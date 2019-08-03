2019 Ford Warranty Review

If you’re the owner of a new or certified pre-owned Ford vehicle, you’re probably wondering what’s really covered under your manufacturer warranty.

Should anything on your Ford Focus or F-150 truck stop working, you should know what the manufacturer’s going to pay for – and what’s expected to come out of your pocket.

Like most car manufacturers, Ford offers a three-year New Vehicle Limited Warranty that covers malfunctions or breakdowns due to manufacturing defects or faulty materials. This means if something happens at no fault of the manufacturer (such as normal wear and tear or weather damage), repairs or replacements won’t be covered by Ford, even if you’re under a factory warranty.

If this coverage isn’t enough for you, consider additional protection. We break down what’s covered, what extended warranties are available for Ford vehicles, and reasons how a third-party auto warranty provider like CARCHEX can save you time and money.

Ford Warranty Information

The average new vehicle transaction price rose again from $31,700 in 2017 to $32,500 in 2018. This doesn’t include cost of maintenance, either. According to AAA, the average cost of repairs, maintenance, and tires for a new car is $99 a month.

If your car is under warranty, and if it’s properly operated and maintained, you shouldn’t have to worry about these out-of-pocket expenses. But you may be surprised to learn not all factory warranty plans cover all parts, and most don’t last for more than a few years. Also, manufacturer warranties require you to use factory-supplied materials, as well as authorized Ford mechanics.

It seems like Ford’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty coverage is sufficient, but if you don’t pay close attention to Ford’s terms and conditions, you might be disappointed by what’s covered and what’s not.

Ford Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

With your new purchase comes Ford’s bumper-to-bumper warranty, which covers all parts of your Ford vehicle for up to three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Repairs and replacements are only included if a part fails due to workmanship or material failure.

As long as your car is under warranty, the plan is transferable at no cost to you, which is great if you’re selling your Ford.

Ford Powertrain Warranty

Ford’s new car warranty also protects your powertrain for five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. Ford’s powertrain warranty isn’t as comprehensive as the bumper-to-bumper warranty, as it only covers powertrain parts, including the:

Drivetrain , including but not limited to: four-wheel/all-wheel drive, axle shafts, rear bearings, universal and constant velocity joints.

, including but not limited to: four-wheel/all-wheel drive, axle shafts, rear bearings, universal and constant velocity joints. Transmission , including but not limited to: front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, clutch cover, seals and gaskets, transfer case, and transmission mounts.

, including but not limited to: front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, clutch cover, seals and gaskets, transfer case, and transmission mounts. Engine, including but not limited to: all internal lubricated parts, cylinder block, powertrain control module, manifold bolts, valve covers, oil pump, and engine thermostat.

What’s not covered under the Ford powertrain warranty? Suspension components, bumpers, air conditioning system, electronics, including the audio system, and more. Essentially, anything outside of the powertrain isn’t covered.

Also Included in The 2019 Ford Warranty

The 2019 New Vehicle Limited Warranty (excluding F-650/750, hybrid, and electric vehicles) includes all of the following:

Safety Restraint Coverage Period

The extended Safety Restraint Coverage Period covers safety belts and airbag Supplemental Restraint Systems (SRS) for five years or 60,000 miles.

Corrosion Coverage Period (Perforation Only)

Body sheet metal panels are covered for five years or unlimited miles if they are perforated due to corrosion. This warranty also covers paint repairs caused by factory defects, airborne material, and corrosion for 12 years or 12,000 miles.

Roadside Assistance

Complimentary Roadside Service Assistance is covered for five years or 60,000 miles and includes jump starts, fuel delivery, flat tire change, towing to the nearest Ford dealership, and lock-out assistance.

Diesel Engine Coverage Period

If you own a Ford vehicle with a diesel engine, the following is covered:

Wiper blade replacements for the first six months.

Brake pad/lining replacements during the first year or 18,000 miles.

Wheel alignment and tire balancing within the first year or 12,000 miles.

Diesel engine and certain direct injection components for five years or 100,000 miles.

Tire Coverage

The percentage of tire parts covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty depends on the number of miles driven. If you have defective tires, there is some coverage:

100 percent of the parts covered, if under 12,000 miles.

60 percent of the parts covered, if between 12,001 and 24,000 miles.

30 percent of the parts covered, if between 24,001 and 36,000 miles.

Your tire manufacturer may also offer coverage separately.

What’s Not Covered Under Ford’s Factory Warranty?

You can’t control the normal wear and tear that comes with driving, which is why factory warranties aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Ford’s limited warranty doesn’t cover:

Parts and labor required for car maintenance.

Damage from contaminated or poor-quality fuel.

Damage caused by tampering with the emissions systems.

General car maintenance, including oil changes, air filters, cleaning, and clutch linings.

Damage caused by everyday driving or weather, including rain, scratches, road salt, and dents.

Replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear of vehicle (including tire wear and damage).

Damage caused by accidents, collisions, fire, theft, driving over curbs, overloading, and driving through deep water.

Damage or corrosion caused by chemical treatments or products purchased outside of the dealership’s approved parts.

Issues caused by alteration or modification. For example, if you choose to upgrade your radio and the system breaks, Ford won’t fix this.

To fully understand your coverage, find your specific model’s warranty on Ford’s website.

Factory Warranty Comparisons Between Top Car Manufacturers

How does Ford’s coverage compare to what other manufacturers offer? Below are some of the most popular manufacturers and what you can expect from their limited warranty.

Manufacturer Bumper-to-Bumper Powertrain Roadside Assistance Ford 3 years / 36,000 miles 5 years / 60,000 miles 5 years / 60,000 miles Dodge 3 years / 36,000 miles 5 years / 60,000 miles 5 years / 60,000 miles GMC 3 years / 36,000 miles 5 years / 60,000 miles 5 years / 60,000 miles BMW 4 years / 50,000 miles 4 years / 50,000 miles 4 years / unlimited miles Chrysler 3 years / 36,000 miles 5 years / 60,000 miles 4–5 years / 60,000-100,000 miles Nissan 3 years / 36,000 miles 5 years / 60,000 miles 3 years / 36,000 miles Honda 3 years / 36,000 miles 5 years / 60,000 miles 3 years / 36,000 miles Hyundai 5 years / 60,000 miles 10 years / 100,000 miles 5 years / unlimited miles Subaru 3 years / 36,00 miles 5 years / 60,000 miles 3 years / 36,000 miles

Why Manufacturer Warranties Aren’t Enough

One of the problems with a Ford manufacturer warranty is your car will outlast your warranty coverage. When it ends, you’ll want additional coverage to avoid hefty out-of-pocket expenses. This is especially true because as your car ages, you should anticipate more repairs and replacements. Consider purchasing extra protection through an extended warranty plan for your Ford vehicle.

The Best Extended Protection For A Ford

An extended warranty offsets the cost of covered repairs. Both Ford dealers and third-party providers offer these service contracts. However, not all extended warranties are created equal, so shop around before buying. The best extended warranties offer the following:

Peace of mind.

Reputable providers.

Plenty of plan options.

Guaranteed repair time.

Low-cost or $0 deductible.

Protection for high-mileage vehicles.

An easy-to-find sample contract online.

Interest-free financing for at least the first two years.

Coverage for the powertrain, safety restraint system, corrosion, and diesel engine.

Reimbursement for rental car costs, roadside assistance costs, and trip interruption costs.

Ford Extended Warranties From The Dealership

Ford Protect Extended Service Plans (Ford Protect ESP) are sold by dealerships and backed by Ford, and accepted at any Ford and Lincoln dealer in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. All four of these Ford extended warranty plans offer at least partial coverage of major components. You can choose from one of the following:

PremiumCARE : Covers 1000+ components.

: Covers 1000+ components. ExtraCARE: Covers 113 components.

Covers 113 components. BaseCARE: Covers 84 components.

Covers 84 components. PowertrainCARE: Covers 29 components.

There are a few downsides to an extended warranty from the Ford dealership:

Deductibles , which can be quite high.

, which can be quite high. Labor restrictions . Some dealerships require you to use mechanics from their network.

. Some dealerships require you to use mechanics from their network. Limited coverage. Extended warranties, like factory warranties, don’t cover all parts, which is problematic for many Ford vehicle owners.

Your Options From Third-Party Extended Warranty Providers

A Ford extended warranty only continues a factory warranty plan. If you don’t want to purchase one through a Ford dealership, you can look for an extended service protection plan from a third-party auto warranty company.

CARCHEX offers Extended Vehicle Protection Plans, which are different than Ford’s Extended Service Plans. Here’s what you get with a CARCHEX warranty:

No interest: Ford may roll your extended warranty payment into your car financing, so you could end up paying interest.

Ford may roll your extended warranty payment into your car financing, so you could end up paying interest. Repair costs paid up front: CARCHEX will pay your repair shop directly, so you don’t have to front the fees and wait on reimbursement.

CARCHEX will pay your repair shop directly, so you don’t have to front the fees and wait on reimbursement. Emergency roadside assistance: CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plans come with rental car, towing, gas delivery, and trip interruption perks.

CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plans come with rental car, towing, gas delivery, and trip interruption perks. More options: CARCHEX offers five coverage levels, with affordable plans in each level, so you can enjoy more customizable coverage for your Ford vehicle.

CARCHEX offers five coverage levels, with affordable plans in each level, so you can enjoy more customizable coverage for your Ford vehicle. Larger part selection: Should you need to replace a part, you aren’t limited to Ford parts. This is important if you have an older car or want affordable replacements.

Should you need to replace a part, you aren’t limited to Ford parts. This is important if you have an older car or want affordable replacements. More coverage: Ford factory warranties and extended warranties through dealerships don’t always cover the more common repairs due to wear and tear, which is what CARCHEX offers.

Ford factory warranties and extended warranties through dealerships don’t always cover the more common repairs due to wear and tear, which is what CARCHEX offers. More flexibility: With a Ford factory warranty, you must use Ford technicians, but with a CARCHEX plan, you can use your own trusted mechanic and still get the repairs and replacements covered.

With a Ford factory warranty, you must use Ford technicians, but with a CARCHEX plan, you can use your own trusted mechanic and still get the repairs and replacements covered. High-quality customer service: With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), you can have peace of mind knowing you’re working with professionals who put your needs first. In fact, CARCHEX promises a No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™, so you won’t have to fight for a reasonable price.

Keep Your Ford Vehicle Running with A CARCHEX Plan

No matter if you have a new or used Ford vehicle, you can get more flexibility, more affordable coverage, and more variety if you skip what Ford offers and choose a service plan from CARCHEX. Select from five coverage tiers:

Titanium Coverage

Up to seven to 10 years of protection available.

Comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper coverage with a short list of exclusions outlined in your contract.

Platinum Coverage

Up to five to 10 years of coverage.

Stated-component coverage for more than 100 components, including suspension components, enhanced electrical components, and heating and cooling components.

Gold Coverage

Up to five to 10 years of protection.

Recommended coverage for cars with 60,000 or more miles.

Coverage includes braking components and steering components.

Silver Coverage

Up to seven years of coverage.

Essential protection for your most important systems, as well as fuel delivery components, electrical components, and air conditioning components.

Bronze Coverage

Up to six years of coverage.

Protection for the most common and expensive repairs, including engine components, transmission components, and drive axle components.

CARCHEX has 20 years in the auto warranty business and has consistently received positive ratings. Along with an A+ BBB rating and accreditation since 2009, they’ve earned a score of 10.0 on Thoroughly Reviewed, based on business ratings, coverage options, claims service, help and support, and repair services. It’s no surprise they’re leading the competition.

Frequently Asked Questions: Ford Warranties

Q: Does Ford offer a lifetime warranty?

A: Ford recently introduced their limited lifetime warranty, which is an extension of the Ford powertrain warranty. The Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty covers engine parts, transmission and axle parts, front wheel-drive system, and rear-wheel drive system.

It requires a $100 deductible per repair, and it doesn’t cover:

Tune ups.

Cleanings.

Oil changes.

General car maintenance.

Replacement of non-powertrain components.

The lifetime warranty only applies to cars or trucks in the U.S. and Canada and is non-transferable.

Q: How do I find my Ford warranty information?

A: Coverage will vary based on your car model and year. To figure out exactly what’s covered on your Ford vehicle, you can go to the factory warranty section of their website.

Either sign in to your account or choose your car’s year, make, model, or VIN number. You can find this information on your car insurance paperwork. From there, you’ll find a PDF version of your manufacturer warranty plan.

Here are some warranty plans compared:

Ford powertrain warranty 2013 coverage lasts for five years or 60,000 miles.

Similarly, the 2014 Ford Focus warranty includes bumper-to-bumper coverage for three years or 36,000 miles or powertrain warranty coverage for five years or 60,000 miles.

Ford warranty 2015 for a Ford Explorer or Ford Edge offers three years or 36,000 miles for basic coverage or five years or 60,000 miles for powertrain coverage.

Ford warranty customer service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST, if you have questions about your specific model and make. The Ford warranty phone number is 800-392-3673.