What Does the Endurance Supreme Warranty Cover? (2022)

The Endurance supreme warranty could be a good option for high-mileage vehicles.

Endurance’s reputation is positive on several review sites, with a 4.3 out 5.0 star rating on Trustpilot.

Endurance’s vehicle service contracts all come with a 30-day money-back guarantee and one year of Endurance Elite benefits.

The best extended car warranty companies offer a wide variety of coverage levels, whether you’re looking for bumper-to-bumper coverage or a used car warranty for your high-mileage vehicle. In this guide, we’ll take a look at a specific protection plan – the Endurance Supreme warranty.

What Is the Endurance Supreme Warranty?

Endurance has six different vehicle service contracts to choose from, but Supreme is the highest level of coverage the extended warranty company offers. Intended for those who want the highest level of protection against mechanical breakdowns, Supreme offers Endurance customers coverage that’s similar to what a dealership’s factory warranty would provide for new cars.

This vehicle service contract is an exclusionary protection plan, so most items are typically covered, unless they are listed in the contract under “Exclusions.” For the Supreme plan, all the major components of your vehicle will be taken care of, with few exceptions.

What Does the Endurance Supreme Warranty Cover?

The Endurance Supreme plan offers bumper-to-bumper coverage with a few exclusions. It covers all major systems and components of your vehicle, including:

Engine

Braking

Steering

Drive axle

Suspension

Navigation system

What’s Not Covered?

Here are some of the excluded components from the Supreme plan:

Paint

Glass

Fuses

Bumpers

Exhaust system

Catalytic converter

Additional Benefits

All Endurance vehicle protection plans come with one year of Endurance Elite benefits. These perks include:

Up to $500 for key fob replacement

Collision discount of up to $500 per covered collision

Reimbursement for up to two tires per year at $125 per tire

Trip interruption services up to $150 per day for up to three days

Total loss protection of up to $1,000 toward a replacement vehicle

Rental car reimbursement up to $30 per day, $150 per breakdown

Use of the Endurance mobile app, which gives updates on benefits and rewards

24/7 roadside assistance that includes towing, jump starts, and lockout services

With all Endurance warranty plans, you can take your car to any repair shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®).

How Much Does the Endurance Supreme Warranty Cost?

We asked Endurance for a quote for the Supreme plan to cover a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles on it. Below is the Endurance warranty cost information we received, compared with quotes from competitors on similar bumper-to-bumper warranty plans for the same vehicle. Each of these plans features a term length of 5 years or 100,000 miles, with a $100 deductible.

Warranty Provider Plan Down Payment Monthly Payment Total Cost Endurance Supreme $455.65 $71.59 for 36 months $2,732.89 CarShield Diamond $295.00 $83.28 for 18 months $1,794.04 CARCHEX Titanium First month $136.17 for 18 months $2,451.06

Extended warranty costs are typically based on a vehicle’s age, make, model, and mileage – so it’s important to get quotes for accurate price information.

Other Endurance Auto Warranty Plans

If you’re unsure about the Endurance Supreme plan, Endurance offers five other extended warranty contracts, all of which provide different levels of coverage and come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

EnduranceAdvantage™

The Advantage plan offers three sub-tiers – Prime, Plus, and Preferred. All of these cover repairs for your car’s most vital components. The plan also offers routine maintenance up to $3,500 – and coverage for things like wear and tear is rare in the extended warranty industry. This maintenance includes oil changes, brake pad replacements, and tire rotations.

Premier

Ideal for used cars and high-mileage vehicles, the Premier plan covers the vehicle components most susceptible to mechanical breakdown. These include the engine, transfer case, electrical components, air conditioning, and transmission.

Superior

The Superior plan is a high-tier extended auto warranty that covers hundreds of vehicle components, including the engine, drive axle, transfer case, transmission, cooling system, and suspension.

Secure Plus

The Secure Plus plan has a short waiting period before the claims process – at 30 days and 1,000 miles. This mid-tier coverage plan covers everything from the engine to the supercharger to gaskets.

Secure

The Secure plan is Endurance’s most affordable coverage option. Essentially a powertrain warranty, this Endurance car warranty protects the most vital – and costliest – components of your vehicle. You can customize protection with many different add-on options.

Is the Endurance Supreme Warranty Worth it?

Older vehicles with higher mileages are more likely to break down or have mechanical issues, and with Endurance’s Supreme plan, you could potentially save money on auto repairs long term. However, Supreme’s extended warranty coverage can also add some peace of mind if you have a new or low-mileage vehicle.

The plan’s exclusionary coverage protects nearly all of your car’s components, and with added benefits like towing and rental car reimbursement, you’ll be prepared in the case of a breakdown. This could be a great option if you have a relatively new vehicle and your current factory warranty doesn’t provide full bumper-to-bumper coverage.

We’ve named Endurance the Best Overall warranty provider, as it has a strong reputation for providing great customer service along with its comprehensive coverage options. The company holds a C+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but is highly rated on other review sites. On Trustpilot, Endurance has a 4.3-star rating out of 5.0, with 82% of customer reviews being positive.

Learn more about Endurance warranty services by reading our full review.

Endurance Supreme Warranty: FAQ