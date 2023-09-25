2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB: Refreshed Styling, Updated Interior, Zero Layer Infotainment System & More

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB is the most affordable electric vehicle from the three-pointed star brand. It remains part of the first-gen model that debuted in 2022 and is typically an electric version of the gas-only Mercedes GLB small SUV. For 2024, the EQB underwent a styling and equipment makeover, including a new façade resembling its fellow all-electric EQS and EQE siblings.

Mercedes-Benz introduced the base EQB 250+ variant for the 2023 model year, which will carry over into 2024. The EQB remains optional as a seven-seat crossover with a third row, although the EQB’s third row is really best for kids or pets.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB: What’s New?

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB EV has a new black panel front grille with the brand’s trademarked star pattern and an LED light bar. Moreover, it has a redesigned front bumper, recessed fog lights, new taillights, and an updated MBUX infotainment system with Dolby Atmos and wireless smartphone connectivity. In addition, the EQB has a mono multipurpose camera, a backup camera, and more sensitive environmental sensors to enhance the standard driving assistance and parking systems.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB Powertrain

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB remains available in three models: EQB 250+, EQB 300 4MATIC, and EQB 350 4MATIC, all drawing juice from a 70 kWh battery pack. The base Mercedes EQB 250+ has a single front-mounted electric motor with 188 horsepower and 284 lb-ft. of torque. It has a front-wheel drivetrain that helps deliver up to 250 miles of range.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC has two electric motors that produce 225 horsepower and 288 lb-ft. of torque. It has a standard all-wheel drivetrain and up to 243 miles of driving range. The top-of-the-line EQB 350 4MATIC has 288 horsepower and 384 lb-ft. of torque, impressive numbers for a compact SUV. But then again, the power hike comes at the expense of range, as the EQB 350 can only muster up to 243 miles before recharging.

When the EWB runs out of juice, it can replenish 80 percent from almost empty in about 32 minutes using a 100 kW D.C. fast charger. In addition, using a 9.6 kW 240-volt home charging station takes seven or eight hours to charge the batteries fully. New for 2024 is the Plug & Charge functionality to simplify the recharging process at qualified Plug & Charge public charging points.

MBUX Infotainment

No modern Mercedes-Benz is complete without the brand’s MBUX infotainment system with an EV-specific navigation system, a virtual voice assistant, and steering wheel controls. The EQB’s display screens have three display styles, three modes, and a “Zero Layer” interface for a more intuitive user experience, negating the need for scrolling across seemingly endless sub-menus to adjust a specific feature. Furthermore, the optional Burmester audio system includes Dolby Atmos to give music “more space, clarity, and depth,” said Mercedes-Benz.

Of course, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB has over-the-air (OTA) updates to purchase more vehicle functions from the Mercedes me store, like additional sound experiences to give your EQB a unique E.V. sound while driving. Mercedes said the driving sounds are interactive and can play different tunes when accelerating or braking.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

Modern Safety Tech

Every Mercedes-Benz EQB has an excellent array of advanced driving assistance technologies. The standard safety aids include forward collision mitigation, blind-spot warning, automatic high beams, driver attention warning, and a rear passenger safe-exit system. The Driver Assistance package adds more safety nets like adaptive cruise control, lane departure mitigation, lane keeping assist, evasive steering assistance, and more.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB will arrive at U.S. dealerships in mid-2024. The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but the EQB will soldier on in three curated trim variants: Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle. We expect the base prices to start at around $55,000 to $65,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB Gallery

Photos & Source: MBUSA.