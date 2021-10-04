The Top 4 Car Shipping Companies of 2021

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Each car shipping company charges different rates for different distances, and most offer more than one type of discount.

The best car shipping companies offer bonus services – such as cleaning – and insure your vehicle in the event of any damages.

Choosing a car shipping company involves looking at the distance you need a vehicle shipped and the type of vehicle transport available.

When you need to ship a car, you have plenty of options to choose from. So how do you know which are the best car shipping companies?

This article will explore four of the top options for vehicle shipping, delve into the costs associated with auto transport companies, and offer tips on choosing car carriers. Our experts have done extensive research to identify the best car shipping companies so consumers can make the best decisions for themselves and have peace of mind about their shipments.

What Are the Best Car Shipping Companies?

Montway Auto Transport, Easy Auto Ship, Sherpa Auto Transport, and AmeriFreight are the best car shipping companies on the market based on our research and secret shopper analysis. Our team of experts rated these auto transporters for price, services, reputation, and customer experience.

Car Shipping Company Our Award Overall Rating #1 Montway Auto Transport Best Service 4.5 out of 5.0 stars #2 Easy Auto Ship Best Benefits 4.5 out of 5.0 stars #3 Sherpa Auto Transport Best for Locked-In Pricing 4.0 out of 5.0 stars #4 AmeriFreight Best Deals 4.0 out of 5.0 stars

#1 Montway Auto Transport: Best Service

Availability: 50 states

Montway Auto Transport offers affordable car shipping services across the entire U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii. Enclosed and open transport, door-to-door shipping, and expedited shipping options are available, and the car shipper guarantees pickup dates for an extra cost.

Montway has a network of over 15,000 carriers, and the vehicle shipping company says it moved over 140,000 vehicles in 2020 alone. Each of Montway’s land shipments is backed by a cargo insurance policy of up to $100,000. Montway transports the following types of vehicles: ATVs, SUVs, sedans, minivans, motorcycles, classic cars, pickup trucks, and regular cargo and passenger vans.

Here are a few sample quotes we received from Montway Auto Transport:

Open transport, 524 miles: $629

Open transport, 1,032 miles: $849

Open transport, 2,078 miles: $1,559

Closed transport, 1,032 miles: $1,249

Closed transport, 2,078 miles: $2,249

What Customers Say

The majority of Montway Auto Transport reviews are positive, with customers mentioning timely delivery and an easy sales process. Montway is a Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited vehicle shipping company and has an A+ rating from the organization. Customers on the BBB website also rate Montway an average of 4.49 out of 5 stars after more than 1,750 customer reviews.

#2 Easy Auto Ship: Best Benefits

Availability: 50 states

Another one of the industry’s best car shipping companies, Easy Auto Ship guarantees the instant quote you receive is the price you pay. The car shipping company offers lower rates per mile than most moving companies and honors car shipping quotes up to 30 days after you’ve requested them.

Easy Auto Ship requires no money up front to schedule shipping services, and if a car shipment is delayed more than 14 days, the vehicle shipping company will pay your rental car costs.

Easy Auto Ship’s car transport services include open shipping, enclosed shipping, international shipping, and more. The provider can ship RVs, motorcycles, boats, and golf carts in addition to standard vehicles.

Here are a few sample quotes we received from Easy Auto Ship:

Open transport, 524 miles: $731

Open transport, 1,032 miles: $974

Open transport, 2,078 miles: $1,486

Closed transport, 1,032 miles: $1,344

Closed transport, 2,078 miles: $2,264

What Customers Say

Like the other auto shipping companies we’ve profiled, Easy Auto Ship is a BBB-accredited business with an A+ rating. Customers give the vehicle shipping company an average of 4.63 out of 5 stars based on about 700 reviews.

On Trustpilot, where Easy Auto Ship has a 4.2 rating out of 5.0 stars, the few reviews highlight great experiences and helpful customer service.

#3 Sherpa Auto Transport: Best for Locked-In Pricing

Availability: 48 states

Consumers who want to know the cost of vehicle transportation from quote to to delivery should consider Sherpa Auto Transport. The car shipping company says its Price Lock Promise ensures customers don’t have to worry about hidden fees because it covers costs up to $300 if a carrier charges a higher rate than you’re initially quoted.

Since Sherpa Auto Transport opened its doors in 2017, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based vehicle shipping company has offered transport services for only family cars, classic cars, and vans. If you’re looking to ship specialty vehicles such as RVs, golf carts, or motorcycles, another car shipping company is likely a better choice. Sherpa reimburses customers $20 on a car wash with every delivery as part of its Clean Car Guarantee.

Shipping services include open transport, enclosed carrier transport, expedited delivery, and door-to-door delivery.

Here are a few sample quotes we received from Sherpa Auto Transport:

Open transport, 524 miles: $650

Open transport, 1,032 miles: $925

Open transport, 2,078 miles: $1,825

Closed transport, 1,032 miles: $1,375

Closed transport, 2,078 miles: $2,850

What Customers Say

Customer reviews of Sherpa Auto Transport aren’t as numerous as those of other providers, but they are mostly positive. The vehicle shipping company has a near-perfect 4.90 out of 5-star average customer rating from about 200 reviews on the BBB website, and the BBB-accredited business is rated at A+.

#4 AmeriFreight: Best Deals

Availability: 50 states

AmeriFreight offers comparable options to Montway Auto Transport. In addition to offering auto transport services nationwide, AmeriFreight has add-on insurance coverage to help cover gaps in the carrier’s policy. Under the AFta Total Assurance Plan, AmeriFreight will cover deductibles up to $2,000.

Besides enclosed and open transport, door-to-door and terminal-to-terminal shipping, and expedited services, AmeriFreight will guarantee your car shipment quote if you choose the First Class Rate. The vehicle shipping company also ships specialty vehicles such as ATVs, RVs, boats, and golf carts.

Here are a few sample quotes we received from AmeriFreight:

Open transport, 524 miles: $718

Open transport, 1,032 miles: $828

Open transport, 2,078 miles: $1,049

Closed transport, 1,032 miles: $1,401

Closed transport, 2,078 miles: $1,888

AmeriFreight Discounts

AmeriFreight made our list of the market’s top car shipping companies in part because of its extensive list of discounts. Here’s an overview of the discounts you might qualify for:

Military: $35 off

$35 off Student: $25 off

$25 off Early bird: $25 off

$25 off Senior citizens: $25 off

$25 off First responders: $35 off

$35 off Return customers: $50 off

$50 off Medical personnel: $35 off

$35 off Multiple vehicles: $50 off (every additional vehicle)

What Customers Say

Customer service is one of AmeriFreight’s strengths. Our research team awarded the BBB-accredited business our Best Deals award for the many discounts it offers, and customer reviews often highlight AmeriFreight’s fair prices and professional services.

The BBB rated AmeriFreight an A+, and customers give the car shipping company an average of 4.86 out of 5 stars across more than 1,100 reviews on the BBB’s website. Google Reviews yield a similar average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5.0 after nearly 3,000 reviews.

What Is the Average Car Shipping Cost?

The average car shipping cost can range between $600 to over $2,500. Each company sets different shipping rates, and those costs can vary depending on mileage and a number of other factors:

Cost of fuel: Shipping prices usually go up if the price of gas rises.

Shipping prices usually go up if the price of gas rises. Driving hazards: Poor road conditions and inclement weather can raise shipping costs.

Poor road conditions and inclement weather can raise shipping costs. Type of vehicle: Larger or specialty vehicles, such as trucks and RVs, usually cost more to ship.

Larger or specialty vehicles, such as trucks and RVs, usually cost more to ship. Time of year: Summer and January are the busy seasons for vehicle transportation, so expect higher prices around those times.

Summer and January are the busy seasons for vehicle transportation, so expect higher prices around those times. Destination: Shipping long distance typically costs less per mile but more overall. Shipping overseas incurs even higher fees.

Shipping long distance typically costs less per mile but more overall. Shipping overseas incurs even higher fees. Transport type: Open transport is more cost-effective than enclosed shipping, while terminal-to-terminal delivery comes at a lower cost than door-to-door.

The market often dictates prices, so the shipping rates of vehicle transport companies fluctuate. Some of the auto shippers mentioned above offer discounts for members of the military, bulk shipments, and people who pay in cash. While some car shipping companies offer no-hassle, free quotes, you may be quoted a different price than you ultimately pay. Few car transporters claim the price of their car shipping quote is set in stone.

What To Look for in a Car Shipping Company

An auto transport provider that’s suitable for one person may not meet your needs. Here are some things our shipping experts say you should look for in an auto transporter:

Shipping options: While simplicity is nice, most legitimate cross-country transporters offer a variety of shipping methods, such as open and enclosed transport. A reputation for service: Look for more auto transport reviews than the ones you find on the provider’s website. Read customer reviews from sources such as the BBB website for a more complete picture of each car shipping company. Cargo insurance: It’s important for your vehicle to be protected in the event of damage during the shipping process. Even if you have an insurance policy to cover potential damage, transporting the car securely is the role of the auto carrier. Make sure they can replace your car if needed.

Keep in mind that most car transport companies do not have a fleet of car carriers at their disposal. Instead, many are transport brokers that contract work out to independent auto carriers who choose whether to take a job.

FAQ: Car Shipping Companies