/150,000 miles $4,285 Ford Protect website 8 years/150,000 miles $2,949 Dealership website 8 years/125,000 miles $2,165 Dealership website

As you can see, Ford extended warranty costs vary widely depending on where you get a plan. Some online dealers are known for providing much more affordable coverage than in-person dealerships or the Ford Protect website. This is likely because they have goals to sell a certain number of warranties per month.

In our research, we’ve reviewed quotes from many leading extended warranty companies for a variety of vehicles and plans. So, how do Ford extended warranty costs compare? Ford’s prices are higher than third-party plans, though some online dealers can offer competitive rates. Overall, the average cost for a third-party extended warranty is $2,601, with the most affordable plans starting at $1,300.

If you decide to purchase an official Ford Protect plan from your local dealer, it can be a good idea to get quotes from online dealers beforehand and bring those in when you sit down with the warranty team. It’s possible to negotiate with local dealers when you bring in evidence of lower prices. Some may even price-match a Ford extended warranty cost from another dealership.

What Affects Ford Extended Warranty Costs?

Besides variations in price between dealers, a few other things affect the price of a Ford Extended Service Plan:

Plan level: A bumper-to-bumper extended warranty will cost the most, while a simple powertrain plan will cost the least.

A bumper-to-bumper extended warranty will cost the most, while a simple powertrain plan will cost the least. Deductible: Ford gives drivers a choice between a $0, $50, $100, or $200 deductible. Paying a higher deductible will lower the overall cost of the plan.

Ford gives drivers a choice between a $0, $50, $100, or $200 deductible. Paying a higher deductible will lower the overall cost of the plan. Plan term: Plans that last longer cost more. You can save money by opting for a plan that covers fewer total miles if you drive less than the average person.

Plans that last longer cost more. You can save money by opting for a plan that covers fewer total miles if you drive less than the average person. Vehicle: Different vehicles in Ford’s lineup can have different extended warranty prices. For example, a Ford Edge extended warranty costs less than a Ford F-250 extended warranty. This reflects the average cost of repairs for the vehicles. Coverage also costs more for older vehicles with more miles.

What Does a Ford Extended Warranty Cover?

The Ford extended warranty is a solid option compared to most other manufacturer extended warranties. That’s because Ford Protect ESPs come in four levels of coverage with four deductible options and many different time and mileage limits. Some manufacturers only offer one or two options in those categories.

You can select plans that extend up to eight years or 150,000 miles total. You can also mix and match mileage and time limits, so you can account for your annual driving habits. Here’s an overview of what the Ford extended warranty covers:

Ford ESP Level What It Covers PremiumCARE This plan is similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty, and it covers over 1,000 parts

on all major systems of the vehicle. ExtraCARE Covering 113 components, this plan includes the full steering and brake systems,

plus partial coverage for 8 more systems. BaseCARE This plan covers 84 components, including full coverage for the steering system

and partial coverage for 8 more systems. PowertrainCARE The cheapest plan, PowertrainCARE covers 29 components in the engine,

transmission, and drivetrain.

Along with coverage for mechanical breakdowns, Ford extended warranties come with the following benefits:

Up to 10 days of rental car coverage

24-hour roadside assistance

24-month financing with no interest

Transferable coverage

Is the Ford Extended Warranty Cost Worth It?

The bumper-to-bumper portion of the factory Ford warranty that comes with all new vehicles lasts for three years or 36,000 miles. This is the shortest bumper-to-bumper plan in the industry, so you may want to extend coverage for your Ford to keep it in top shape. That said, is the Ford extended warranty cost worth it?

Keep in mind that Ford extended warranty costs we found range from about $2,200 to $4,300. Would you rack up over $4,300 in repair costs over the life of the plan? Maybe, maybe not. Of course, repairs are unpredictable, but finding a lower price for the same coverage makes the plan more worth it.

Also, think about how long you want to have coverage for your Ford. Ford’s ESP can add a maximum of five years of coverage after the factory warranty expires. While that isn’t the longest coverage in the industry, it’s nice to know you have other perks like roadside assistance and 10 days of rental car coverage.

Another thing to look into is what you’ll pay for annual Ford maintenance costs without a warranty. RepairPal ranks Ford 21st out of 32 car brands for repair and maintenance costs, which means it has slightly higher-than-average costs. Models like the Fusion or Escape have cheaper costs than Ford’s trucks, full-size SUVs, and sports cars. Here are a few repairs you might encounter with a Ford that’s beyond its factory warranty period and what they cost, according to RepairPal:

Ford Model Repair Average Cost Ford Fusion Brake booster replacement $454 to $524 Ford Escape Power steering pump replacement $445 to $483 Ford F-150 Clutch replacement $969 to $1,119 Ford F-250 Steering knuckle replacement $859 to $919

Other Options for Extended Car Warranty Coverage

While Ford is the only place to get a Ford Protect Extended Service Plan, you can find comparable coverage options from a wide range of independent vehicle service contract providers. Third-party plans can also provide extras like 24-hour roadside assistance and rental car coverage, and they can exceed Ford’s offerings in some cases as well.

So, why choose another contract provider over Ford? Well, there are a few reasons. For example, independent plans offer more flexibility in various ways:

You can purchase a third-party plan after your factory warranty expires.

Independent plans can extend up to 250,000 miles and cover vehicles up to 20 model years old.

You can visit any licensed mechanic for service, while Ford ESPs require you to visit Ford or Lincoln dealerships.

Third-party plans can also cover more parts than Ford’s extended warranty. For example, only Ford’s PremiumCARE ESP covers wheel bearings, while all Endurance plans cover these parts.

Cost is another major factor in weighing the pros and cons of an extended car warranty. According to our research, the average Ford extended warranty costs $3,173. That’s a bit more expensive than the average third-party contract, which costs $2,601. Considering third-party contracts often last longer than the Ford ESP, the annual cost can be significantly lower for independent plans.

Another nice thing about leading warranty providers is that they all provide clear sample contracts online for you to compare exactly what’s covered under each option. This means you can read through the contracts on your own time instead of while you’re in the finance office at a dealership.

Compare Ford extended warranty costs from the dealer with a few third-party options to get a sense of what’s available. Our top three recommendations are Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield.

Endurance: Best Overall

If you had to pick one provider to check out, we’d recommend going with Endurance. The company has been in business since 2005 and is one of the only direct warranty companies in the industry. Most drivers have positive experiences with Endurance – the company has a 4.2 out of 5.0-star rating from customers on Trustpilot and a 3.61-star rating from customers on the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Here are a few highlights of Endurance coverage:

Endurance offers accessible pricing with a variety of plans, deductibles, and payment options.

Endurance warranties can cover up to 200,000 miles, which is plenty of coverage for older vehicles.

Drivers can choose from five standard plans plus the EnduranceAdvantageTM plan, which includes maintenance.

Protection plans from Endurance also come with a slew of benefits. Drivers get one year of Endurance Elite membership, which includes unusual benefits like tire replacements, interest-free repair financing loans, identity theft recovery, and discounts at select businesses. Plans also include 24-hour roadside assistance, trip interruption, and rental car coverage for the duration of the contract.

Read our Endurance warranty review for more information, or click below to get a free quote.

Best Overall Get Quote (866) 990-3410 Industry veteran that handles your plan directly, from quote to claim

CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

Maybe your Ford vehicle has been outside of its original warranty period for a long time. If that’s the case, check out CARCHEX for plans that can last up to 250,000 miles. CARCHEX offers five plans that can cover everything from the basic powertrain components to high-tech electronics. The company has been offering warranty products since 2004. It has an A+ rating with accreditation from the BBB and a 3.3-star rating from customers on Trustpilot.

CARCHEX auto warranty plans come with the following perks:

Towing reimbursement

24/7 roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement for covered repairs

Trip interruption reimbursement for food and lodging

Check out our CARCHEX review to see plan and cost information, or get your own quote below.

Best for Used Cars Get Quote (866) 950-7122 Top-rated provider with unmatched customer service and affordable coverage

CarShield: Most Affordable

If your main goal is to keep your Ford extended warranty cost as low as possible, CarShield is the provider to check out. Our research team compared quotes from all of the top extended warranty providers on the market today, and CarShield offered the cheapest quotes overall.

CarShield has been around since 2005, and it has grown to be one of the most popular vehicle protection companies in the industry. The company has a 4.1-star rating from over 17,000 reviews on Trustpilot, which is the highest number of reviews for a car warranty company on the site.

CarShield offers six plans that range from factory-style coverage to basic powertrain coverage. And to make the experience of having a breakdown a bit less stressful, CarShield plans come with:

Rental car coverage

Towing reimbursement

24/7 roadside assistance

Get a free quote from CarShield at the link below, or read our CarShield review for more information.

Most Affordable Get Quote (877) 265-5123 Well-known provider that offers great coverage with great pricing