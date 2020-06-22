Should You Purchase A Ford Extended Warranty?

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Ford extended warranties are sold by Ford Motor Company and protect Fords with bumper-to-bumper coverage up to 8 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

You can purchase extended coverage for your Ford from the manufacturer or from a third-party extended warranty company. Choosing between these two options can be difficult, as both have distinct advantages and disadvantages.

You can purchase extended coverage for your Ford from the manufacturer or from a third-party extended warranty company.

Considering a Ford extended warranty? Our review team analyzed Ford Motor Company’s extended warranty plans. We’ll discuss their strengths and weaknesses compared to warranties offered by popular third-party providers.

We conducted a comprehensive review of the best extended car warranty companies in the industry.



What Does A Ford Extended Warranty Cover?

A Ford extended warranty covers vehicle repair and labor costs after a mechanical breakdown. There are four Ford extended warranties, known as Ford Protect Extended Service Plans, that cover vehicles up to 8 years or 150,000 miles. You can get comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper protection or cover just the powertrain.

Here’s what each Ford extended warranty covers:

Ford Extended Warranty Plan Plan Description PremiumCARE Ford’s most comprehensive plan by far, PremiumCARE covers over 1,000 components. ExtraCARE This plan covers 113 components of your engine, transmission, steering, brakes, and technological systems. BaseCARE BaseCARE covers 84 components that specifically impact drivability, including parts of your engine, transmission, steering, and more. PowertrainCARE PowertrainCARE covers 29 components of your engine, transmission, and drivetrain, plus all gaskets and seals.

Ford Extended Warranty Benefits & Exclusions

All Ford extended warranty plans include the following benefits:

Courtesy towing

Transferable coverage

Destination assistance

24/7 roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Emergency travel coverage

Interest-free financing for two years

All covered repairs must be made at Ford or Lincoln dealerships. While this guarantees your vehicle will be worked on by Ford-trained technicians using genuine Ford parts, it can be inconvenient if you live far from a dealership.

As with most extended warranties, Ford Protect Extended Service Plans do not cover routine maintenance such as oil changes or tire rotations. Ford ESPs also exclude windshield, tire, and dent damage, but Ford offers separate protection plans that can cover these items.

Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?

A vehicle service contract, commonly referred to as an extended warranty, provides coverage for Ford vehicles after the factory warranty expires. Ford’s warranty provides 3 years/36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and 5 years/60,000 miles of powertrain coverage for all of its new vehicles. When this coverage ends, Ford owners are entirely responsible for repair costs, some of which can cost thousands of dollars.

According to RepairPal, Ford owners pay an average of $775 in annual repair costs. While this is lower than some car brands’ annual costs, it is higher than the industry-wide average of $652.

With a Ford extended warranty, most major repairs are covered. The peace of mind and budget protection offered by an extended warranty makes it worth it for millions of drivers on the road today. We recommend considering an extended warranty unless you’re able to easily pay thousands of dollars out-of-pocket for unexpected repairs.

How Much Does a Ford Extended Warranty Cost?

The cost of a Ford extended warranty depends on a variety of factors, including the plan you choose and your vehicle’s model, age, and mileage. Older vehicles or those with more miles on them typically cost more to protect because they’re more prone to breakdowns.

The cost of a Ford extended warranty depends on a variety of factors, including the plan you choose and your vehicle's model, age, and mileage. Older vehicles or those with more miles on them typically cost more to protect because they're more prone to breakdowns.

To find out how much a Ford extended warranty would cost for your vehicle, visit a dealership or call 877-794-6434.

Ford Extended Warranty vs. Third-Party Providers

If you’re interested in a Ford extended warranty, you should also consider third-party alternatives. Third-party warranties offer a few distinct advantages over the manufacturer’s plans, including:

Similar coverage for a lower price: Third-party providers typically offer similar coverage to manufacturer extended warranties but at a lower price point. Repair location: Under a Ford extended warranty, all repairs must be made at a dealership. With third-party coverage, you can have your car serviced at any licensed repair shop, including local Ford dealerships. Unique benefits: Extended warranty companies sometimes offer superior perks. For example, Endurance’s Elite Membership covers up to two tire replacements or repairs per year, concierge service, identity theft protection, and more. Ford does not offer any of these benefits. Sample contracts: Reputable third-party providers make sample contracts available online, so you can see exactly what is and isn’t covered under each plan before you request a quote. Getting coverage through Ford, the first time you’ll be able to review a contract is when it’s time to sign on the dotted line.

Top Recommended Extended Warranty Company: Endurance

With its outstanding benefits package, comprehensive coverage plans, and affordable costs, Endurance is an excellent alternative to a Ford extended warranty. Our review team analyzed every extended warranty company in the industry and found Endurance to offer the best direct coverage on the market.

Endurance plans are available in every state except California and can cover cars up to 200,000 miles. There are multiple deductible options ranging from $0 to $200.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Endurance coverage is that all plans come with a free year of Endurance Elite Membership. This provides standard perks like roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, and courtesy towing, as well as unique benefits like tire repairs and replacements, personal concierge services, $250 in vouchers to use with Endurance partners, identity theft protection, key fob replacements, and more.

The company has sample contracts online, which you can compare against Ford extended warranties.

To get a free, custom quote from Endurance, use the tool below.

Best Direct Coverage Get Quote (877) 374-1840 Industry veteran that handles your plan directly, from quote to claim

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some commonly asked Ford extended warranty questions.

Does Ford offer an extended warranty?

Yes. Ford Protect Extended Service Plans can cover your vehicle up to eight years or 150,000 miles. There are four Ford extended warranty plans to choose from: PremiumCARE, ExtraCARE, BaseCARE, and PowertrainCARE.

What does Ford’s extended warranty cover?

Ford’s extended warranty covers your vehicle after mechanical breakdowns. Coverage ranges from basic powertrain to full bumper-to-bumper protection. Each plan comes with benefits including emergency roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and more. Read more about what a car warranty covers to fully understand your protection.

What does Ford’s factory warranty cover?

Ford’s factory warranty covers new vehicles from bumper to bumper for 3 years/36,000 miles. The Ford factory warranty also includes 5 years/60,000 miles of powertrain protection. Read more about this coverage in our comprehensive Ford warranty review.