2024 Hyundai Santa Fe: Dramatically Restyled SUV Packs Rugged Good Looks, Luxurious Cabin & More

South Korean auto giant Hyundai has revealed the 2024 Santa Fe, the all-new fifth-generation variant of the brand’s popular SUV. Unlike its forebearers, the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe has grown more boxy (significantly) and more prominent in the styling department. Whether the new Santa Fe is a response to Toyota’s returning Land Cruiser is anybody’s bet, but one thing’s for sure: Hyundai is out for blood with the 2024 Santa Fe, and it’s not leaving anything to chance.

“The all-new Santa Fe’s bold and powerful identity, which encompasses the boundless outdoors and urban landscape, will establish an unrivaled presence in the midsized SUV market,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “Since the first-generation Santa Fe’s debut 23 years ago, this iconic SUV has won the hearts of millions of customers around the globe.”

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe: What’s New?

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is an all-new three-row family SUV. The extensive redesign has a retro vibe, boxy countenance, and bulging fenders, hence the more prominent styling. It’s also the largest Santa Fe in its lineage, with a 1.9-inch longer wheelbase than the outgoing variant and 190.2 inches bumper-to-bumper.

Meanwhile, the rear has a unique design with an extra-wide tailgate and low-set squared taillights. Moreover, Santa Fe’s longer hood, shorter front overhangs, longer rear overhangs, and clean body lines have made it look more brutal and more purposeful.

Of course, the growth spurt equates to more interior room. The redesigned three-row cabin features more leg, hip, and shoulder room for the second and reclining third-row seats. Hyundai claims the tall-boy rear end has increased the third-row headroom dramatically, enough to accommodate medium-sized adults. Moreover, the minimalist dashboard features shapes and surfaces inspired by the Land Rover Defender.

Turbocharged & Hybrid Powertrains

Hyundai has yet to release the official numbers, but the new Santa Fe will most likely have similar powertrain options as the outgoing variant. Hyundai has axed the base 191-horsepower four-cylinder of the outgoing Santa Fe for the previously optional turbocharged 2.5-liter unit with 277 horsepower and 311 lb-ft. of torque, which sends power to the front or all four wheels using an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

On the other hand, we’re expecting the Santa Fe hybrid to have the same turbocharged 1.6-liter gas engine and hybrid system with about 226 horsepower. Our concern is weight, as the 2024 Santa Fe tips the scales at around 4,750 lbs. (2,154 kg), more than the outgoing model. If there are no power increases across the board, it will be interesting to see how the powertrains will cope with the new Santa Fe’s heft.

Enhanced Comfort

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe may convey a more rugged and outdoorsy vibe with its newfound squarish design, but it has a laundry list of comfort and convenience features. The first row has what Hyundai calls Relaxation Seats with an integrated leg rest to “simulate a weightless experience for its occupants.” Moreover, it has an innovative Bilateral Multi-Console storage bin that the front and rear passengers can open, and the second-row seats have a cushion-angle adjustment to fine-tune the comfiest seating position on those long road trips.

The Santa Fe has standard dual high-speed wireless smartphone charging, over-the-air (OTA) updates for the latest features, a digital key, and a UV-C sterilization tray in the glove compartment to disinfect your stuff like wallets and smartphones. Modern tech features include dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless smartphone connectivity, a radar-based rear occupant alert system, and a digital center mirror.

Proactive Safety Technology

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe has an extensive lineup of advanced driving assistance features. It has forward collision avoidance, lane following assist, driver attention warning with driver monitoring, speed limit assist, remote parking assist, rear cross-traffic avoidance, and navigation-based cruise control, among others.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe: Pricing & Availability

The new Hyundai Santa Fe will go on sale in its South Korean home market by August 2023, while the first U.S. deliveries will arrive at dealerships in the first half of 2024. The official pricing information remains forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to start at $34,000 and up to $48,000 for the range-topping Santa Fe Calligraphy trim.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Photo Gallery

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor Company.