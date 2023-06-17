2025 VW ID. Buzz: Iconic Nameplate Returns With All-Electric Power & Fun Retro-Modern Vibes

German automaker Volkswagen has officially debuted the North American version of its all-electric ID. Buzz people carrier. The retro trend is alive and well in the burgeoning EV landscape and the 2025 VW ID. Buzz, a three-row minivan, will come with no shortage of throwback vibes. American buyers get an ID. Buzz that’s almost 10 inches longer, has an expanded wheelbase versus the Euro-spec variant, and slices the wind efficiently with its segment-busting 0.29 drag coefficient.

“The zero-direct emission ID. Buzz is the spiritual reincarnation of the Microbus, reimagined for the future,” said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen of America, referring to the Type 2 (Microbus, Kombi, Transporter) that drew prominence from 1960s counterculture. “With its launch, the Bus will again become our brand hero in America.”

2025 VW ID. Buzz: What’s New?

More than just a reincarnated hippie bus, the 2025 VW ID. Buzz will have more power than its vintage predecessor. The single-motor variant has a rear-mounted electric motor and a 91 kWh battery on the floor to produce 282 horsepower. In addition, there’s a dual-motor variant with 330 horsepower. We have no word on the driving range, but the 91 kWh battery is larger than the European ID. Buzz with an 82 kWh battery, so we expect the EPA range to be around 260+ miles.

2025 VW ID. Buzz. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Retro Inside & Out

All it takes is a passing glance to discern the VW ID. Buzz has inherited the retro-flavored DNA of the original Type 2. The boxy shape and short overhangs are a given, and it has an infusion of classic Type 2 design characteristics like the oversized VW logo (now illuminated), dual sliding doors (now power operated), and large windscreen (with more slope than before). And with an available two-tone paint scheme, the ID. Buzz makes it feel like the ’60s and ’70s all over again.

It may hark to the past with its silhouette, but plenty of modern features merit attention. For instance, the ID. Buzz has sliding rear windows that are now power-operated like the front. It has power-folding and heated wing mirrors and a kick-operated power tailgate. Furthermore, it has a proximity key, illuminated door handles, 30-color ambient lighting, and an optional giant sunroof with electrochromic functionality that changes from transparent to opaque.

Classy Accommodations

The 2025 VW ID. Buzz offers adult-sized seating across all three rows, with all the chairs wrapped in perforated leatherette materials. The 12-way power front seats have massaging, ventilation, and memory functions. Moreover, VW’s Climatronic automatic climate control maintains the proper temperature for all occupants.

The driver has a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Meanwhile, other niceties include a 12.9-inch infotainment display, wireless smartphone charging, up to eight USB-C ports, and an available Harman Kardon audio system with 14 speakers.

The original Type 2 VW Bus has endeared many generations for its practical nature and the newest ID. Buzz can hold its head high in this regard. The second and third-row chairs will fold flat, and it’s easy to remove the third-row seats to reveal more cargo room for those extended road trips.

2025 VW ID. Buzz: Pricing & Availability

The 2025 VW ID. Buzz will start arriving at U.S. dealerships by mid-2024. Volkswagen promises to announce the pricing info, trim variants, and other specs closer to the official on-sale date, but we expect the ID. Buzz to have a base price starting at around $42,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Volkswagen of America, Inc.