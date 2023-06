Sam Brake Guia, host of the Brians Byte Back podcast, invited our Managing Editor, Carl Anthony, on to discuss the future of autonomous cars. Carl joined two other industry experts: Jason Torchinsky, Senior Editor of Jalopnik, and author of Robot, Take the Wheel, and Melanie Musson, an autonomous vehicle specialist with AutoInsurance.org. For more of the Brains Byte Back podcast, visit Apple Podcasts or Spotify.