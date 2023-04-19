Polestar 4 Debuts: Swedish SUV Coupe Has Electric Powertrain & Heaping Doses of Safety & Style

Swedish EV maker Polestar has given the motoring world a comprehensive look at its newest electric SUV coupe, the Polestar 4, before its official North American debut in 2024. It only takes a glance to discern that the Polestar 4 is quite a looker with its svelte body and sharp detailing inherited from the Polestar Precept Concept unveiled in 2020. The fanciful details include a blanked-out rear windshield, dual-blade headlights, frameless windows, and retractable door handles, to name a few.

“Rather than simply modifying an existing SUV, giving it a faster roofline and, as a result, compromising elements like rear headroom and comfort, we have designed Polestar 4 from the ground up as a new breed of SUV coupe that celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

Setting The Stage

We’re crushing on the urban-ready vibe, but it’s hard not to notice a few design touches of the Jaguar I-Pace from some angles, which is good. Polestar said the 4 is the second SUV in its growing lineup of modern electric vehicles, landing between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 SUV. It has a fastback body with a deleted rear windshield, but it has a high-def camera that Polestar said is better than any camera-based rear mirror on the market.

The slippery body is by design and helps the 4 slice the air like a hot knife over butter. Aero-optimized detailing like the flush glazings, frameless windows, and rear aero blades contribute to better efficiency. Moreover, it has a 118-inch wheelbase with shorter front and rear overhangs for an elegant countenance and roomier interior.

Polestar 4. Photo: Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC.

Polestar 4: Quickest Polestar Yet

If the Polestar 3 SUV is the roomiest in its lineage despite the absence of a third-row seat, the incoming Polestar 4 is the quickest. The details are scarce, and Polestar promises to reveal more powertrain deets closer to the launch date, but it did say enough to keep EV buyers waiting in anticipation.

The dual-motor Polestar 4 has up to 544 horsepower and can scamper to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, making it more powerful and faster than the Polestar 2 BST Edition 230. Moreover, it has 505 lb-ft. of torque ready to be unleashed anytime. Meanwhile, there’s a single-motor long-range variant. It has rear-wheel drive, 272 horsepower, and 253 lb-ft. of torque, enough to go from zero to 60 mph in about 7.4 seconds.

Efficient Electric Powertrain

Long-range variants of the Polestar 4 have a 102 kWh battery pack that delivers up to 348 miles of driving range in the WLTP cycle. We expect 270 to 300 miles on the EPA test cycle per full charge. Dual-motor variants have a front motor disconnect system to squeeze out more usable range.

When the batteries run dry, the Polestar 4 has a 22kW AC charger and accepts up to 200 kW of DC fast charging. In addition, it has bi-directional charging and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities (to power your home and electronic gadgets during emergencies or power outages) and a heat pump for better winter operability.

Sustainable & Hi-Tech Cabin

Part of the Polestar mythology is a sustainable interior with low-carbon materials and recycled tidbits (Volvo is doing something similar too). The Polestar 4 has welfare-secured Nappa leather, recycled PET carpeting, bio-attributed MicroTech vinyl, recycled polyester, and more Earth-friendly items.

On the other hand, it features the heapings of tech expected of a modern EV. For example, it has a 15.4-inch landscape center touchscreen with Google built-in, enabling you to use Google Maps and Google Assistant and download your favorite apps from the Play Store. It also has Apple CarPlay to appease iOS fans.

Meanwhile, the optional Harman Kardon audio system with 12 speakers and a 1,400-watt channel-hybrid amplifier comes highly recommended, and the Nappa Pack adds two more speakers to both front seat headrests.

Polestar 4 interior layout. Photo: Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC.

Volvo Levels of Safety

Given its lineage to Volvo, it’s unsurprising if Polestar leads the way on the safety front. The 4 has nine airbags, twelve cameras, twelve ultrasonic sensors, and a radar system powering its SuperVision advanced driver assistance system. In addition, it has a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.7-inch heads-up display (HUD) to view different driving assistance parameters, navigation instructions, and other vehicle information.

Polestar 4 Equipment Packs

The incoming Polestar 4 has a Pilot Pack option, including enhanced Pilot Assist and lane change assistance. Moreover, the Performance Pack adds 22-inch wheels, four-piston Brembo brakes, bespoke chassis tuning, and gold detailing. Finally, the Plus Pro Pack includes an electrochromic glass roof, interior ambient lighting, and body-color exterior trim.

Polestar 4 Pricing & Availability

The Polestar 4 will officially debut in North America, Europe, and Asia in early 2024. However, the first dibs will go to Chinese buyers when it goes on sale in November 2023. The single-motor Polestar 4 will have a sub-$60,000 base price, less than what Polestar wants for its newest Polestar 3 SUV.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC.