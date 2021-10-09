Sherpa Auto Transport: Reviews, Services & Prices (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

In business since 2017, Sherpa Auto Transport has already earned a place among the nation’s best car shipping companies. Sherpa Auto Transport reviews bear witness that customers appreciate the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company’s communication and transparent pricing. So, is Sherpa your best bet for auto shipping?

This article will provide a close-up look at Sherpa Auto Transport’s vehicle shipping options, costs, and customer experience. We’ll also include details on two perks Sherpa offers all customers: a free car wash and locked-in prices at all shipping levels.

Sherpa Auto Transport Shipping Services

Compared to some of its rivals in the car shipping industry, Sherpa Auto Transport has limited shipping options. The company doesn’t transport motorcycles, RVs, boats, or other specialty vehicles.

Instead, Sherpa focuses squarely on being an auto transport broker for most family vehicles and classic cars. For an additional fee, the company will also move inoperable vehicles, as long as the vehicles can be rolled and steered.

Here are some other auto transport services Sherpa offers:

Door-to-door delivery

Limited expedited shipping

Open transport and enclosed trailers

Sherpa provides 24/7 access to transport experts as part of the car shipping process. These experts can give real-time updates on the location of your vehicle and provide an estimated drop-off time.

Price Lock Promise

One benefit of using Sherpa for your car transport needs is the Price Lock Promise, which essentially ensures that the price you’re quoted from Sherpa is the price you will pay for vehicle shipping. If a carrier bills you a higher amount, Sherpa will cover costs of up to $300 toward the new price.

Clean Car Guarantee

Sherpa Auto Transport offers car washes as part of its shipping process. After your vehicle reaches its destination, Sherpa will reimburse you up to $20 for a car wash you get within seven days of your car’s delivery.

Sherpa requires all of its carriers to be appropriately licensed to operate their vehicles and maintain satisfactory USDOT safety ratings. The vetted carriers also maintain Motor Truck Cargo insurance policies consisting of:

A minimum of $100,000 in coverage per shipment

Commercial General Liability insurance coverage of at least $1 million

Sherpa Auto Transport Costs

Like any vehicle shipper, Sherpa Auto Transport’s prices depend on several factors. Our research team found Sherpa’s average shipping price to be around $1,600, which is higher than most other competitors. But remember, Sherpa won’t change your rate after your initial quote thanks to its Price Lock Promise.

Here are some of the variables that determine how much auto shipping companies charge for transporting a car:

Cost of fuel: If fuel costs go up, so do car shipping costs.

If fuel costs go up, so do car shipping costs. Shipping distance: The longer the trip, the more expensive the bill.

The longer the trip, the more expensive the bill. The vehicle: Larger and specialty vehicles usually cost more to ship.

Larger and specialty vehicles usually cost more to ship. Time of year: January and summer are the busy seasons for the auto transport industry, so expect higher prices on average.

January and summer are the busy seasons for the auto transport industry, so expect higher prices on average. Transport type: Enclosed transport and expedited shipping are specialty services, so open transport is generally the most cost-effective way to ship.

Sherpa Auto Transport requires an initial payment if you request shipping services after receiving a no-obligation, free quote. The initial payment varies depending on the type of vehicle and transport and other shipping factors.

If you want to cancel transportation services before a carrier is assigned to your shipment, you’ll pay a $25 dispatch fee. If a carrier has been assigned, however, you’ll still be charged for the initial payment.

Sherpa Customer Discounts

Sherpa Auto Transport lists only one discount on its website. Active-duty military members are eligible for auto shipping at a reduced price.

Sherpa Auto Transport Reviews & Ratings

Sherpa Auto Transport reviews are mostly positive. The company has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2018 and holds an A+ rating from the BBB. Customers also give the auto shipping provider 4.9 out of 5 stars from about 200 reviews.

On Google, more than 400 Sherpa Auto Transport reviews averaged 4.7 out of 5.0 stars.

Positive Sherpa Auto Transport Reviews

Positive reviews of Sherpa Auto Transport mention professional drivers and quality service. Here is what some customers had to say:

“We had a Jeep transported from Horseshoe Bay, Texas, to Vail, Colorado, last week, and it went flawlessly. Communication, timeliness, service quality, best of all, no surprises! Thanks to the entire team!”

– Ed B. via BBB

“Everything was as advertised. The driver was the best, nice, customer-focused, helpful, communicated clearly, precise in directions. Great experience from start to finish.”

– Bill D. via BBB

Negative Sherpa Auto Transport Reviews

Of the negative Sherpa Auto Transport customer reviews we found, some mentioned bait-and-switch pricing while others cited a lack of professionalism. It’s important to remember, though, that carriers are independent contractors rather than direct employees of a company, so a positive customer experience cannot be guaranteed even if your interactions with Sherpa employees are nothing less than pleasant.

Here is what some customers had to say:

“[My car] arrived late, unloaded in the wrong location, with multiple points of damage, including a completely shattered back window. I could not reach their customer service to make a claim. … I would avoid doing any business with Sherpa.”

– Sean M. via BBB

“My problem is when my wife met the driver in California, he was very threatening to her and strong-armed her into giving him a better tip. It was to the point where she should have called the Sheriff’s Department and reported him. For this reason, I will never use Sherpa again. They need to vet their carriers much better.”

– Damon O. via BBB

Sherpa Auto Transport: Best for Locked-In Pricing

The bottom line on Sherpa Auto Transport is that the company typically provides stress-free auto shipping and transparent pricing. If you are looking for positive customer service experiences and have a budget in mind, Sherpa is a good choice. We rate the provider 4.0 out of 5.0 stars.

If you are looking for shipping to places such as Hawaii or overseas, you may want to look elsewhere since Sherpa only ships vehicles in the continental U.S.

Our Recommendations for Auto Shipping Companies

Our research team suggests getting no-hassle online quotes from multiple car transporters whether you’re moving your vehicle a short distance or across the country. That way, you can compare rates and see which shipping company best fits your shipping needs.

Montway Auto Transport: Best Service

Based on several factors, we give Montway Auto Transport 4.5 out of 5.0 stars, and the company wins our award for Best Service. The transporter offers shipping in all 50 states, which means it can ship a car from New York, California, or Florida to Hawaii or vice versa.

Montway also ships cars internationally, offers expedited car shipping services, and can transport vehicles such as motorcycles, all with some of the most affordable rates in the shipping industry.

AmeriFreight: Best Deals

Customers looking for discounts may want to check out AmeriFreight, which we designate as the car shipping provider offering the best deals. Discounts are available for military members, students, first responders, senior citizens, and others.

Along with offering great savings, AmeriFreight ships to all 50 U.S. states and doesn’t require any money up front for car shipping services. Overall, we give AmeriFreight 4.0 out of 5.0 stars – the same overall rating as Sherpa Auto Transport.

