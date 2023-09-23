2024 Kia EV9: Three-Row Electric SUV to Feature Long Range Powertrain, Good Cargo Space & New Safety Features

Besides discontinuing the Kia Stinger, Hyundai’s sister company is making all the right moves lately. The Kia Telluride, Carnival, and K5 are among the best-looking in their respective segments, and the EV6 is not bad, either. In our eyes, Kias have become more desirable than Hyundais, and proof of this is the 2024 Kia EV9.

The all-new three-row EV9 is the second Kia electric vehicle based on the modular E-GMP platform. Kia did a fantastic job with the EV6, and we have a gut feeling that its flagship EV9 will be as brilliant as Kia’s first attempt at electrification. The EV9 shares its architecture with the incoming Hyundai Ioniq 7, a similar three-row family SUV with a presumably robotic façade like its Sonata sibling.

However, the 2024 Kia EV9 took a different approach and mimicked its gas-only Telluride stablemate, which is not a bad place to start.

2024 Kia EV9 Powertrain

The base Kia EV9 RWD Standard model has a 76.1 kWh battery and a single rear-mounted electric motor with 215 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. Kia claims 250+ miles of range, which is adequate but not excellent, mainly when ferrying a whole load of people and cargo, which typically diminishes range numbers.

However, the EV9 RWD Long Range has a burlier 99.8 kWh battery that promises up to 300 miles of range. The catch is it has an anemic 201 horsepower rear electric motor, a sacrifice for the range hike. On the flip side, the EV9 GT-Line has a larger 99.8 kWh battery and an additional electric motor in the front axle, enough to produce 379 horsepower and up to 516 lb-ft. of torque with the standard Boost mode.

And when it’s time for some genuine SUV stuff, the EV9 could tow up to 5,000 lbs. and has up to 7.8 inches of ground clearance to handle dirt roads.

How Fast Is The 2024 Kia EV9?

Kia claims the base EV9 RWD Standard variant could go from zero to 60 mph in under nine seconds, a decent time for a three-row SUV. Meanwhile, the RWD Long Range could do the same in under 10 seconds, while the hotrod EV9 GT-Line scampers to 60 mph in five seconds.

When the juice runs out, the EV9’s 800-volt electric architecture could handle up to 350 kW of DC fast charging to recharge from 10 to 80 percent in about 25 minutes. It also has V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2X (Vehicle to Everything) capabilities to power external devices.

2024 Kia EV9 Styling & Design

The Kia EV9 is a mishmash of sharper lines, boxy cues, and Telluride-inspired detailing. It’s about the same size as Telluride but with shorter overhangs and a longer 122-inch wheelbase. It has an S-shaped DRL with horizontal projection LED or cube projection LED headlights, an available Digital Pattern Lighting Grille, flush door handles, and quirky Star Map taillamps.

Furthermore, custom 19-inch wheels are standard, but other trim variants have 20-inch and 21-inch rollers. The EV9 GT-Line has exclusive upgrades like gloss black mirror caps, raised roof rails, bespoke front and rear bumpers, and specific lighting patterns from the LED grille.

2024 Kia EV9 Cargo Space

Kia claims each seat inside the EV9 offers a justifiable level of space. The second row has up to 42.8 inches of legroom and 60 inches of shoulder room, while the available captain’s chairs have heating, cooling, and leg rests. Meanwhile, legroom in the third row is a generous 32 inches, and a tri-zone climate control system ensures adequate front-to-back ventilation.

Regarding more SUV stuff, the EV9 reveals 20.1 cubic feet of cargo room with the third row upright and 43.5 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded. It also has a modest frunk (front trunk) with 3.2 cubic feet of space.

Standard Tech Equipment

The 2024 Kia EV9 has a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A separate five-inch screen under the infotainment also controls the HVAC system, while hidden haptic switches illuminate when the vehicle is on. And despite its screen-heavy dash, the EV9 has physical buttons for the radio volume, fan speed, and temperature controls.

Optional features include a 12-inch full-color heads-up display (HUD), a digital rearview mirror, a 14-speaker Meridian audio system, and interior ambient lighting. Likewise, the hi-tech materials and upholstery feature BTX-free paint, partially recycled carpets, and non-leather polyurethane seats.

Lidar-Based Advanced Driving Aids

The 2024 Kia EV9 will debut the brand’s latest advanced highway driving assist technology that uses Lidar to maintain a safe distance from the car ahead. It’s part of the more than 20 standard advanced driving aids for the EV9, including an enhanced forward collision avoidance assist feature that detects vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists around the vehicle.

2024 Kia EV9: Pricing & Availability

Kia promises the first deliveries near the end of 2023. Every EV9 will be manufactured at the brand’s West Point, Georgia plant. Kia will announce EV9 pricing soon but expect the base MSRPs to begin from $56,000 to $75,000, depending on the trim level.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

