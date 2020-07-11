Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX: Extended Warranty Comparison

We compare Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX to help you decide which provider best fits your needs.

CARCHEX earned a higher overall rating from our review team, but Protect My Car may be better for drivers looking for longer financing with lower monthly payments.

Two other top-rated providers to consider are Endurance and CarShield, which also ranked high on our list of the best extended car warranty companies.

Trying to decide between Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX? Protect My Car and CARCHEX are two of the most popular extended car warranty companies in the industry.

In this head-to-head analysis, we’ll review the two providers’ plan options, costs, customer reviews, and more. To compare Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX prices for your vehicle, you can get a free, personalized quote from each company using the buttons below.

Overview of Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX

We evaluated Protect My Car and CARCHEX as part of our comprehensive review of major extended auto warranty providers. Here’s how the companies compare:

Protect My Car CARCHEX Industry Standing 4.0 5.0 Coverage 4.5 5.0 Affordability 4.5 4.5 Customer Reviews 4.5 4.5 Overall Rating 4.5 5.0

Both of these companies have over 14 years of experience and sell policies across the U.S. CARCHEX is available in all 50 states, and Protect My Car is available in 44 states, excluding Alaska, California, Hawaii, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Washington.

While both providers have received positive customer reviews, Protect My Car reviews have been more positive on average than CARCHEX reviews. However, from an industry-standing perspective, CARCHEX has a much better reputation, holding an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and many significant endorsements.

Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX: Coverage

When deciding between Protect My Car and CARCHEX, one of the most important factors to consider is the quality of coverage offered by each provider.

Our review team scored both companies highly in terms of coverage, but there are a number of key differences that become apparent when looking at a side-by-side comparison of Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX plans:

Protect My Car CARCHEX Coverage Rating 4.5 5.0 Coverage Levels 3 5 Highest Mileage Limit 125,000 miles 250,000 miles Waiting Period for Coverage 30 days and 1,000 miles 30 days and 1,000 miles Sample Contracts Available Yes Yes

CARCHEX offers more levels of coverage and higher mileage limits than Protect My Car. In addition to these advantages, CARCHEX has both a basic powertrain plan and an exclusionary bumper-to-bumper plan, neither of which is offered by Protect My Car.

Protect My Car is unique in that it has Ambassador Maintenance Plans to help cover car maintenance. The Ambassador plans include two free tire rotations and three free oil changes per year, plus 25- or 50-percent off all car repairs, depending on the level of coverage you choose. However, Protect My Car does not cover replacement wear-and-tear items like brake pads or windshield wipers.

While we like Protect My Car’s maintenance plans, our review team gave CARCHEX a higher rating for coverage because its advantages are likely more important to most customers shopping for an extended warranty.

Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX: Cost

Protect My Car and CARCHEX both earn high ratings for affordability – but for different reasons. CARCHEX has low-cost extended warranty plans, while Protect My Car has more expensive plans that can be financed over a long period of time, resulting in smaller monthly payments.

The cost of an extended warranty from Protect My Car or CARCHEX depends on factors such as the plan you select, your deductible, and your vehicle’s model and mileage. Protect My Car offers payment plans between 36 months and 60 months, which is much longer than most other providers in the industry.

We reached out to both companies for a quote on a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles. Here’s a side-by-side comparison of Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX prices:

Protect My Car CARCHEX Plan Supreme Titanium Term Length 4 years/100,000 miles 5 years/100,000 miles Price $99.26 for 42 months $136.17 for 18 months Down Payment $102.00 First month’s payment Total Price $4,270.92 $2,451.06 Price Per Year of Coverage $1,067.73 $490.21 Deductible $100.00 $100.00

Although Protect My Car is much more expensive per year of coverage, overall, these providers received the same affordability rating from our review team: 4.5 out of 5.0 stars. Protect My Car is a better choice for drivers who would prefer to pay a lower monthly premium over a longer period of time, but drivers who can budget for higher monthly costs may prefer CARCHEX’s shorter financing terms and lower overall price.

Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX: Customer Reviews

Protect My Car and CARCHEX have received hundreds of online customer reviews via the BBB and Trustpilot. Protect My Car tends to be more highly rated by consumers, but CARCHEX earns the support of numerous experts from Kelley Blue Book to the BBB.

In the table below, you’ll find a Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX comparison of industry standings and customer experiences.

Protect My Car CARCHEX BBB Accreditation No Yes BBB Rating Not Rated A+ BBB Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5.0 stars with 659 reviews 2.1 out of 5.0 stars with 77 reviews Number of BBB Complaints in the Last Three Years 123 80 Trustpilot Rating 3.7 out of 5.0 stars with ?1,003 reviews 3.7 out of 5.0 stars with ?1,354 reviews

*Data accurate at time of publication.

While CARCHEX holds a lower BBB customer score, its accreditation and A+ rating from the BBB itself bodes well for the company’s reliability. Protect My Car is neither accredited nor rated by the BBB, but its volume of customer reviews reflect high levels of satisfaction. Because each provider has its pros and cons when it comes to reputation, we rated both Protect My Car and CARCHEX at 4.5 out of 5.0 stars in this category.

To get a better understanding of Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX customer reviews, we’ll share sample positive and negative reviews for each provider below. Many customers of both companies report positive experiences with their service, but some customers mentioned miscommunication issues with claims and cancellation requests.

Positive Reviews:

Protect My Car

“[The sales associate] was very personable, professional, and very knowledgeable about his products.” – R. Taylor via BBB

CARCHEX

“I had heard horror stories of trying to utilize warranties when needed, but this was far beyond my greatest expectations … I will definitely be considering a CARCHEX warranty with the next used car I get!” – Andrew R. via BBB

Negative Reviews:

Protect My Car

“When I called them, they made it sound like a five-star service, so I bought a plan. I needed my car repaired in a few days, but nobody told me I needed to wait 30 days and drive 1,000 miles before I could use the plan…” – David Monroy via Trustpilot

CARCHEX

“They promised me a PDF copy of the contract, and I had to call two additional times to get it. They said they would send a copy of the contract via the mail, but they never did. They said that I would have a $0 deductible, but I got a $100 deductible once I saw the contract…” – Renee via Trustpilot

Final Thoughts on Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX

Both Protect My Car and CARCHEX are high-quality providers worth considering for an extended warranty. Each ranked highly on our list of the most reputable extended car warranty companies in the nation and provides great coverage, pricing options, and service.

Between Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX, we rated CARCHEX slightly higher overall. But the best company for you depends entirely on what you are looking for.

Protect My Car CARCHEX Coverage Levels 3 5 Sample Contracts Available Yes Yes Deductible Varies Varies Years in Business 14 21 Accepted Repair Sites Any licensed repair shop Any licensed repair shop Transferable Plan Yes Yes Cancellable Plan Yes Yes 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee Yes Yes Endorsements Jeb Bush CARFAX, RepairPal, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, SiriusXM, Pat Goss

