10 Best Extended Car Warranty Companies of 2021

Our team reviewed more than 20 popular extended warranty companies to find the industry’s top providers.

Leading warranty companies offer flexible payments and coverage ranging from powertrain warranty to bumper-to-bumper protection.

The best extended car warranty companies offer affordable protection plans that cover the mechanical components of your car most susceptible to costly repairs. After thoroughly reviewing the most popular providers on the market, these extended warranty companies came out on top:

If you’re considering purchasing an extended auto warranty, you’ll want to learn more about coverage and costs. Our team did much of this work for you, factoring in industry standing, warranty plans, affordability, and customer service. Get free quotes from several companies to find the right plan and price for your vehicle.

What is an Extended Car Warranty?

An extended car warranty, also called a vehicle protection plan or vehicle service contract, foots the bill for mechanical breakdowns after your factory warranty expires. Rather than pay a costly repair bill, drivers are only responsible for a deductible and a monthly or one-time payment.

The 10 Best Extended Car Warranty Companies

When were compared some of the most popular warranty companies based on factors such as industry standing, coverage, affordability, and customer service, we found these to be the 10 best extended car warranty providers.

Below, we’ll take a deeper look at our top three providers: Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield.

1. Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance is known for its comprehensive benefits and positive customer service experiences. We named it “Best Overall” for these reasons and because it’s one of the only direct-to-consumer providers available.

Industry Standing Coverage Affordability Customer Service Overall

Industry Standing

Endurance has underwritten extended car warranties since 2005, which bodes well for the company’s standing. It has a good reputation with experts in the auto warranty industry like AM Best, as well as rating sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and Trustpilot.

Here’s a breakdown of Endurance’s ratings:

Expert Score What This Means AM Best A+ in financial strength (Superior) The company is reliable financially to pay out customer claims. BBB C+ Endurance’s rating recently dropped due to advertising issues, which have since been resolved. Trustpilot 4.2/5.0 stars Customers have a positive experience with the extended warranty services from Endurance.

Coverage

Endurance offers six plans, each providing different levels of coverage. All plans come with your choice of a $0, $50, $100, or $200 deductible, which is the price you’ll pay to the repair shop out of pocket for any covered repair. If you choose a higher deductible, your monthly costs will be lower, and vice versa. Endurance will handle the rest of the repair cost.

Here’s a breakdown of Endurance’s vehicle service contracts:

Plan Best For Type of Coverage Supreme New, high-tech, commercial, or hybrid vehicles Bumper-to-bumper, exclusionary Superior Drivers who want comprehensive coverage Highest level of stated-component coverage Secure Plus Drivers who need coverage soon Powertrain plus coverage with the shortest waiting period Select Premier Drivers of high-mileage vehicles Specifically designed powertrain plus coverage for high-mileage vehicles Secure Drivers on a budget Most affordable powertrain coverage plan EnduranceAdvantage™ Both extended warranty and maintenance coverage High-level stated-component coverage plus regularly scheduled maintenance services like oil changes

Each Endurance plan comes with the following benefits:

Rental car reimbursement: Get reimbursed for $30 per day (up to $150) for a rental car while your car is in the shop for a covered repair.

Get reimbursed for $30 per day (up to $150) for a rental car while your car is in the shop for a covered repair. Trip interruption coverage: If your car breaks down over 100 miles from home, you will be reimbursed up to $150 per day (up to $450) for meals or lodging.

If your car breaks down over 100 miles from home, you will be reimbursed up to $150 per day (up to $450) for meals or lodging. 24/7 emergency roadside services: When your vehicle is disabled, call Endurance claims services, and the company will send you a tow, battery service, mechanical first aid for minor adjustments, tire service, fuel delivery, or lockout service.

Additionally, with Endurance, customers get their first year of Endurance Elite Membership benefits for free. After the first year, customers have the choice to renew their membership for a small fee. The Endurance Elite Membership program offers:

Repair financing: Receive up to $5,000 in repair loans.

Receive up to $5,000 in repair loans. Identity theft protection: This can help reimburse you for losses as a result of identity theft.

This can help reimburse you for losses as a result of identity theft. Tire repair/replacement: Get reimbursed for up to two repaired or replaced tires per year.

Get reimbursed for up to two repaired or replaced tires per year. Key fob replacement: If your key fob is lost or broken, Endurance will cover the cost of a new one.

If your key fob is lost or broken, Endurance will cover the cost of a new one. Member rewards: Get up to $250 in vouchers to be used at select merchant, hotel, and restaurant locations.

Add-on options to Endurance’s highest traditional coverage plan (Supreme) make this option particularly useful for drivers of high-tech, commercial, or hybrid vehicles.

Tire modification or suspension lift: Covers tires including oversized tires, body lifts, and suspension lifts

Covers tires including oversized tires, body lifts, and suspension lifts Hybrid vehicle coverage: Covers the electronic motor, power controller, inverter assembly, generator, electronic air conditioning compressor, and electronic power steering pump

Covers the electronic motor, power controller, inverter assembly, generator, electronic air conditioning compressor, and electronic power steering pump High-tech coverage: Covers back-up sensors and camera, video system and display screen, GPS/navigation systems, blind spot sensors, electronic driver display, and anti-theft systems

Affordability

While Endurance contracts tend to be on the more expensive side, many drivers think it’s worth it for the perks and comprehensive benefits. Our review team found that, on average, the best extended car warranty from Endurance, the Supreme plan, costs around $70 per month for 36 months for five years or 100,000 miles of extended car warranty coverage.

In general, we found that Endurance plans of all levels cost about $69 to $180 per month and require a down payment of $150 to $350.

Customer Service

Endurance warranty reviews speak for themselves. On the BBB, Endurance has over 1,000 customer reviews rating the company at over 3.6 stars out of a possible 5.0-star rating.

Positive reviews of Endurance customer service as reported to the BBB include praise for non-pushy salespeople, a simple buying experience, and saving money.

Negative customer reviews shine a light on long wait times to speak to customer representatives, slow claims approval, and phishing emails.

2. CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

Founded in 1999, CARCHEX is known for excellence in the industry. The company has a long history of positive customer experiences, along with a strong reputation among industry experts, such as CARFAX, Edmunds.com, and Kelley Blue Book. We named it “Best for Older Vehicles” because it covers cars with up to 250,000 odometer miles.

Industry Standing Coverage Affordability Customer Service Overall

Industry Standing

CARCHEX has an A+ rating on the BBB and won the BBB Greater Maryland’s Torch Awards for Marketplace Excellence in 2012. Trustpilot consumers rate CARCHEX at 3.4 out of a possible 5.0-star rating. CARCHEX’s years in business and positive ratings bode well for the company’s reliability and ability to pay out customer claims in a timely manner.

Coverage

CARCHEX offers five Extended Vehicle Protection Plans with several contract options under each tier:

Plan Best For Type of Coverage Titanium Drivers who plan to own their car for a long time Bumper-to-bumper, exclusionary contract Platinum Car owners who want comprehensive coverage Highest level of stated-component coverage Gold Vehicles with over 60,000 miles Second-highest level of stated-component coverage Silver Older cars more liable to hefty auto repair costs Powertrain plus coverage Bronze Reliable vehicles expecting infrequent repairs Basic powertrain coverage

Some benefits that come with all CARCHEX plans include:

24/7 roadside assistance: Includes emergency tire service, lockout service, battery service, fuel delivery, and winching

Includes emergency tire service, lockout service, battery service, fuel delivery, and winching Towing reimbursement: Up to $75 per occurrence

Up to $75 per occurrence Rental car reimbursement: Up to $40 per day (up to $160) per occurrence

Up to $40 per day (up to $160) per occurrence Trip interruption service reimbursement: Up to $50 per day for three days maximum if your vehicle breaks down over 100 miles away from home

Reimbursements may vary by contract.

Affordability

CARCHEX plans cost about $100 to $200 per month. For example, a Titanium plan can cost about $136 for 18 months for five years or 100,000 miles of coverage. The deductible with this plan is $100.

Customer Service

There are over 90 CARCHEX reviews on the BBB. Positive reviews detail speedy claims servicing, satisfactory service for luxury vehicles like BMW, and friendly, professional customer service representatives.

Negative CARCHEX reviews detail unsolicited sales calls, slow claims approval, and difficulty canceling contracts.

3. CarShield: Best Prices

CarShield is known for having unbeatable prices for its extended car warranty coverage options. The company doesn’t underwrite its own policies but administers vehicle service contracts from other highly ranked providers.

Here’s a quick snapshot of how CarShield ranks by our standards:

Industry Standing Coverage Affordability Customer Service Overall

Industry Standing

CarShield’s BBB rating could be higher. It’s currently rated the lowest rating (F). This is because a high number of consumers have reported a pattern of behavior regarding misleading sales and advertising practices, rude customer service, failure to cover repairs needed, and difficulty canceling a policy for a refund, despite the 30-day money-back guarantee.

A certain amount of negative customer reviews are to be expected with any company, and these complaints are not uncommon in the car warranty industry. When you consider that CarShield has covered over one million vehicles, the number of complaints is small.

CarShield received higher scores on other customer review sites. For example, the company has 4.0 out of 5.0 stars on Google. Trustpilot scores are also calculated from first-person customer reviews, and CarShield has received 4.1 stars out of a possible 5.0-star rating. This is a good indication that customers are largely satisfied with their extended car warranty experience from CarShield.

Coverage

CarShield offers six coverage plans:

Plan Best For Type of Coverage Diamond New cars that will be kept for a longer period of time Bumper-to-bumper coverage Platinum High-mileage vehicles Protection for most of your car’s vital parts Gold Drivers of unreliable cars liable to hefty repair bills Powertrain plus coverage Silver Drivers on a budget Powertrain coverage Aluminum Drivers of high-tech vehicles Specialty plan for electrical and computer-related problems Motorcycle & ATV Drivers of specialty vehicles Platinum or Silver coverage

Some benefits that come with all CarShield plans include:

Rental car reimbursement: Get reimbursed for a rental car while your car is in the shop for a covered repair.

Get reimbursed for a rental car while your car is in the shop for a covered repair. Towing: When your car breaks down, CarShield will tow your car to the nearest certified repair facility. Get up to $75 per occurrence.

When your car breaks down, CarShield will tow your car to the nearest certified repair facility. Get up to $75 per occurrence. 24/7 roadside assistance: CarShield will send roadside services for flat tires, lockouts, dead batteries, fuel delivery, and winching out to your location if your car is disabled.

Affordability

Our research indicates that the highest level of coverage from CarShield (the Diamond plan) costs around $83 per month for five years or 100,000 miles. This coverage is unique from Endurance or CARCHEX because the term length is unlimited. As long as you keep paying for coverage, your contract will not be canceled.

The Diamond plan is the highest level of coverage, making it some of the most expensive. We found some plans to be as low as $70 per month.

Customer Service

There are over 500 CarShield reviews on the BBB. Positive customer reviews detail excellent claims service, courteous staff, and fair rates.

Negative reviews report unsolicited sales calls, pressure marketing tactics, and trouble canceling a policy.

Are Extended Car Warranties Worth It?

A study released by software manufacturer Pegasystems Inc. shows that over half of Americans (60%) see the value in a car warranty. Out of the survey respondents who own an extended car warranty, 62% reported benefiting from this coverage over the past year.

There are pros and cons of extended car warranties. Reasons why people don’t buy an extended car warranty include lack of availability, high cost, and not thinking that they need one. However, this study suggests that most drivers would benefit from the coverage. Luckily, affordable car warranty options are available.

FAQ: Best Extended Car Warranties

What does a car warranty cover?

Extended auto warranties cover select mechanical components. Basic extended warranties (typically referred to as powertrain or drivetrain warranty coverage) protect the parts of your car that help the vehicle move, like the engine, transmission, drive axle, and more.

A more comprehensive coverage plan (typically referred to as a bumper-to-bumper warranty) covers the same components as a powertrain plan, plus your car’s cooling and electrical systems, high-tech components, and more.

What do extended car warranties not cover?

Extended car warranties do not typically cover the following damages and car parts:

The cost of routine maintenance

The interior/upholstery, paint, carpeting

Damage from misuse, abuse, or corrosion

Auto glass parts like windshield, headlights, and light bulbs

Damage from a collision, weather event, or environmental damage (unlike auto insurance)

Some of the best extended vehicle warranties are exclusionary contracts. This means your contract only lists the items that are not covered instead of naming each part that is covered. Be sure to read the fine print of your contract carefully to know what your car warranty covers. If you have not purchased a warranty, look online or reach out to a provider, as most companies offer sample contracts.

What do extended warranties cost?

The average annual cost of an extended car warranty from one of the best extended warranty companies ranges from $700 to $1,500.

What is the best extended car warranty?

We’re confident you can find the best extended car warranty from these companies:

Ultimately, getting quotes from several providers is a tried-and-true way to find the right plan for your vehicle from a reputable provider. You can compare some of these top providers head-to-head in our Endurance vs. CARCHEX, CarShield vs. Endurance, and CARCHEX vs. CarShield reviews.

