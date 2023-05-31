Aston Martin DB12 Billed As World’s First Super Tourer

British luxury automaker Aston Martin has debuted the replacement for its DB11 grand touring sports car, the DB12. Right off the bat, the Aston Martin DB12 may not look as fresh as expected from an all-new vehicle, but there’s no denying it remains a sight to behold despite its familiar silhouette. Aston Martin is the first to say the DB12 is setting new benchmarks like no other Aston before. Hence, the designers and engineers focused more on honing the car’s handling and dynamic qualities than anything else.

“The DB12 is a statement car, one that asserts Aston Martin’s position as a leader in performance, dynamics, engineering, and technology,” said Roberto Fedeli, Group Chief Technology Officer of Aston Martin. “We pushed every aspect of this car to be best-in-class without compromising refinement, comfort, and luxury.”

Aston Martin DB12: What’s New?

The Aston Martin DB12 is an all-new grand touring sports car the brand insists on calling “the world’s first Super Tourer.” The “super” part is courtesy of a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 borrowed from Mercedes-AMG. However, it’s not merely a shoehorn job, as Aston Martin engineers added larger turbochargers, a revised cooling system, and altered the compression ratio. The result is 671 horsepower and a healthy 590 lb-ft. of torque, more power than the DB11’s V8 and V12 engines.

Aston Martin DB12. Photo: Aston Martin The Americas.

How Fast Is The Aston Martin DB12?

The reworked Mercedes-AMG blown V8 sends power exclusively to the rear wheels using an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the B12 to scamper from zero to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds, a hair sprightlier than the old DB11 V12 (and right on par with the DBS 770 Ultimate). In addition, it has a shorter 3.083:1 final drive ratio combined with optimized shift points for punchier in-gear accelerations.

Fortified Architecture

Everything about the new Aston Martin DB12 is pursuing a sportier, more responsive drive without penalizing long-distance comfort. It has a bonded aluminum chassis suspended by next-gen adaptive dampers that transition from cushy to racecar stiff depending on the selected drive mode. Meanwhile, the driveline has an electronic rear differential to allow for better handling. The electronic rear differential works with the stability control system, allowing the former to engage from fully open to 100 percent locked in milliseconds.

Bespoke Rubber & Strong Anchors

The Aston Martin DB12 is the first production car to debut the latest Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tires. However, the tires feature a bespoke compound explicitly formulated for the DB12, promising to deliver more grip while providing a more accurate steering feel. The new Michelins also feature noise-isolating polyurethane foam within the carcass to offer a 20 percent quieter ride.

Those new tires wrap around 21-inch forged alloy wheels in three designs and various colors and finishes. Aston Martin said the wheels are 17 lbs. (eight kilos) lighter than its old 20-inch rollers to lower the car’s unsprung weight. Peering behind those gorgeous alloys are cast-iron front and rear disk brakes, but carbon ceramic brakes are optional.

Aston Martin DB12 interior layout. Photo: Aston Martin The Americas.

New Infotainment System

Developed in-house, the DB12 has a 10.25-inch center touchscreen with standard navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a voice assistant, and connected vehicle services. Aston Martin promises a smoother user interface with intuitive menus, a God-send given previous Astons had outdated display screens with clunky reaction times.

The infotainment features are enhanced by an Aston Martin audio system with 11 speakers and QuantumLogic sound processing. Still, the optional 1,170-watt Bowers & Wilkins 3D audio system has 15 speakers (including headliner speakers) to take the crown.

Aston Martin DB12: Pricing & Availability

U.S. deliveries of the DB12 will begin later in 2023. Aston has yet to reveal the official MSRP figures, but we expect a base price of about $250,000 for the DB12 Coupe. The DB12 will also debut as a Volante soft top, which will inevitably cost more than the coupe.

