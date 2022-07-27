Endurance Elite Warranty Coverage: What To Know 2022

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

In this article, our reviews team focuses on one particular level of coverage from Endurance – Endurance Elite Benefits. We’ll explain what’s included in the plan to help you determine if it’s right for you or if you should seek other warranty companies.

For more information about other Endurance warranty plans, read our full Endurance Warranty review.

What Is Endurance Elite Benefits?

Though Endurance offers seven different extended auto warranties – Advantage, Supreme, Premier, Superior, Secure, Secure Plus, and EnduranceAdvantage™ – there is not an Endurance Elite warranty. Elite Benefits is a specialized package of benefits that’s included for one year with the purchase of any vehicle protection plan.

After a year, the Elite Benefits package is available for purchase, along with other service add-on Endurance offers. These benefits provide extra protection for components most car warranties don’t cover.

What Does Endurance Elite Benefits Include?

The biggest perks included in the Elite Benefits package are use of the Endurance mobile app and 24/7 roadside assistance.

Endurace Mobile App

The mobile app allows customers to stay connected with Endurance representatives at all times. It also allows easy access to roadside assistance.

Roadside Assistance

Endurance Elite membership allows you to access roadside assistance 24/7 in the event of a car accident or mechanical breakdown. The types of roadside assistance Endurance provides are:

Towing

Dispatch

Jumpstart

Tire inflation

GPS location

Lockout services

Tow truck tracking

Key Fob Replacement

If you lose your key fob, the Endurance car warranty will reimburse you up to $500 for a replacement.

Tire Repair and Replacement

Endurance Elite Benefits will cover the cost of replacement or repair for two tires per year.

Collision Repair

If you get into a covered collision, Endurance Benefits will reimburse you up to $500 for needed auto repairs at a repair facility of your choice.

Total Loss Protection

If your car is damaged to the point of being a total loss, Endurance will cover up to $1,000 toward a replacement vehicle.

EnduranceAdvantage™

Many customers often pair Endurance Elite Benefits with the EnduranceAdvantage™ warranty plan for additional peace of mind. The EnduranceAdvantage™ plan combines extensive coverage for your vehicle’s components with reimbursement for routine maintenance. This means that in addition to covered repairs for major components like the engine and drive axle, EnduranceAdvantage™ will also pay for oil changes, brake pad replacement, tire rotations, and more.

Other Endurance Coverage Plans

One year of Endurance Elite Benefits comes standard with the six other vehicle service contracts Endurance offers:

Supreme : Most similar to a factory warranty a dealership offers with a new car, this offers exclusionary coverage, meaning it operates as a bumper-to-bumper warranty and only lists what parts are not covered in the contract

: Most similar to a factory warranty a dealership offers with a new car, this offers exclusionary coverage, meaning it operates as a bumper-to-bumper warranty and only lists what parts are not covered in the contract Advantage : A high-tier warranty, the Advantage Plan covers hundreds of components

: A high-tier warranty, the Advantage Plan covers hundreds of components Premier : Designed for high-mileage vehicles and good for used cars, this covers parts of the air conditioning, fuel, and cooling systems

: Designed for high-mileage vehicles and good for used cars, this covers parts of the air conditioning, fuel, and cooling systems Superior : Offers the highest level of stated component coverage available; even gaskets are covered by the Superior Plan if they’re necessary during the replacement of covered parts

: Offers the highest level of stated component coverage available; even gaskets are covered by the Superior Plan if they’re necessary during the replacement of covered parts Secure and Secure Plus: Featuring an accessible warranty cost, these deliver basic powertrain coverage – with the Secure Plus plan offering a budget-friendly step up from the Secure plan

All Endurance warranties come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Click below to receive a free quote and discover what your monthly payment could be.

