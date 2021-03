Infiniti has given us an inside look at the development of the new QX60. We have seen how engineers test the nine-speed automatic and how they use “Belgian blocks” for towing and durability testing. And now, in this video, we have cold-weather testing in Alaska, northern Quebec, and Michigan as engineers refine the all-wheel drive system.

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 will arrive in the United States and Canada later this year.