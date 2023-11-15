2025 VW ID.7: Newest VW Flagship EV Has an Arsenal of Exhilarating Style, Technology & Safety Features

German legacy automaker Volkswagen has uncovered its newest flagship electric sedan, the 2025 VW ID.7. Right off the bat, the ID.7 won’t be shaming a Tesla Model 3 in a stoplight-to-stoplight sprint, but its delicately curved body could give the BMW i4, Hyundai Ioniq 6, and Polestar 2 a run for the money. It inherited most of its styling cues from the VW ID.4 electric crossover, with sleek curves derived from VW’s ID.Aero concept car.

The VW ID.7 is hot on the heels of the ID.4 and ID.Buzz electric minivan. It arrives just in time to spiritually replace the Passat in VW’s lineup, a model the automaker discontinued for the 2023 model year.

“In the first nine months of the year, we increased deliveries of our all-electric models by 31.8 percent to 273,000 vehicles,” said Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars. “The ID.7 has the potential to give this another significant boost since this new product line marks the arrival of electric mobility in this important class.”

2025 VW ID.7: What’s New?

The latest VW ID.7 is an all-new electric midsize sedan focusing on luxury and refinement rather than all-out sportiness and performance. It will launch in Europe and North America with a single rear-mounted electric motor and an 82 kWh battery pack, good for 282 horsepower and 402 lb-ft. of torque, not too shabby for a rather large sedan.

A dual-motor AWD model with more horses is coming soon, but VW claims the ID.7 RWD achieves 386 miles of range in the WLTP cycle or about 300 miles in Uncle Sam’s territory.

The automaker also said the ID.7 has the most potent and highest-torque electric drive motor in a production VW electric car, and the packaging is worth writing home about. The ID.7 has an APP 550 electric drive system with an integrated motor, pulse inverter, and dual-stage one-speed gearbox on the rear axle, all developed in-house by VW engineers.

The 2025 VW ID.7 is not ridiculously quick, accelerating from zero to 60 mph in about 6.5 seconds, but it’s not a slouch, either. VW claims a 112 mph top speed, which is okay for a midsize electric sedan. Photo: Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand.

2025 VW ID.7: Cargo Space & Measurements

The 2025 VW ID.7 measures 195.3 inches long, 73.3 inches wide, and has a 117-inch wheelbase. It’s also the lowest-slung production VW, with its arching roofline that measures just 60.5 inches from the floor at its highest point, enabling up to 40.4 inches and 37.8 inches of headroom in the front and second row, respectively.

It’s also reasonably practical, with 18.8 cubic feet of cargo room in the trunk, expandable to a maximum of 56 cubic feet by folding the rear chairs.

Posh Cabin With Smart Glass

However, the VW ID.7’s primary highlight is the tech-filled cabin, now bristling with thoughtful features to make us forget the Mk 8 Golf’s tragic user interface. According to VW, the ID.7’s interior was “designed from scratch” and has an all-new 15-inch infotainment screen with easy-to-access menu buttons for climate control. The ID.7 has “smart” air vents with built-in electric motors to provide draft-free ventilation.

Furthermore, the VW ID.7 has various luxury features to cement its posh reputation. It has 30-color ambient lighting with programmable lighting profiles, optional adaptive damping, massaging seats with Climatronic ventilation, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system with 12 speakers and a subwoofer.

VW even made room for a panoramic glass roof with optional smart glass. The smart glass switches from transparent to opaque via a touch-sensitive switch in the roof console or by voice control.

Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display (HUD)

The 2025 VW ID.7 has a rather petite instrument cluster because of the standard heads-up display (HUD), now featuring augmented reality (AR) graphic information. The idea is to give the driver all the required data within the line of sight so they “no longer have to take their eyes off the road,” VW said.

The AR heads-up display projects journey-relevant information like map instructions, lane-level navigation, the battery charge level, electric consumption, and more.

Advanced Safety Technology

The Volkswagen ID.7 will debut some of the brand’s newest driving aids. It has standard Park Assist Plus with a memory function that “records the last 54 or so yards of a journey” to learn the parking situation, meaning the car could theoretically park itself in the garage or drive off automatically from a parking space. The system can remember up to five parking maneuvers for any location.

Also debuting in the ID.7 is an enhanced version of VW’s Travel Assist, now with adaptive lane guidance, assisted lane changing, predictive braking when approaching corners, side assist, and a new exit warning system that could detect bicycles, motorcycles, and pedestrians.

2025 VW ID.7 Starting MSRP

The newest VW ID.7 will arrive in dealerships by mid or late 2024. Volkswagen is not yet ready to divulge the trim variants and MSRP information, but we estimate the base prices to start at around $48,000 to $62,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand.