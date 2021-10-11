Montway Auto Transport: Reviews, Cost & Services (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Montway Auto Transport Review

Montway Auto Transport has delivered over 600,000 vehicles in its years in the car shipping business. For its stellar reputation and low average rates, we gave Montway the title of Best Service among the industry’s best car shipping companies. But what do Montway Auto Transport reviews say about the company?

This article will carefully examine Montway’s auto transport services and shipping costs – as well as Montway Auto Transport reviews from customers – so you can make an informed decision when shipping your car.

Montway Auto Transport Highlights

Montway Auto Transport has been in the vehicle shipping industry since 2006 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois. In 2021, Montway received the Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation of the Year in the Business Service Industries category. The car transport company was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000 and received a Patriot Award for being a Military Support Employer.

Montway Auto Transport Car Shipping Services

Montway Auto Transport offers auto transportation to and from the continental US, as well as Hawaii and Alaska. The provider brokers deals with car shippers across the country to offer several methods of vehicle transport.

Here is an overview of the shipping services you can get with Montway Auto Transport:

Expedited shipping

Classic car shipping

Door-to-door delivery

Open trailer transport

Enclosed trailer transport

When transporting cars, Montway lets customers ship personal items in one suitcase or box up to 100 pounds at no extra cost. Due to safety regulations, the truck driver can inspect the vehicle for unlawful items.

Montway Auto Transport ships most vehicle types. These include:

ATVs

SUVs

Sedans

Minivans

Motorcycles

Pickup trucks

Passenger vans

Vehicles not eligible for shipping through Montway Auto Transport include RVs, trailers, and boats.

Montway Auto Transport makes sure that any shipment it brokers is insured. All land shipments come with Inland Marine Cargo insurance coverage up to $100,000. This is carried by the auto transporter but has certain limitations. If you’re shipping by sea, the oceanic transporter is deemed responsible via the terms and conditions of the shipping agreement. So if you do ship outside of the continental U.S., we recommend reading the fine print.

Montway Auto Transport Cost

Each auto transporter determines shipping costs differently, but you’ll usually be charged a mileage rate based on distance. Below are some example prices Montway shared:

Mileage Range Mileage Rate Example Distance Montway’s Price 1–500 miles $1.96 per mile 300 miles $588 500–1,500 miles 93 cents per mile 1,000 miles $930 1,500+ miles 58 cents per mile 1,500 miles $870

A report from Forbes says the national average rate for a car shipment is $1,650, but there are a lot of factors that impact shipping costs. For comparison, Easy Auto Ship charges a base rate of $1 per mile for the first 500 miles of a shipment, but that rate drops to 60 cents for trips between 1,000 and 2,000 miles.

What Factors Affect Shipping Costs?

Simply moving a vehicle comes with a price, but auto shipping costs are also influenced by add-on options from car carriers, as well as external factors. Here’s an overview of what shapes the price you pay for transport:

Distance: The longer the distance, the heftier the bill.

The longer the distance, the heftier the bill. Time of year: Shipping a car during the summer or in January usually means additional expenses.

Shipping a car during the summer or in January usually means additional expenses. Cost of fuel: When truck drivers have to pay more for fuel, the extra cost is passed on to customers.

When truck drivers have to pay more for fuel, the extra cost is passed on to customers. Vehicle operability: Inoperable vehicles are more expensive to ship than fully operational cars.

Inoperable vehicles are more expensive to ship than fully operational cars. Type of car: Larger autos and specialty vehicles such as RVs and motorcycles tend to cost more to ship.

Larger autos and specialty vehicles such as RVs and motorcycles tend to cost more to ship. Road conditions: Factors such as traffic, construction, weather, and the condition of the highway can influence the cost of car shipping.

Factors such as traffic, construction, weather, and the condition of the highway can influence the cost of car shipping. Type of transport: Choosing an option such as enclosed shipping or expedited transport means paying a higher shipping price.

Choosing an option such as enclosed shipping or expedited transport means paying a higher shipping price. Shipping destination: Transporting a car from terminal to terminal is cheaper than having the shipping company do a drop-off at your door. Montway only offers door-to-door shipping, however.

While closed transport means a more secure shipping process, Montway says using this method of transportation can increase a customer’s shipping bill by 30% to 40%.

Montway Auto Transport Discounts

For customers looking to get cheap car shipping, Montway does offer discounts. Active duty military personnel and veterans can receive a discount by calling a customer service representative, and you can knock money off your bill by paying in cash.

Another way to save is by transporting multiple vehicles at once. It also helps to be a returning customer since you may qualify for a lower rate. In the event you decide Montway isn’t the auto transportation company for you, you can get a full refund if your vehicle hasn’t been assigned to a carrier. If a carrier has been assigned, you’ll receive a refund minus a $199 service fee or the amount of your partial payment, whichever is less.

Montway Auto Transport Reviews & Ratings

In designating Montway as the car shipping company with the Best Service, our research team looked at Montway Auto Transport reviews from both industry experts and customers discussing their shipping experiences.

Montway has mostly positive reviews on websites such as Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The vehicle transport company is accredited by the BBB and carries an A+ rating from the agency. With over 1,700 customer reviews on the BBB website, Montway averages a 4.49 out of 5-star customer rating.

Montway Auto Transport reviews are similar on Trustpilot, where the car shipper has a 4.3 out of 5.0-star rating based on over 900 reviews. Even though these are good scores for any business, some of Montway’s auto shipping competitors boast higher ratings from the BBB, Trustpilot, or both.

Positive Montway Auto Shipping Reviews

In the Montway Auto Transport reviews we found, customers with positive experiences reported that their vehicles arrived on time and without damage or much hassle.

Here are some positive customer reviews:

“Prompt pickup and super-fast delivery. Got my car from Seattle [area] to New York area in just [six] days. No scratches or damages to the car.”

– Manoj B. via Trustpilot

“The trucking company picked by Montway, Kotermak Auto Transport, was awesome. My car went into the trailer smoothly and was never moved from the spot until it was delivered at its destination. The [trucker] was very courteous and polite. Overall, this move exceeded my expectations.”

– Imran S. via BBB

Negative Montway Auto Transport Shipping Reviews

As for less favorable Montway Auto Transport reviews, we found a few common issues experienced by less-than-satisfied customers. These included vehicle damage, surprise costs not included in the original shipping quotes, and truck drivers being late on pickup dates and delivery dates.

Here are two negative reviews of Montway Auto Transport:

“Montway is the typical broker. Promises everything, but one hour before delivery, ‘Sorry we can’t cover your load.’ Left me with two vehicles to move at the last minute.”

– Robert B. via BBB

“Don’t use this company! They subcontracted the transport and our car was totaled. This was a four-hour transport. Horrible customer service, and the claim they filed with subcontractors’ insurance company went nowhere.”

– Truet M. via Trustpilot

Montway Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars

With affordable rates, plenty of discounts, and a positive customer service reputation, Montway Auto Transport is an excellent choice for most drivers. Our team of experts awarded the auto transporter 4.5 stars and recognized it for having the Best Service in the industry.

Keep in mind that Montway does not offer transport for specialty vehicles such as boats and RVs. It would be nice for Montway to offer GPS tracking as well, but customers can inquire about the location of their vehicles at any time.

Our Other Recommendations for Car Shipping

Even if Montway Auto Transport checks all your boxes for car shipping services, our experts advise getting no-obligation, free quotes from multiple car shipping companies before making a financial commitment. Two other car transport providers worth checking out are Easy Auto Ship and Sherpa Auto Transport.

Easy Auto Ship: Best Benefits

Easy Auto Ship is one car shipping provider that may appeal to the budget-conscious consumer. Our research experts found that Easy Auto Ship has some of the cheapest rates among car transport companies and honors quotes for up to 30 days. Easy Auto Ship gets our award for Best Benefits and an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 based on reputation, prices, services, and customer service.

Like Montway, Easy Auto Ship offers shipping in all 50 states and international transport. The company also has an A+ rating from the BBB and 4.63 out of 5 stars on the BBB website based on customer reviews.

Sherpa Auto Transport: Best for Locked-In Pricing

Customers who want to know the cost of shipping up front might want to consider Sherpa Auto Transport. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company offers similar services to Montway with enclosed transport, open transport, and door-to-door shipping but no terminal-to-terminal shipping. However, unlike Montway, Sherpa guarantees the price you’re quoted is the price you’ll pay. The company also offers its Clean Car Guarantee, which gets you a reimbursement of up to $20 for a car wash after your car arrives.

Sherpa Auto Transport earned our award for Best for Locked-In Pricing and an overall rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 based on reputation, prices, services, and customer service. Despite only being four years old, Sherpa is a BBB-accredited business with an A+ rating. Customers gave Sherpa 4.9 out of 5 stars on the BBB website.

