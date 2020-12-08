Video Reveal & Walk Around The 2021 Nissan Armada & Kicks

Nissan has unveiled an ambitious plan to release 10 new vehicles to the U.S. market over the next 20 months – six of which are expected in showrooms by the end of 2021. The initiative, aptly named Nissan NEXT, is defined by the automaker as a business and product transformation.

In this video, Nissan Vice President Allyson Witherspoon provides an overview of the Nissan NEXT plan. The video then transitions to Paul Hawson, Director of Product Planning at Nissan USA, who gives a detailed walkaround the 2021 Armada and Kicks.