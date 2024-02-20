Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase coverage from the extended warranty providers outlined here. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. Our research team has carefully vetted dozens of extended warranty providers. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Ox Car Care’s Gold warranty plan covers every internal lubricated component of your vehicle’s engine, transfer case, transmission, and drive axle.

Crash Course:

Ox Car Care earns an A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

An Ox Car Care plan costs about $5,000 for a 4-year/75,000-mile term length, though your vehicle details, location, and other information determine your cost.

We rate Ox Car Care warranty 3.5 out of 5.0 because, while the company has strong coverage and free services, many customer reviews give it low ratings.

Ox Car Care is a relatively new extended auto warranty provider. Founded in 2015, it offers three coverage levels and free perks like roadside assistance. However, customer reviews indicate mixed experiences with the provider.

Our team researched Ox Car Care warranties, analyzing its coverage options and customer reviews to come up with an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5.0 stars. Our review dives into how we came to our conclusions. We also recommend two of the top extended auto warranty providers to consider.

Ox Car Care Warranty Review

Ox Car Care is strong in the categories of industry standing and transparency, but it could offer better coverage and customer experience. Here’s how we rate Ox Car Care across different review categories:

Review Category Ox Car Care Rating Industry Standing 4.2 Coverage 3.0 Affordability 3.5 Transparency 4.0 Customer Service 3.0 Overall Score 3.5

Is Ox Car Care Warranty Worth It?

Yes, it can be worth it to get an extended car warranty from Ox Car Care. Its strengths are its coverage levels and free perks. But be mindful of the negative customer reviews, which indicate the provider is slow to respond to requests and denies claims. Its 30-day money-back guarantee shows there’s transparency in its services, and that makes it worth the consideration. Note that it does require a $50 cancellation fee.

Ox Car Care Pros Ox Car Care Cons Free perks like roadside assistance and tire repair Negative customer reviews 30-day money-back guarantee Only three warranty plans Sample contracts available online

Ox Car Care Warranty Quick Facts

Founded: 2015

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Coverage options: Diamond, Platinum, and Gold plans

Is Ox Car Care Warranty Legit?

Yes, Ox Car Care is a legitimate warranty company. Founded in 2015, it’s one of the newest extended auto warranty providers. Ox Car Care’s website says the company has covered more than one million vehicles.

Ox Car Care Warranty Customer Reviews

Ox Car Care has struggled when it comes to customer satisfaction. While it earns an A+ rating from the BBB, it has an average customer review score of 2.0 out of 5.0 stars on the site. This falls in line with its Trustpilot rating, which sits at an average of 1.6 out of 5.0 stars.

Positive Ox Car Care Reviews

There aren’t many positive customer reviews of Ox Car Care online. Below are some we found:

“[I] got my claim paid [three times] in a row already within a year and a half. Read through your contract and do what you’re supposed to do and you’ll be good.”

– Alvaro L. via BBB

“Pretty simple and straightforward. Got my coverage, [and I’ve] been using the maintenance program. Had a small claim and they paid out. Took a little while, but they did get paid, which is all I care about.”

– Charlotte R. via BBB

Ox Car Care Warranty Complaints

There are several common complaints in Ox Car Care’s negative reviews. Customers say the company denies warranty claims and is slow to respond to requests. They also say they feel like the company is a scam.

Customer reviews don’t paint the whole picture. In our experience, customer support agents were friendly and knowledgeable. However, we didn’t experience the claims process.

“They will quickly get you added as a policyholder, and the moment you need to file a claim, you get the runaround. Calling claims gets you to a person just to put you into a queue so the call handling will not be accepted as the high number that it actually is.”

– Othiess W. via Trustpilot

“Customer service is terrible. My repair shop sent three email claims and called several times to no avail. Nobody ever responded. My car was in the shop for three whole days waiting for a response.”

– Vincent D. via Trustpilot

Ox Car Care Warranty Coverage

Ox Car Care has three levels of coverage. You can choose from Diamond, Platinum, and Gold. These plans are similar to what you’d find in powertrain warranties and mid-level plans that cover most systems of the vehicle.

However, the Diamond plan is not a bumper-to-bumper warranty. It’s one step below. It covers hundreds of parts, but it doesn’t match a factory-level manufacturer’s warranty which would cover any breakdown except for a list of exclusions.

The vast majority of extended warranty companies offer one exclusionary bumper-to-bumper plan plus a variety of stated-component contracts. Ox Car Care only offers stated-component plans.

That said, each plan allows you to take your vehicle to any mechanic certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). You’ll pay your deductible, and once Ox Car Care gets the claim verified, it pays the rest directly to the repair facility.

Ox Car Care Warranty Plans

Here is a look at what each of Ox Car Care’s warranty plans covers:

Ox Car Care Plan What It Covers Gold This plan covers repair bills related to your vehicle’s engine, drive axle, transmission, and transfer case. It also covers seals and gaskets when the repair involves parts included in the warranty. Platinum This covers car repairs for all components in the Gold plan, along with the steering, air conditioning, brakes, fuel and cooling systems, and base electrical equipment. Diamond This covers all components listed in the Gold and Platinum plans, as well as the suspension, high-tech electrical, and hybrid vehicle components and anti-lock brakes.

Ox Car Care Warranty Benefits

Along with covering some of your vehicle’s vital systems, which could save you significant money in repair costs, Ox Car Care gives you the following perks with your protection plan:

Roadside assistance : This includes towing, lockout services, fluid delivery, battery jump-start, and flat tire assistance.

This includes towing, lockout services, fluid delivery, battery jump-start, and flat tire assistance. Road hazard tire repair: Ox Car Care will reimburse you up to $150 per tire ($600 total per contract) if your tire is damaged due to a hazard on a public road.

There are pros and cons here. On the plus side, road hazard tire repair is a nice benefit and not many warranty companies offer it. That said, most companies do offer trip interruption reimbursement. Ox Car Care’s sample warranty contracts don’t mention these.

What Does Ox Car Care Warranty Not Cover?

Ox Car Care’s warranty plans do have exclusions:

Routine maintenance, like tune-ups or oil changes

Damage to components before you bought your warranty

Wear-and-tear components like brake pads and wiper blades

When you sign up for service, your vehicle service contract will detail what’s included.

Ox Car Care Warranty Cost

To get the most accurate idea of how much a warranty from this company costs, you’ll need to reach out to Ox Car Care for a free quote. Keep in mind your price depends on the following details:

Where you live

The level of coverage

The make, model, and year of your vehicle

How Much Does An Ox Car Care Warranty Cost?

To find out how much you might expect to pay with Ox Car Care, we requested quotes from the company. Below are quotes for a 2020 Honda CR-V with 65,000 miles and a 2020 Toyota Corolla with 82,000 miles with an Ohio ZIP code:

Vehicle Ox Car Care

Warranty Plan Term Length Payment Total Cost 2020

Honda CR-V Diamond 4 years/

75,000 miles $204 for 24 months and

$75 activation fee $4,971 2020

Honda CR-V Gold 4 years/

75,000 miles $204 for 24 months and

$75 activation fee $4,971 2020

Toyota Corolla Diamond 4 years/

75,000 miles $204 for 24 months and

$75 activation fee $4,971 2020

Toyota Corolla Gold 4 years/

75,000 miles $204 for 24 months and

$75 activation fee $4,971

Ox Car Care Extended Warranty Reviews: Conclusion

Ox Car Care offers three levels of extended auto warranty coverage, providing options that are similar to powertrain warranties and bumper-to-bumper protection. What makes Ox Car Care different is that it offers road hazard tire repair. However, because the company has low customer ratings, it’s best to compare this provider’s offerings to coverage plans offered by other warranty providers in the industry.

Car Warranty Companies Like Ox Car Care

Comparing your options will give you peace of mind and allow you to pinpoint which warranty provider has the best prices and coverage for your needs. Two companies we recommend are Endurance and CarShield.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance earns high ratings for the strength of its six coverage options. It’s a direct provider, meaning you won’t have to work with a different company when filing a claim. Along with ample coverage options and a year of free Endurance Elite benefits, you receive 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption coverage, and rental car reimbursement. In our industry review of warranty providers, Endurance earned the top spot.

To learn more, read our Endurance warranty review.

CarShield: Affordable Monthly Payments

CarShield could be your best option if you want affordable monthly payments. You can pick your deductible, so if you want to reduce your monthly premium, you can select a higher deductible. You’ll have your choice of five motor-vehicle plans, with another option for motorcycle or RV owners. Each plan comes with roadside assistance, and some also include rental car reimbursement.

For more information, read our CarShield review.

Ox Car Care Car Warranty Reviews: FAQ

Below are some frequently asked questions about Ox Car Care extended warranties:

How does Ox Car Care work? You can visit Ox Car Care’s website or call its phone number: 1-800-301-4074 to receive a free quote. Once you get a warranty plan and pay an activation fee, you can make monthly payments. If you need auto repairs that are covered in your contract, you’ll contact Ox Car Care’s claims department and take your vehicle to an ASE-certified mechanic. You’ll pay your deductible, and if Ox Car Care approves your claim, the company will pay the rest. How long has Ox Car Care been in business? Ox Car Care has been in business since 2015. What is the warranty period of Ox Car Care? For the quotes we received for the Diamond and Gold plans from Ox Car Care, the warranty period was four years or 75,000 miles on a car with 82,000 miles already on it.

