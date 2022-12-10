141,200 Sender-Receiver Variables: The Engineering Behind The Rolls-Royce Spectre (Video)

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the storied marque’s first all-electric vehicle. Underpinned by the automaker’s Architecture of Luxury modular platform, the Spectre is described by engineers as a motor car in “high definition.” Between the powertrain, suspension, and bespoke interior, the Spectre bears all the hallmarks of a proper Rolls-Royce.

