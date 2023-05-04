2024 Kia Carnival Proves Crossovers Are Not The Only Family-Friendly Haulers

Minivans were the default people carrier of choice in the mid-90s. But as the sport-utility vehicle entered the mainstream, the good ole’ minivan was downcast to a supporting role in the family vehicle segment. However, the 2024 Kia Carnival is the South Korean automaker’s new shining star, the anti-SUV of choice for practical-minded car buyers.

First appearing in 2020 to replace Kia’s aging Sedona, the brand refers to the new Carnival as an MPV or Multi-Purpose Vehicle, but take this with a grain of salt. The Carnival may initially resemble an SUV from some angles, but it’s a minivan to the core. For those who know, nothing beats a minivan when ferrying six to eight passengers and all their stuff, and the 2024 Carnival is ready for primetime hauling.

2024 Kia Carnival: What’s New?

Not much has changed for the 2024 Kia Carnival. Kia removed the auto-up-down power windows that were previously standard in the mid-level EX trim, but the feature remains common in the Carnival SX and range-topping SX Prestige trims. Apart from those, the Carnival remains unchanged for 2024.

Under the hood is a 3.5-liter naturally-aspirated V6 gas engine with 290 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power exclusively to the front wheels using an eight-speed automatic gearbox. No all-wheel drivetrain is available, and the 2024 Carnival has no hybrid system like the Toyota Sienna or Chrysler Pacifica. Despite this, the Carnival returns an EPA-estimated 19 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 22 combined, decent numbers for a seven or eight-seat people carrier.

2024 Kia Carnival. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Ready For The Entire Family

Previous generation variants of the Kia Carnival/Sedona were known for their family-friendly accouterments. The fourth-gen Carnival is no different but offers a more SUV-like façade to go with its family-focused DNA. For example, it has more cargo room in the back than a typical crossover or SUV. In addition, it has neat features like power-sliding side doors, one-button all-door open/close functionality, and modular second and third-row seating.

Moreover, the Carnival’s long list of standard features is worth considering. The base LX has LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a six-speaker audio system, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Carnival EX has tri-zone automatic climate control, 19-inch wheels, an interior camera, and an intercom, to name a few. On the other hand, the range-topping Carnival SX Prestige adds cowhide upholstery, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, a power sunroof, and more.

Kia Carnival Safety Features

The 2024 Kia Carnival comes standard with the brand’s Drive Wise, a collection of advanced driving assistance systems. The package includes lane keeping and lane following assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, blind-spot warning, parking distance warning, driver attention warning, and safe exit assist.

Other trim levels receive more active safety features like highway driving assist, forward collision avoidance, and parking collision avoidance, to name a few.

Kia Carnival Warranty

All Kia Carnivals leave the factory with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Although Kia vehicles have one of the industry’s best powertrain warranties, you should consider an extended warranty if you log more miles than the average driver.

2024 Kia Carnival: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Kia Carnival is available in four trim levels: LX ($34,565), EX ($40,065), SX ($43,265), and SX Prestige ($47,665). The Carnival LX Seat Package trim also starts at $35,200 and includes heated front seats, a leather tiller, faux leather upholstery, and an eight-seat cabin. The MSRP figures are inclusive of the $1,365 destination charge.

