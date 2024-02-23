2025 Aston Martin Vantage: More Potent Twin-Turbo V8, Luxurious Interior, Active Vehicle Dynamics & Refined Styling

2025 Aston Martin Vantage Summary Points

The 2025 Aston Martin Vantage is the automaker’s newest grand touring sports car after debuting the DB12 in 2023.

The new Vantage shares familiar styling cues with the old model but with a more potent, AMG-sourced twin-turbo V8 engine.

“Any car bearing the Vantage name has much to live up to, which is why this newest model makes an unwavering commitment to high performance in its purest and most explicit form.” ~ Amedeo Felisa, Aston Martin’s Chief Executive Officer.

2025 Aston Martin Vantage: What’s New?

It may not look like it to the untrained eye, but the Aston Martin Vantage has enough changes from the inside out to make it an all-new model. The Vantage lineage goes back to the 1950s, but it wasn’t until 2019 that it became a driving tool to hunt down Porsches and Mercedes-AMGs.

The new Vantage is 30 millimeters wider and has a redesigned façade, including a more prominent grille opening that improves the mass airflow by 29 percent, which connotes some added muscle under the hood.

Furthermore, an integrated front splitter reduces lift at high speeds, while redesigned Matrix LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights complete the moderate facelift.

Meanwhile, the sides feature the return of Aston Martin’s famous side strakes on the flanks, all with frameless door mirrors, flush door handles, and gorgeous 21-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in bespoke AML-coded Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires. It has a wider rear bumper with side vents and quad exhaust tips to fortify the car’s muscular vibe.

2025 Aston Martin Vantage. Photo: Aston Martin The Americas.

Hand-Built Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

The bad news is the new Aston Martin Vantage is making do without a twin-turbo V12.

However, Aston Martin gave its AMG-sourced and hand-built twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 bigger turbochargers, new cam profiles, augmented compression ratios, and a redesigned cooling system to produce 656 horsepower, about 128 more horses than before.

In addition, the engine pumps out 590 lb-ft. of torque, a healthy 15 percent gain.

All that twist goes to the rear wheels using an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission with a shorter 3.083:1 final drive ratio, optimized shift calibrations, and an electronic rear differential (E-Diff). The V8’s new cooling system features a low-temperature radiator in the charge cooler water circuit and two extra auxiliary coolers to augment the central radiator’s thermal capacity.

How Fast Is The 2025 Aston Martin Vantage?

Aston Martin claims the 2025 Vantage could scoot from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and reach a 202 mph top speed.

Helping the cause is a revised launch control system with adjustable traction control that enables the driver to select the precise amount of wheelspin when launching from a stop. Conversely, the driver could also turn off the traction control. The new launch control system integrates with the engine, transmission, and stability control for a more organic driving feel.

“The art of creating a truly great sports car in 2024 is applying cutting-edge technology in a way that enhances and intensifies the driving experience yet does nothing to remove the driver from the process of driving,” said Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin’s Chief Technical Officer. “Vantage will make headlines for the huge increases in power and torque over the outgoing model, but it’s the vivid way in which it deploys such immense performance that will seduce enthusiasts and purists.”

Bonded Aluminum Architecture

Aston Martin said its 2025 Vantage is “engineered for real drivers.” The handsome power hike from the re-tuned twin-turbo V8 is a welcome change, but a driver’s car needs balance more than power, and the new Vantage delivers.

It rides on a stiffer bonded aluminum architecture that achieves a perfect 50:50 front and rear weight distribution. Aston Martin relocated the front cross-member rearwards to stiffen the front double-wishbone suspension mounting points to improve the steering feel. Meanwhile, the stiffer rear suspension towers improve handling and high-speed stability.

The 2025 Aston Martin Vantage comes standard with intelligent adaptive dampers that deliver a 500 percent increase in bandwidth for faster responses to road changes and a broader range of control. The dampers work with the electronic rear differential and stability control per the chosen driving mode.

The anchors are cast-iron 400-millimeter front and 360-millimeter rear cross-drilled brakes, but carbon ceramic brakes remain optional.

Photo: Aston Martin The Americas.

Active Vehicle Dynamics

Aston Martin said the Vantage’s Active Vehicle Dynamics will reward skilled driving but doesn’t depend upon it to deliver a thrilling experience.

The system includes a six-axis accelerometer, E-Diff sensors, and a proprietary Inertial Measurement Unit that monitors surge (moving forward/backward), heave (moving up or down), sway (moving left or right), roll (tilting side-to-side), pitch (leaning forward or backward), and yaw (turning left or right). The Vantage monitors these movements to apply the precise amount of electronic nannies when the situation calls for it.

Furthermore, the Active Vehicle Dynamics control system enables the E-Diff to react in as little as 60 milliseconds and could go from zero to full lock in 135 milliseconds.

Active Traction Control

Part of the new Aston Martin Vantage’s electronic stability program is Active Traction Control (ATC).

This system lets the driver proactively increase or decrease the wheel slip amount in noticeable increments. Despite having an inherent safety function, ATC is listed as a performance aid and not a limiter, and the amount of wheel slip can be selected using a rotary switch.

The ATC levels are one to eight, with five being the default setting. The higher the number, the more the increase in wheel slip.

Aston Martin said the ATC system could help drivers develop their skills gradually before learning to go faster with the traction control off.

2025 Aston Martin Vantage interior layout. Photo: Aston Martin The Americas.

Sport-Luxury Interior

Despite the Vantage’s newfound athleticism, it remains an Aston Martin to the core with its luxurious cabin. The seats are covered in decadent, hand-stitched Bridge of Weir cowhide, while the new 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen supports 3D mapping navigation, satellite view, and WHAT3WORDS destination input.

Aston Martin’s 11-speaker audio system is standard, but the Bowers & Wilkins stereo with 15 speakers and a 1,170-watt surround sound amplifier is optional.

Connectivity options include wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the Aston Martin Connected Car system powered by an e-SIM and the Aston Martin app.

Starting MSRP

Aston Martin promises to reveal the official MSRP of its 2025 Vantage closer to the intended on-sale date in Q2 2024. However, we expect the base prices to start at around $195,000 for the Vantage coupe and upwards of $200,000 for the convertible.

“With a perfectly balanced front-engined rear-wheel drive chassis aided by industry-leading Active Vehicle Dynamics, it combines outright capability with progression and exploitability,” Fedeli said. “Matched by muscular styling and completed by an all-new ultra-luxury interior packed with the latest connected technology and infotainment, it is the perfect contemporary interpretation of a time-honored legend.”

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Aston Martin The Americas.