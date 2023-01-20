Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate: Flagship Grand Tourer Exits The Stage With Style & Grace

The first Aston Martin DBS debuted in 1967 with three defining traits: a potent engine, an aerodynamic shape, and a plush cabin. The original car had a 282-horsepower 4.0-liter straight-six engine, but the DBS V8 came in 1969 with a burly 320-horsepower 5.3-liter V8. It disappeared for a few decades before reentering the market in 2007, this time with a seriously potent 510-horsepower 6.0-liter V12. In production until 2012, the DBS V12 played a starring role in the 23rd installment of the James Bond flick Quantum of Solace, cementing its status as the ultimate grand touring sports car.

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

The current generation Aston Martin DBS entered our consciousness in 2019, bearing the Superleggera (superlight) moniker. It came brandishing an uprated 5.2-liter V12 with 715 stampeding horses and 664 lb-ft. of torque. As fate would have it, 2023 is the last year for Aston’s flagship super GT. Affectionately called the DBS 770 Ultimate, it’s the second most potent Aston Martin production car next to the stunning Valkyrie hybrid supercar.

“DBS has always sat at the pinnacle of the Aston Martin production model lineup,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer. “And now we’re infusing DBS 770 Ultimate with even more power, more performance purity, and all with more sophistication, more taste, and in the most considerate manner.”

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate. Photo: Aston Martin The Americas.

770 Metric Horsepower

The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is wearing the “770” number for a reason. Under its clamshell hood is a reconfigured 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged engine with “modified air and ignition pathways,” a seven percent increase in turbo boost pressure, and updated CPU tuning. It churns out no less than 770 PS (759 horsepower) and a tire-shredding 663 lb-ft. of torque at 1,800 to 5,000 rpm. The engine connects to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels via a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The DBS 770 Ultimate has more power and torque than a DBS Superleggera, but it’s no quicker than the latter. Aston claims zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and a 211 mph top speed. However, there’s a reason why Aston Martin didn’t bother making the DBS 770 Ultimate faster than its predecessor, despite it being the most powerful DBS in the automaker’s 110-year (and counting) history.

Newfound Athleticism

Aston Martin wants the DBS 770 Ultimate to deliver supreme driving engagement instead of chasing acceleration and top-speed numbers. With that in mind, the blokes at Gaydon installed a solid-mounted steering column to improve feedback. They also fiddled with the chassis and gave it a new cross member, a substantial rear undertray, and a reconfigured adaptive suspension.

The result is 25 percent better lateral stiffness and three percent more torsional stiffness, which is good news in the handling department. “Not only is it the fastest and most powerful DBS in our history thanks to a comprehensive suite of improvements; it’s also the best to drive,” said Roberto Fedeli, Chief Technology Officer, Aston Martin.

Tailored Suit

The most prominent design feature of the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is the gorgeous 21-inch alloy wheels. It reminds us of the unforgettable rollers on the one-off Aston Martin Victor, the best-looking Aston in our book. The Ultimate’s multi-spoke wheels are available in three distinct finishes, but all receive Pirelli P Zero high-performance rubber.

Hallmark design features include genuine 2×2 twill carbon fiber trim on the mirror caps, windscreen surround, and fender louvers. In addition, the DBS 770 Ultimate receives unique horseshoe vents on the hood, a new front splitter, and a bespoke rear splitter design.

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate cockpit view. Aston Martin The Americas.

Opulent Accommodations

The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate leaves the factory with semi-aniline leather and Alcantara seats, contrast welt stitching, carbon fiber paddle shifters, and a laser-etched DBS 770 Ultimate logo on the center armrest. Neat touches include custom-made sill plaques showcasing the Aston Martin wing logo, the DBS 770 Ultimate logo, and the limited-edition vehicle number. Likewise, Aston Martin’s Q customization department will offer an almost-endless assortment of trim options, materials, and liveries to make your car one-of-a-kind.

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Pricing

Only 499 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimates will see the light of day beginning in mid-2023. Aston is making 330 coupes and 199 Volantes (convertibles), reportedly costing upwards of $300,000 each.

You may have the moolah to splurge on the last-ever DBS, but Aston Martin sold out all the build slots before the vehicle’s release, a sign of how special the DBS has become to true-blue sports car fans and enthusiasts.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Aston Martin The Americas.