The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray is the quickest production Vette yet, with a zero-to-60 time of 2.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.5 seconds. GM’s 6.2-liter LT2 V8 joins a new electrified all-wheel drive system. This video covers the high points of the Corvette E-Ray, including a cool feature called Stealth Mode.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like this!