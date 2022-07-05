2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB: Trim Levels, Expected Range, Pricing & More

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB is the all-electric version of the three-pointed star’s lovely GLB compact crossover. It’s also the second member of Mercedes-Benz’s growing EQ lineup of electric vehicles in the United States. If the brand’s first EV, the EQS, made you look the other way for its prohibitive, three-figure base price, the EQB will make you smile from ear to ear.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB: What’s New?

The latest Mercedes-Benz EQB is an all-new EV. Based on the GLB-Class crossover, the EQB retains its gas-only brethren’s long-wheelbase and low-slung look. However, it has EV-specific styling features like a black-panel front grille (with a center-mounted Mercedes star logo), LED light strips in the front and back, and blue highlights to let everyone know you’re driving a Mercedes-Benz EV.

Standard fare is the next-gen MBUX infotainment and multimedia system with a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 10.25-inch center touchscreen. Advanced safety features include active lane-keeping assist, blind-spot assist, and active brake assist, to mention a few.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB is available in two variants with a standard all-wheel drivetrain. The EQB 300 4MATIC has 225 horsepower and 288 lb-ft. of torque. The more potent EQB 350 4MATIC has dual electric motors churning out 288 horsepower and 324 lb-ft. of torque. Meanwhile, both variants are available in two trims: Exclusive and Pinnacle.

Mercedes EQB Pricing: Surprisingly Affordable

Remember when we said the 2023 EQB would make you grin like a Cheshire Cat? It all has to do with pricing. The base Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC Exclusive starts at $56,800 (including the $1,050 destination fee). It has great features like an advanced audio system, inductive wireless charging, a keyless-go package, and all the bells and whistles expected from a modern Mercedes EV.

The point is that the base EQB 300 would cost around $49,300 after factoring up to $7,500 in federal tax credits, making it a steal in the seven-seat, all-electric crossover niche. If you look around, the EQB is the only compact, seven-seat crossover on the market that won’t break the bank. For reference, the Tesla Model Y would cost around $19,000 more if you select the seven-seat option, and you’ll still pay less if you choose the EQB 350 4MATIC Exclusive, which starts at $60,350.

Meanwhile, the EQB 300 Pinnacle starts at $59,350, while the EQB 350 Pinnacle is at $61,400. The top-end Pinnacle trim adds more niceties like a surround-view camera, a panoramic roof, and a Burmester audio system. Our free and easy search tools* will help you narrow down which dealers in your area ultimately offer the best pricing.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB. Photo: MBUSA.

Battery Capacity & Charging

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB has a 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack regardless of trim, and it’s enough to deliver around 260 miles of driving range (WLTP rating). Official U.S. EPA ratings are forthcoming but expect about 220 to 230 miles of range on a single full charge. All Mercedes EQB variants come standard with two years of free charging via a program with Electrify America.

This two-year free charging package includes unlimited, 30-minute charging sessions from more than 2,600 ultra-fast DC charging stations across Electrify America’s network in the United States. If the lowish MSRP is not enough reason to choose the GLB over competitors like the Genesis GV60 or Volvo C40 Recharge, two years of unlimited DC fast-charging should do the trick.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.