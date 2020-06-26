The Most Reputable Extended Car Warranty Companies (2020)

Extended auto warranties can help you better predict the costs of owning a car and bring financial peace of mind.

Not all extended car warranty companies are trustworthy, so it’s important to know how to pick out the reputable ones.

An extended car warranty should bring you peace of mind – predictable prices, a helpline when your car breaks down, and hassle-free visits to repair shops. But not all extended warranty companies are created equal. Only the most reputable extended car warranty companies are worth your time and money.

We’ve compared some of the best extended car warranty companies in the industry and came up with six that we think are the most reliable. You’ll want to get a few quotes to compare your options, but this list will help you narrow down providers you can trust before you start requesting quotes.

Our Picks for The Most Reputable Extended Car Warranty Companies

#1 Endurance: Best Direct Coverage

Endurance stands out from the competition as a direct supplier. When you purchase an extended warranty through Endurance, it is the only company you’ll deal with. While other companies may outsource their service teams or underwriting, Endurance provides its warranty to drivers directly. This means there’s no middleman in your claims or customer service interactions.

After 14 years in business, Endurance knows a thing or two about extended warranties. Its customers seem to approve of its coverage, too, as it boasts an “Excellent” rating on Trustpilot.

Although it currently has a C+ rating on the BBB due to prior aggressive marketing tactics, its strong track record with customer service, first-year customer perks, and a variety of options make it a solid option for those who value a direct provider.

#2 CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

Driving an older vehicle doesn’t have to cut extended warranties out of the picture. Even if your car’s manufacturer’s warranty is in the rearview mirror, CARCHEX might be able to help you get coverage.

In our review of CARCHEX, the company earned the Best for Older Vehicles designation because it offers the highest mileage warranty of all the companies we compared. With coverage for cars with up to 250,000 miles, there’s a good chance that your older or used car could qualify for coverage under a CARCHEX plan. The company’s vehicle protection plans are available in all 50 states, which can’t be said about most extended car warranty providers.

When it comes to business practices, CARCHEX checks all the boxes. It is accredited by the BBB with an A+ rating, and it has been in business for 21 years – making it the oldest company on our list. Industry names like Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, SiriusXM, and CARFAX endorse CARCHEX, too. With a background like that and generous mileage limits, we feel confident that you can trust CARCHEX as one of the most reputable extended car warranty companies

#3 autopom!: Best Customer Service

An extended warranty can end up being a hassle if you don’t get a great customer service team to support you during the claims process. Autopom! is known for amazing customer service, which acts as an advocate for customers if they feel their claims were unjustly rejected.

The success of this approach shows in autopom!’s high customer ratings on Trustpilot and BBB, on which autopom! has an A+ rating and accreditation. Even though autopom! has only been around for 10 years, it has proven to be a reputable extended car warranty company.

#4 Liberty Bell Auto Protect: Best Military Discount

Liberty Bell Auto Protect’s military discount makes it an especially affordable option for veterans and active service members, which is why we’ve given it the Best Military Discount title.

Liberty Bell Auto Protect has a B+ rating by the BBB (although it’s not accredited) and has been in business for 10 years. Customers give the company 4.5 stars on both Trustpilot and the BBB.

#5 CarShield: Best Prices

Drivers look to extended car warranties as a way to cut down on repair costs and add a little predictability into month-to-month budgets. We found in our CarShield review that the company is one of the most affordable options on the market.

CarShield doesn’t skimp on coverage options just because it has low prices. There are six levels of coverage to choose from, such as bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain plans, high-tech coverage, and protection for ATVs and motorcycles.

While CarShield’s BBB grade is low, many companies chose to not pay for accreditation or address complaints on the site. The company has thousands of reviews on Trustpilot and Google, resulting in 4.0 stars on both sites.

#6 Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Plans

Extended warranties typically cover repairs for parts based on the plan you select. But when it comes to regular maintenance, you’ll still foot the bill. Few extended warranty companies include maintenance, but Protect My Car includes oil changes and tire rotations in extended warranty coverage, as well as offers separate maintenance plans.

This is a big plus for Protect My Car that’s sure to win over many drivers. Based on customer reviews, the company’s current customers seem happy with their plans. While Protect My Car doesn’t have a BBB grade or accreditation, it has almost 5.0 stars from 660 reviews. Trustpilot shows over 1,000 reviews that result in 3.5 stars.

It takes a little research to find the most reputable extended car warranty companies, but the extra effort is worth it.

What Do Reputable Extended Car Warranty Companies Look Like?

Reliable extended car warranty companies are out there, but it takes some research to find the very best ones. We think the most reputable extended auto warranty providers have these things in common:

Years in business

Availability in most states

Sample contracts provided online

High BBB score and accreditation

30-day money-back guarantee (or longer)

Positive online interactions with customers

Excellent customer service that’s easy to contact

Plans backed by reliable insurance companies

High customer review scores on BBB and other sites

Endorsements and partnerships from industry leaders

24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and access to large number of repair facilities

Who Has The Best Extended Car Warranty?

With so many options on the market for extended car warranties, it can be hard to know who’s the best in the business. Our team did extensive research on the best extended car warranty companies and ranked the companies based on industry standing, coverage, affordability, and customer service.

Endurance and CARCHEX scored the highest in our reviews, but the best company will depend a lot on what kind of coverage you need and what you want to pay. That’s why we always recommend shopping around and getting quotes from several providers. Our picks for the most reputable extended car warranty companies are a great place to start.