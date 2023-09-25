2024 Hyundai Elantra Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Updated Safety Features, New N Trim Level & More

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra has brought a palpable air of excitement to the once-popular compact sedan segment. Credit goes to the new Elantra’s comprehensive front and rear redesign that now gives the car a sportier vibe, and much more so in the high-performance Elantra N trim. Hyundai said consumer interest in sedans has seen a resurgence in the past couple of years, and it’s the reason why the automaker is amping up its sedan game by consistently freshening up its offerings.

“The car market has stabilized, and Hyundai remains committed to sedans as part of our lineup at a time when some manufacturers have abandoned the segment,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. “The 2024 Elantra proves Hyundai’s commitment to design-forward vehicles with innovative technology.”

2024 Hyundai Elantra: What’s New?

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra remains part of the seventh-gen variant that debuted in 2021. The automaker unveiled the high-performance Elantra N in 2022 to keep pace with high-powered Japanese exotics like the Honda Civic Type R and Toyota GR Corolla. For 2024, the Elantra gains a redesigned façade with thinner LED daytime running lights, an updated two-piece front grille, reshaped fenders, new wheel designs, and a reconfigured rear diffuser with a U-shaped silver trim.

Meanwhile, the design changes have carried over to the Elantra N. It has a new front and rear fascia, side sills, custom 19-inch alloy wheels garbed in Michelin Pilot 4S tires, a shapely rear spoiler and diffuser, sport bucket seats with an illuminated N logo, and an updated lineup of infotainment and safety technologies.

2024 Hyundai Elantra Powertrain

The new Hyundai Elantra’s engine, transmission, and driveline specifications remain unchanged. The base Elantra SE and SEL share a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-banger with a tepid 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft. of torque. Power goes to the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), helping the Elantra achieve an excellent 34 mpg in the combined cycle per the EPA.

A better bet is the turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine in the Elantra N Line and Limited. The blown engine has 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque, all going to the front wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. All Elantras are front-wheel drive. If you want an all-wheel drive Hyundai sedan, check out the 2024 Sonata.

The range-topping Hyundai Elantra N has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft. of torque. It’s the only Elantra model with a standard six-speed manual, while an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic remains optional. The Elantra N sprints from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds (DCT automatic) and has a 155 mph top speed.

Finally, the Elantra Hybrid has a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter four-banger with an electric motor to produce 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. It also has a front-wheel drivetrain and an eight-speed DCT.

2024 Hyundai Elantra N. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

N Grin Shift Mode

Hyundai tinkered with the 2024 Elantra N’s underpinnings to make it handle better and corner faster. It gets urethane bushings, new engine mounts, updated steering ratios with new power steering software, and fortified electronic suspension hardware. Moreover, the Elantra N soldiers on with its bevy of performance-focused attributes like N Track Sense Shift, N Power Shift, and N Grin Shift to make it go harder and faster.

The cabin now has softer-touch door panels, new interior color themes, H-Tex leather upholstery (Elantra Limited), an updated 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, more USB-C charging ports, and wireless smartphone charging. Also standard are six speakers, a digital key, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Moreover, Elantra SEL trims and above get a 10.25-inch infotainment system, while Elantra Limited and N Line have a new Bose audio system with eight speakers.

More Safety Equipment

All Hyundai Elantras leave the factory with an extensive lineup of standard advanced safety features like blind-spot collision avoidance, forward collision mitigation, lane-keeping assist, rear automatic braking, safe exit warning, forward collision mitigation, and a driver attention warning system.

For 2024, all trims receive rear-side airbags, a rear seat belt reminder, and haptic steering feedback. In addition, Elantra Limited receives a surround-view monitor, a blind-spot view monitor, and a parking distance warning in the front and back.

2024 Hyundai Elantra: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra will reach U.S. dealerships this fall. The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to start from $22,600 to about $30,000. The hotrod Elantra N should retail for around $36,500.

