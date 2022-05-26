2023 Genesis GV60 Arrives In The United States With Free Charging, Facial Recognition Tech & More

The 2023 Genesis GV60 is the brand’s first all-electric vehicle. It didn’t take long for Genesis to unravel its battery-electric crossover since it’s likely already inspired by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6, just with designer clothing. That’s not bad since Hyundai and Kia’s first attempt at an all-electric vehicle was a runaway success based on early reviews.

First unveiled in 2021, the GV60’s quirky styling is only a teaser for what’s beneath. It has plenty of innovative features buyers expect from an all-electric luxury crossover. And from the looks of things, it seems Genesis has a winner, but only if you can live with the GV60’s sub-$60,000 base price.

“We are excited that our American customers will be able to experience the innovative technologies, bold design, and extensive suite of complementary services in this ground-breaking vehicle,” said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America.

2023 Genesis GV60: Trim Levels & Powertrains

Genesis is keeping it simple with the GV60 and its two trim levels, both standard with all-wheel drive. The GV60 Advanced has two electric motors (74 kW front and 160 kW rear) that churn out 314 horsepower, a 77.4 kWh battery, and an estimated 248 miles of range. It has a heat pump and battery heater, 20-inch alloy wheels, tire pressure monitoring, variable gear ratio steering, a hands-free liftgate, leather upholstery, heated/ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control.

As expected from Genesis, the tech features are top-notch. The GV60 has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, navigation, a heads-up display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, and ambient lighting. Other notable features include fingerprint authentification, Face Connect (a system that locks or unlocks the GV60 by recognizing the driver’s face), vehicle-to-load charging (V2L), and active noise control.

Meanwhile, the GV60 Performance has a pair of 160 kW electric motors with 429 horsepower and up to 483 horsepower in Boost mode. Despite having more power, the GV60 Performance has the same 77.4 kWh battery pack that ekes out an estimated 235 miles of driving range.

It has all the standard features from the GV60 Advanced but includes an electronically-adjustable suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, Nappa leather upholstery, a microfiber/suede headliner, 21-inch wheels, and heated rear seats.

Crystal Sphere

The Crystal Sphere is standard for both 2023 Genesis GV60 models. It may sound like an out-of-this-world power source, but the Crystal Sphere is one of the most exciting gear shifters we’ve seen in a long while. When the GV60 is off, it provides ambient lighting, but the sphere rotates elegantly to reveal the shift-by-wire dial to select Park, Reverse, Neutral, or Drive upon pressing the start button.

Sure, the Crystal Sphere is a gimmick, but it’s a good one. What’s not gimmicky is Genesis Connected Care, and it’s available to all GV60 buyers with no expiration. The service offers added peace of mind with automatic collision notification, enhanced roadside assistance, and SOS emergency assistance. It also issues monthly vehicle health reports, maintenance diagnostic alerts, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

2023 Genesis GV60. Photo: Genesis Motor North America.

Free Charging Program

The 2023 Genesis GV60 comes with three years of complimentary charging from Electrify America. Genesis says the GV60 recharges from 10 to 80 percent in under 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger. Buyers can locate and access the nearest charging station using the built-in Genesis Connected Services or the Electrify America mobile app.

Advanced Safety Features

The new Genesis GV60 is bursting with advanced safety equipment. All variants have eight airbags, forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, lane following assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, smart cruise control (with stop & go), driver attention warning, high beam assist, remote parking assist, and a rearview camera.

Genesis Warranty

The 2023 Genesis GV60 offers one of the best factory warranties in the segment. It has a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and three years/36,000 miles of complimentary maintenance. An extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help you discern whether a Genesis extended warranty is worth considering.

2023 Genesis GV60: Pricing & Availability

The new Genesis GV60 is on sale now and will initially arrive at select dealerships in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. Pricing starts at $59,985 for the Advanced and $68,985 for the Performance. Both figures include the $1,095 destination charge.

Our free and easy search tools* show which Genesis dealers have the best pricing in your area. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price to negotiate the best possible out-the-door pricing on a new Genesis GV60.

