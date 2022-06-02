Bold & Beautiful: Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 Represents a New Era for Automobiles

The Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 is gorgeous, fast, and extremely rare. As the name implies, a mere 270 will be produced and divided among lucky customers in North America, China, and Europe. On the surface, the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 (BST being short for Beast) is a super cool, super quick electric car that has already generated quite a buzz.

“We had a great reaction to the specially modified Polestar 2 we showed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2021, and the response made it clear,” explained Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “We should create a version like that for production.”

Betting On An Electrified Horse

Beyond the spec sheet – which we will get to in a moment – the timing of the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 is excellent. Yet this year, Polestar intends to list on the Nasdaq in a proposed business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (Nasdaq: GGPI, GGPIW, and GGPIU). Gores Guggenheim is a purpose-driven acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC and by an affiliate of Guggenheim Capital, LLC.

Here is how Gores Guggenheim describes what they do verbatim: “Our strategy is to identify and complete business combinations with market-leading companies with strong equity stories that will benefit from the growth capital of the public equity markets and be enhanced by the experience and expertise of Gores’ and Guggenheim’s long history and track record of investing in and operating businesses.”

It’s a fancy way of saying Gores Guggenheim, Inc. sees a future for the proverbial electric car and is confident Polestar is a worthy horse in that race. In the context of an “electrified future” for the automobile, it’s hard to know precisely what it will look like; all we know is everything is trending that way via something known as the software-defined car, or software-defined architecture. These are the emerging vehicle platforms that will support the development and expansion of EVs globally, just as mechanical-based architectures have underpinned gasoline vehicles for decades prior.

“With two award-winning cars on the road today in 14 active markets across three continents, we seek to expand to 30 markets by 2023,” Ingenlath said. “In Alec and the Gores Guggenheim team, we have found a partner with an impressive track record of bringing leading companies to the public markets.”

“Driven by an incredible leadership team with Thomas at the helm, Polestar is well-positioned to capitalize on this exciting and dynamic time for car manufacturers,” added Alec Gores, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Gores Group and Chairman of Gores Guggenheim. “The company is truly differentiated from others given its premier vehicles, attractive financial profile, strong track record of performance, and the fact that it already has cars on the road across the globe.”

Like the limited-edition gasoline cars that have appeared over the years, the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 is similar, just for EVs. We will see more rare birds like this as time goes on, but for now, it’s a great way to draw attention to Polestar as they work towards a Nasdaq listing with Gores Guggenheim, Inc.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270. Photo: Polestar.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 Specs

The Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 is powered by two electric motors and a 78 kWh battery, good for 476 horsepower and right around 500 lb-ft. of torque.

Chassis modifications over the standard Polestar 2 include the lowered ride height (-25 mm), a front strut bar, 20 percent stiffer springs, and Öhlins two-way adjustable dampers with auxiliary adjustment chambers mounted under the bonnet. The Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 rides on black 21-inch alloy wheels, inspired by the Polestar 1. Standard are four-piston Brembo brakes and Pirelli P Zero tires (245/35R21).

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 Availability

Those interested in owning one of these beauties can inquire through Polestar’s official website. From there, a Polestar Specialist will coordinate a personalized sales process with you.

Two exterior colors are available, Thunder or Snow. Both have a Charcoal WeaveTech interior. A matte black body stripe and full-body Battleship Gray satin wrap are available. Signature “Swedish Gold” details are standard on the brake calipers, damper elements, valve caps, and seatbelts.

