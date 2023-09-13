2024 Hyundai Sonata Debuts With Refreshed Styling, New “Floating” Touchscreen, Optional All-Wheel Drivetrain & More

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata is an underrated midsize sedan that deserves equal billing with its Japanese contemporaries like the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Hyundai’s “Sensual Sportiness” design language was in full bloom in 2019 when the ninth-gen Sonata arrived in showrooms. However, the 2024 facelift has given the Sonata an otherwordly façade, inheriting the Robocop styling of its Staria platform-mate, a futuristic-looking minivan that Hyundai sells in other parts of the world.

“We wanted to give Sonata a more contemporary design statement,” said Simon Loasby, Hyundai design head. “Its low-slung design embodies our theme of Sensuous Sportiness, and its coupe-like styling makes this the most aerodynamic Sonata design ever.”

2024 Hyundai Sonata: What’s New?

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata has new exterior styling and an updated screen-heavy cabin to keep up with modern times. The most controversial change is the front design. This unique execution would have blown us away if not for our familiarity with the Staria minivan and Stargazer MPV, a duality of people carriers that bear a comparable spaceship-inspired vibe. Still, the relocated headlights and wide-spanning LED daytime running lights look crazy cool for a midsize family sedan.

Some nicer-looking wheels could be in order based on the initial images of the 2024 Sonata, and it will be interesting to see how the Sonata’s futuristic design idiom will age in a time when sedans like the eleventh-gen Accord have mellowed in the styling department. But then again, we applaud Hyundai for consistently stirring the pot and challenging the norms.

For 2024, the facelifted Hyundai Sonata gets an optional all-wheel drivetrain, a first for the Sonata in North America. It’s a front-wheel biased system the automaker calls HTRAC (Hyundai Traction AWD) with an electro-hydraulic coupling for quicker responses to traction loss. Unfortunately, only models with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine will receive the AWD option.

2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line (left) and Hybrid Limited.

2024 Hyundai Sonata Powertrain Lineup

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata keeps things interesting by offering a diverse powertrain lineup. The base Sonata SE and SEL have a 2.5-liter four-banger with 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft. of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, while AWD is a new option for the 2024 model year. The naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine mates exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the Sonata SEL Plus and Limited receive a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. The crème of the crop is the Sonata N Line with its 2.5-liter turbocharged engine with 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft. of torque. It has a front-wheel drivetrain and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic to deliver faster gear changes and quicker acceleration, helping the Sonata N Line rush to 60 mph in five seconds.

Finally, the Sonata Hybrid is an excellent choice if you relish an EPA-estimated 47 mpg in a midsize family car. It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a hybrid system sending 192 horsepower to the front wheels.

New Touchscreen Display

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata has an updated cabin design with a new “floating” touchscreen consisting of two 12.3-inch infotainment displays in a single, curved glass covering. Moreover, Hyundai relocated the gear shifter to the steering column, and the tiller is also new.

The Sonata is available in a black, dark gray, or greige two-tone interior theme, while the Sonata N Line has a dark gray cabin with red stitching. Other features include an available 12-inch heads-up display (HUD), a 12-speaker Bose audio system, wireless smartphone connectivity, a digital key, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

2024 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited interior layout. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata is brimming with advanced driving aids. All trim models have forward collision warning, automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot intervention, rear automatic braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and a driver attention warning system. Meanwhile, other safety nets like blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view monitor, parking sensors, and remote parking assist are available in higher trim variants.

2024 Hyundai Sonata: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata will grace U.S. dealerships near the end of 2023. The exact MSRP is forthcoming, but things could start from $29,000 for the entry-level Sonata SE to $37,000 for the Sonata N-Line.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.