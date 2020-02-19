The Ford Mustang Mach-E In 45 Seconds

“At the first-ever Detroit auto show, Henry Ford said he was working on something that would strike like forked lightning,” explained Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company. “That was the Model T. And today, the Ford Motor Company is proud to unveil a car that strikes like forked lightning all over again.”

The vehicle Ford is referring to is the new Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV powered by permanent magnet motors. Buyers can opt for all-wheel drive, and Ford says they are targeting an EPA-estimated range of at least 300 miles.

This video gives a quick overview of the Mustang some say is not deserving of the name. What you believe is up to you, but don’t make a final judgement just yet. Some of the engineering behind the Mach-E is pretty impressive.