2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Has The Style, Power & Technological Attributes to Lead The High-Performance EV Race

We got a solid first glimpse of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and we liked what we saw. The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is Hyundai’s chance to prove its wares in the high-performance category, an endeavor it entered half-heartedly with the Genesis Coupe in 2009. Hyundai’s N division was a distant memory back then, but the South Korean automaker has ascended the ranks quickly by learning from the best.

Hyundai has officially unveiled the production-ready 2025 Ioniq 5 N at Automobility LA, promising to be an EV like no other. We fancy Hyundai’s dedication to making EVs feel more like their internal combustion counterparts despite the software-heavy architecture. For us, it’s better to try than do nothing at all, and the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N ticks all the boxes of what enthusiasts desire in a performance EV.

“Ioniq 5 N was developed to take driving fun to a new level by utilizing the latest technologies available,” said Till Wartenberg, vice president and head of N Brand and Motorsport at Hyundai. “To accomplish this, we’ve closely monitored the voices of our N fans to fine-tune our first all-electric N to electrify the driving passion of our most demanding N-thusiasts.”

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Core Principles

Hyundai’s N division has three core principles: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability, and Everyday Sportscar. The Ioniq 5 N fulfills the first with its stiffer E-GMP architecture, enhanced front and rear subframes, rally-inspired integrated drive axles, and forged 21-inch aluminum wheels. Power comes from two electric motors and a two-stage inverter, fed by a new 84 kWh battery to produce an impressive 641 horsepower with N Grin Boost engaged.

Fans of the defunct-for-2023 Hyundai Veloster N and redesigned-for-2024 Elantra N should be familiar with N Grin Boost, a feature that unlocks extra power for 10 seconds to maximize acceleration. It automatically activates with N Launch Control and has three traction levels to deliver the fastest launch. The system includes a track state-of-charge feature that calculates every lap’s energy consumption and battery level.

Moreover, the Ioniq 5 N’s all-wheel drivetrain has fully variable front-to-rear torque distribution and an electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD) at the rear axle to optimize stability when hugging the curves. If you are fascinated by how electric drive powertrains like this function, take a listen to this episode of AutoVision News Radio featuring the electrical hardware engineering team from GKN Automotive.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Charging & Acceleration

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N could scoot from zero to 60 mph in 3.25 seconds, a bit quicker than initially stated, with a 162 mph top speed. It takes 18 minutes of charging to replenish the Ioniq 5 N from 10 percent to 80 percent using a 350 kW DC fast-charger.

Racetrack-Capable Performance

The next N Division pillar, Racetrack Capability, is in the core DNA of the Ioniq 5 N. It has independent radiators for the battery pack and motors to combat heat-induced power degradation or loss of power due to excess heat, an inherent trait to all performance-oriented electric cars.

Meanwhile, the cooling system features optimized thermal management software, N Battery Pre-conditioning, and N Race software to activate “Endurance” or “Sprint” driving modes, depending on the racetrack.

Unique to the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is N Brake Regen with bespoke software to maximize energy regeneration while preventing brake fade. Hyundai says there’s a seamless transition from regen to mechanical brakes, and the system is tuned to accept left-foot braking maneuvers while offering up to 0.6 g of deceleration force.

The Ioniq 5 N has 15.75-inch front rotors with four-piston monobloc calipers and 14.2-inch rear rotors with single-piston calipers, making it Hyundai’s most potent braking system in a production car.

Proprietary N e-shift & N Active Sound+

We believe the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N could set the benchmark for future performance EVs and everyday sports cars, bringing us to the third pillar of Hyundai’s N division. Based on what we see, the Ioniq 5 N would be a blast to drive to work every day.

Electric cars are great with their instant torque, but the big issue is they don’t feel as fun or emotional to drive as their ICE predecessors. Hyundai may have the solution with its N e-shift and N Active Sound+, both seeing action in the Ioniq 5 N.

The novel N e-shift could be the saving grace of future production EVs. It’s a system that simulates the gear shifts of an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that Hyundai refined to perfection in the Veloster N. It not only mimics the abrupt power delivery between every gear change but also has the sounds to make the experience as authentic as possible.

N Active Sound+ has eight internal and two external speakers that play distinctive sound themes while driving. Developed from thousands of kilometers of testing at the Nürburgring, the feature may seem gimmicky with its driver-selectable sound profiles. However, Hyundai said the system adds a “sensory input of hearing to sight and tactile feel” while giving the driver an “acoustic reference point” like a gasoline-powered car.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N interior layout. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Enhanced Design Elements

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is slightly lower, wider, and longer than a standard Ioniq 5. It has Luminous Orange accents, an N Mask front grille with air curtains, active flaps, and a lip spoiler to guide the wind, while the wing-type rear spoiler and rear diffuser keep the vehicle planted for better grip. It rides on 21-inch rims garbed in 275/35R21 Pirelli P Zero tires.

Meanwhile, festooning the interior are numerous N-branded elements, which extend to the pedals, door scuff plates, and steering wheel. For the first time, the N logo sits proudly in the center of the tiller. The center console has knee pads and shin supports to keep everything comfy during hard cornering. The Ioniq 5 N comes standard with N bucket seats that sit 0.79 inches lower to the floor.

Despite its performance credentials, the Ioniq 5 N hasn’t strayed from the Earth-friendly ways of its non-N sibling. It features materials derived from sustainable sources like BIO PET yarn from sugarcane, recycled PET yarn from plastic water bottles, recycled tire pigment paint, recycled poly Alcantara seat covers, and eco-processed leather, to mention a few.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Starting MSRP

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will arrive in North American showrooms by March 2024. The automaker has yet to discuss pricing, but we expect the starting MSRP to land in the neighborhood of about $65,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.