2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Debuts With a Reinforced Platform, Two Electric Motors & Unique Styling

South Korean automaker Hyundai and its high-performance N division unveiled their first electric car, the Ioniq 5 N, at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The highly-anticipated hotrod variant of the Ioniq 5 EV has been strutting its wares at the Nürburgring before its Goodwood reveal, bringing with it an extensive list of N-flavored features to deliver an EV driving experience like no other, and Hyundai means it.

“The N brand’s winning combination of technological know-how and motorsport experience is pushing the limits of vehicle performance, which has most recently resulted in Ioniq 5 N, a gamechanger for electric high performance,” said Jaehoon Chang, President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “Key developments around this vehicle will further strengthen the competitiveness of all Hyundai models going forward.”

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: What’s New?

The Ioniq 5 N is a giant step forward for Hyundai. It rides on a reinforced E-GMP platform like the standard Ioniq 5. However, the architecture has 42 more welding points, adhesives, and stiffer front and rear subframes to handle any and all track duties. The Ioniq 5 N features a bespoke rack-mounted motor-driven power steering system with a higher steering ratio to deliver better feedback behind the wheel.

Powering the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N are two electric motors with a combined 600 horsepower. The system could churn out up to 641 horsepower with N Grin Boost engaged, a feature that maximizes the power output for 10 seconds. It works with N Launch Control and three traction settings to help you scamper like your pants are on fire.

How Fast Is The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N?

It’s quick enough to be taken seriously. Hyundai claims zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds (with N Grin Boost) and a 162 mph top speed. Interestingly, the Ioniq 5 N’s platform mate, the Kia EV6 GT, has similar acceleration and top speed numbers despite the former having more usable horsepower.

Then again, Hyundai has N Torque Distribution (with an electronic limited-slip differential) that varies the power output between the front and rear wheels to improve handling. There’s also N Drift Optimizer with a Torque Kick Drift function that makes it easy to knock the tail out and blow some smoke.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Photo: Hyundai Motor Company.

Battery, Charging & Range

Unlike the Kia EV6 GT, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has a more substantial 84 kWh battery that should deliver more range in theory. However, the EV6 GT (and its 77 kWh battery) provides an EPA-rated 206 miles of range, an expected compromise for all that grunt. The N Brake Regen feature may add more range, which offers up to 0.6 G of decelerative force.

Meanwhile, Hyundai has not revealed the Ioniq 5 N’s range numbers. With that in mind, don’t be surprised if the official figures are similar to the EV6 GT, although you can take solace in Hyundai’s 350 kW DC fast-charging that replenishes 10 to 80 percent of the juice in under 20 minutes. It also has the brand’s Vehicle-2-Load (V2L) feature, allowing users to power their electronic devices (and some household appliances) using the car’s batteries.

Moreover, the Ioniq 5 N’s battery pack has an advanced thermal management system (with independent radiators for the motors and batteries) to minimize performance degradation when going full tilt. The system has N Battery Pre-conditioning software to deliver the most efficient or potent burst of power, depending on the chosen drive settings.

N e-Shift Transmission Software

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N could deliver a game-changing EV driving experience by addressing what modern EVs lack, namely, the driving feel of an internal combustion car. It does it with what the N division calls N e-shift, a gearbox software that simulates an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission’s rapid upshifts and soulful downshifts.

Hyundai claims the system “simulates the jolting feeling between shifts” by fiddling with the electric motor’s torque output. It works with N Active Sound+, which utilizes eight internal and two external speakers to bring some vigorous sound with the simulated gearshifts, meaning the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N behaves like an ICE-equipped car, complete with a synthesized soundtrack.

It sounds gimmicky, but Hyundai has probably unlocked the formula to make software-defined vehicles feel (and behave) more like the cars we know and love.

Go-Fast Styling Enhancements

Our only issue is how the Ioniq 5 doesn’t look like a fast car, but we’re not saying it’s not easy on the eyes. We dig its retro-flavored styling cues and odd angles, but there’s no hiding the fact it’s a hefty car-like crossover.

The Ioniq 5 N is 20 mm lower, 50 mm wider in the rear, and 80 mm longer than a regular Ioniq 5, and it has more go-fast enhancements like aggressive side skirts, a front lip spoiler, a rear diffuser, and a custom wing-type rear spoiler. The standard wheels are 21-inch forged units wrapped in sticky Pirelli P-Zero tires, while the mechanical brakes feature four-piston monobloc front calipers and larger discs.

Hyundai did not mention the specific interior changes, but it did say the cabin has its fair share of N-branded tidbits. There’s a new steering wheel with an N logo and the necessary buttons to control the drive modes and the car’s many N-branded functions. Moreover, the interior is resplendent in biodegradable and Earth-friendly materials from recycled sugarcane, PET bottles, and paper garnishes.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Pricing & Availability

Hyundai has not announced the MSRP and the expected delivery date for its Ioniq 5 N. But according to the grapevines, the base price could start at about $65,000, and the first units could arrive near the end of 2023.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Gallery

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor Company.