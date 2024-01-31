Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase coverage from the extended warranty providers outlined here. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you. Our research team has carefully vetted dozens of extended warranty providers. See our Privacy Policy to learn more.

Mopar extended warranty offers extensive component coverage such as low deductibles and perks like towing assistance and rental car reimbursement.

Mopar offers extended auto warranties for all brands under Stelllantis – formerly the Fiat Chrysler automotive (FCA) umbrella – including Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram, Alfa Romeo, and Fiat. As your factory warranty nears its expiration, you’ll have the option to add extended auto warranty protection in its place.

Extended auto warranties pay for repairs to your vehicle’s most expensive components, like its transmission, engine, and drivetrain components. Mopar also offers roadside assistance, rental car coverage, and other perks. In this article, we delve into Mopar’s warranty plans, comparing them with the best extended auto warranty providers along the way.

Crash Course:

Both of Mopar’s extended warranty offerings come with your choice of deductibles of $0, $100, or $200.

Mopar warranty coverages work best if you want to keep your vehicle after the manufacturer’s warranty expires.

You’ll also receive added benefits like roadside assistance, rental car coverage, trip interruption protection, and key fob replacement.

Mopar offers extended auto warranty coverage terms up to eight years or 125,000 miles for its Maximum Care plan and eight years or 150,000 miles for its Added Care Plus plan.

Mopar Extended Warranty Overview

Mopar vehicle protection plans come in two varieties. Here’s a quick breakdown of these coverage options:

Mopar Extended Warranty Plan Terms Maximum Care

(Similar to bumper-to-bumper protection) Up to 8 years/125,000 miles Added Care Plus Up to 8 years/150,000 miles

Now that you know the coverage terms of each plan, let’s break down what each covers:

Maximum Care Plan

This is Mopar’s most extensive vehicle plan, covering repairs to more than 5,000 parts. Some of those covered components include:

Engine

Steering

Driveline

Transmission

Air conditioning

Instrumentation

Anti-lock brakes

Expanded electrical

Front and rear suspension

Power and luxury group components

This plan is perfect if you want bumper-to-bumper vehicle warranty and don’t want to pay out of pocket for high repair bills.

Added Care Plus

This warranty coverage is perfect if you want a mix of value and good protection levels. It pays for repairs to many of the same items as the Maximum Care plan, and it covers over 800 parts. You can think of the Added Care Plus plan as an expanded powertrain warranty.

Additional Perks

When you buy a Mopar extended warranty, you’ll get the following perks with each plan:

Transferable: You can transfer your plan to another owner when you sell your vehicle. In most states, you'll pay a $50 transfer fee.

Affordable payments: Mopar gives you the ability to pay for the total warranty costs up front, or break them down into affordable monthly payments with no interest chargers.

Roadside assistance: You'll receive up to a $100 towing allowance per incident, flat tire exchange if you have a spare one, fuel delivery of up to two gallons, and locksmith services.

Peace of mind workmanship: Since you're required to take your vehicle to a Stellantis dealership for repairs, you can have peace of mind knowing your vehicle receives genuine Mopar parts.

Concierge service: With this perk, you can receive turn-by-turn directions, lodging assistance, news, sports scores, and the listings of restaurants and other attractions near you all by dialing the toll-free number.

Trip interruption coverage: If your Stellantis vehicle experiences a mechanical breakdown at least 100 miles from home, trip interruption coverage gives you up to $1,000 for food and lodging while you await repairs from a factory-backed dealership.

Car rental allowance: When your vehicle needs overnight repairs approved by a Mopar dealership, you'll receive a car rental allowance of up to $35 per day, with a maximum benefit of $175. This only applies if the Stellantis dealer doesn't have a loaner vehicle to spare. And if you do rent a vehicle, you'll incur the costs of any insurance, tolls, fuel, and security deposits.

Also, keep in mind your warranty plan coverage starts and ends when you choose. Your plan provisions include all the details of your coverage, such as your warranty start date and expiration date.

What’s Not Included

Any extended warranty plan comes with its share of exclusions. These are the items your provider won’t pay to repair. For Mopar, it includes the following things:

Tampering

Rust and corrosion

Damage from unauthorized repairs

Damage from not adhering to the routine maintenance schedule

Wear and tear parts like brake pads, brake rotors, and wiper blades

Routine services like oil changes, tire rotations, and battery replacement

Damage from weather events (if you have full-coverage car insurance, your comprehensive coverage pays for this)

When you receive your vehicle service contract, read the fine print, as it contains all the exclusions that apply to your contract.

Cost Of Mopar’s Extended Warranty

There are many factors impacting warranty costs, such as your vehicle’s model year, mileage, the level of coverage, and the deductible amount you select. Thankfully, Mopar makes it simple to obtain a quote from authorized sites like chrysler-factory-warranty.com.

To demonstrate, if you have a 2020 Chrysler 300 and want the Maximum Care plan with coverage terms of eight years or 125,000 miles and a $100 deductible, your one-time costs will be $4,290. Or, you can make a down payment of $200 and have 24 payments of $170.42 with 0% interest.

Another example is a 2019 Jeep Cherokee under the Added Care Plus plan for seven years or 100,000 miles and a $0 deductible. Your one-time payment will be $3,370, or you can make a down payment of $200 with 24 monthly payments of $132.08.

Do You Need Mopar Extended Warranty Coverage?

Whether to get a Mopar extended warranty or not depends on how long you plan to own your vehicle past its factory warranty. If you want to keep it for the long haul, it makes sense to have an extended warranty. A brand’s reliability rating can also help you decide if extended warranty coverage is the right choice.

Brand Reliability

RepairPal ranks 32 car brands on reliability, using repair costs, frequency, and severity to determine overall ranking. For Stellantis automobiles, here are the reliability ratings of each and how much you can expect to pay in repair costs annually:

Brand Reliability Rating Average Annual Repair Cost Ram 3.0 out of 5 $858 Alfa Romeo N/A $834 Dodge 3.5 out of 5 $634 Jeep 3.5 out of 5 $634 Chrysler 3.5 out of 5 $608 FIAT 3.5 out of 5 $538

On the surface, these numbers might make you think twice about buying an extended auto warranty. After all, if you’re only paying around $500–$700 annually in repairs, then why pay extra for something you might not use?

That said, extended warranties protect you from incurring repair costs to major components. To demonstrate, if you need to replace the Rack and Pinion in a Jeep Wagoneer, it’ll run you between $2,995–$3,034, illustrating that one big mechanical breakdown can make the warranty worth it.

What Coverage Do You Already Have?

When you buy a new Stellantis vehicle, it comes with a bumper-to-bumper warranty of three years or 36,000 miles and a powertrain warranty of five years or 60,000 miles. You’ll also receive emergency roadside assistance.

On top of that, your car insurance policy, especially if you’re under full coverage, can help. Comprehensive coverage pays for repairs related to vandalism, fire, theft and weather events. Meanwhile, collision insurance can fix the damage done to your car by wrecks with other vehicles, collisions with other objects, and road hazards like potholes. Combined, these coverages help you mitigate some repair bills.

Certified Pre-Owned Warranty

Buying a certified pre-owned Stellantis model gives you some new vehicle benefits without the costs. To confirm eligibility, a pre-owned vehicle must undergo a rigorous 125-point inspection. From there, you’ll receive a seven year or 100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty and the Maximum Care warranty for three months or 3,000 miles. You can extend both of these protections, giving you peace of mind assurance both now and well into the future.

What Are The Benefits Of A Third-Party Warranty?

Along with manufacturer plans, you can buy a vehicle protection plan from third-party warranty companies. There are benefits to this approach, such as:

More coverage options: Some aftermarket warranty providers, like Endurance and CARCHEX, offer five or more extended auto warranty plans. You don’t often see that type of coverage variety from automakers.

Some aftermarket warranty providers, like Endurance and CARCHEX, offer five or more extended auto warranty plans. You don’t often see that type of coverage variety from automakers. Your choice of mechanic: Manufacturer warranties typically require you to visit dealerships for repairs, while third-party warranties are more flexible with who services your vehicle. Just remember that if any part of your factory warranty is still in play, going outside an authorized dealer could void that warranty.

Manufacturer warranties typically require you to visit dealerships for repairs, while third-party warranties are more flexible with who services your vehicle. Just remember that if any part of your factory warranty is still in play, going outside an authorized dealer could void that warranty. More flexible mileage restrictions: Manufacturer warranties are good if you plan on keeping your vehicle for six to eight years. If you plan to keep it longer, third-party warranties offer used car warranties with much more generous coverage terms. CarShield, for example, offers protection for cars with up to 300,000 miles on the odometer.

Mopar Extended Warranty: Conclusion

What you’ll find is that Mopar’s warranty offers many perks, as long as you plan to own your vehicle for the next eight years or so. If you want to keep it longer, it’s ideal to consider a third-party warranty provider, as they offer better coverage terms.

Below is a look at how Mopar’s warranty compares to some of the top third-party warranty carriers:

Mopar Extended Warranty Endurance CARCHEX CarShield Start Date Before your factory warranty expires Anytime Anytime Anytime Max Length of Coverage 8 years/150,000 miles 8 years/200,000+ miles 10 years/250,000 miles 10 years/300,000 miles Number of Plans 2 6 5 6 Transferable ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Deductible $0+ $0+ $0+ $0+ Trip Interruption ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Repair Network Any Stellantis-certified dealerships Repair facilities certified by the National Center for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®) >30,000 facilities nationwide ASE-certified repair shops Cancellation Policy Refund, though terms

not specified Refund within 30 days Refund within 30 days Refund within 30 days Availability From local dealer Free online quote Free online quote Free online quote

Mopar Extended Warranty: FAQ

Below are frequently asked questions about Mopar’s extended warranty:

How long does Mopar extended warranty last? You can customize your coverage terms between five and eight years. Maximum Care can top out at eight years or 125,000 miles. For Added Care Plus plans, the maximum term is eight years or 150,000 miles. How does the Mopar extended warranty work? You can take your Stellantis vehicle to your local dealer for work. Once they approve your claim, you’ll pay your deductible, and Mopar handles the rest. What does Mopar offer in terms of roadside assistance? Its roadside assistance will bring you up to two gallons of gas, offer locksmith services, towing of up to $100 per event, fix a flat tire, or replace it if you have a spare.

