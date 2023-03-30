Polestar 2 BST Edition 230: New Limited-Edition EV Debuts With Sporty, Yet Familiar Upgrades

The 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 is the newest limited-edition variant of the electric automaker’s Tesla contender. Polestar debuted a similarly named model in early 2023 based on the dual motor version with the performance pack software upgrade. Limited to 270 units, the BST Edition 270 was the rarest Polestar 2, but not anymore.

The Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 is forging a similar path to the earlier BST 270. However, it has a limited 230-unit production run, officially making it rarer than the 270. The good news is it comes with all the performance-enhancing goodies of the latter while putting more emphasis on sportier design. It also appears these limited-edition cars are a bit of an experiment for Polestar.

“Limited drops like the BST Edition 230 allow us to explore colors, graphics, and materials in faster and more creative ways,” said Thomas Ingelath, Polestar CEO.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 Specs

Like the previous BST Edition 270, the BST Edition 230 starts with a Long Range Dual Motor Polestar 2. Equipped with the Performance Pack software upgrade, it has 469 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque, the same as the BST Edition 270. Polestar claims zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and a 127 mph (205 kph) top speed.

Beast Underpinnings

We’re beginning to think the Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 is typically the same car as the first BST Edition 270. Besides having similar power figures and performance merits, the BST Edition 230 is home to the same chassis mods.

It has a one-inch lower ride height with 20 percent stiffer springs, a front strut bar, and adjustable Öhlins dampers at all four corners. In addition, it has custom 21-inch forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero rubber. Other changes include Brembo brakes with four-piston calipers in the front and a single-piston unit in the rear.

Racing-Inspired Design

The Polestar 2 won’t be outrunning a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y on the street, but it doesn’t mean it can’t look the part. The BST Edition 230 is available in black or custom Nebula Green paint, and a full-length racing stripe is optional for both colors. Meanwhile, the interior features microsuede upholstery and a steering wheel wrapped in recycled nubuck leather.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 Availability

The 2023 Polestar BST Edition 230 is available to order now, with base prices starting around $81,000. Polestar promises the first deliveries will arrive near the end of 2023.

Photos & Source: Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC.