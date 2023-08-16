2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV: Performance Specs, Estimated Range, Trim Levels, Pricing & More

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is the family-friendlier yet no less spicy variant of the excellent AMG EQE sedan. Notice we didn’t say “bigger” or “more substantial” to describe the AMG EQE SUV since the entire EQE SUV lineup is smaller and more compact than the EQE sedan despite sharing a similar EVA2 platform.

Despite this, Mercedes-Benz’s cab-forward design (and the EQE’s standard five-seat cabin) delivers a roomy, luxurious, and tech-filled interior that modern families will appreciate. However, adding the AMG badge means more power, faster acceleration, and loads of motorsport-inspired features, all in a practical and stylish package.

2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV: What’s New?

The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is the brand’s first all-electric, high-performance five-seat SUV. It shares most of its go-fast wizardry with the AMG EQE sedan, including a 90.6 kWh battery pack and AMG-tuned electric motors for the front and rear, churning out a combined 617 horsepower and 738 lb-ft. of torque.

But when equipped with the optional boost mode of the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, the AMG EQE SUV could dump up to 677 horsepower and 738 lb-ft. of torque to the tarmac. For context, it has 200 more horses than the Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 SUV and could run head-to-head with stalwarts like the BMW iX M60 and Audi RS e-tron GT.

How Fast Is The 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV?

Equipped with high-strung dual electric motors and 4MATIC+ fully-variable all-wheel drive, the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV could rocket from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds with boost mode engaged. The drivetrain will send more torque to the rear wheels in Sport and Sport + to deliver the thrills of a rear-wheel-driven performance vehicle. Furthermore, it has an electronically-limited 149 mph top speed and an accompanying AMG Sound Experience digital soundtrack to amplify the neck-snapping thrust.

Range & Charging Capacity

Mercedes-AMG promises to reveal the official range numbers soon. However, we reckon the AMG EQE SUV could receive EPA ratings of 230 to 250 miles of range per full charge, almost similar numbers to its sedan equivalent. When the batteries run dry, it accepts up to 170 kW of DC fast charging to replenish 100 miles of range in about 15 minutes.

Trim Variants & Pricing

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is available to order at dealerships in two trim models: Base and Pinnacle. Below is a brief rundown of each, including the standard equipment and starting MSRP. The price figures include the $1,150 destination charge.

AMG EQE SUV

Starting at $110,450, the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is brimming with performance-oriented and posh features. The list includes AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with adaptive dampers, active roll stabilization, rear-wheel steering, digital LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, and genuine Nappa cowhide upholstery.

Meanwhile, the interior features the MBUX Hyperscreen that debuted in the range-topping EQS sedan. Consisting of three separate OLED displays under a single glass panel that runs from pillar to pillar, it has dual 12.3-inch displays for the driver and front passenger and a single 17.7-inch center infotainment touchscreen. Driving tunes are courtesy of a standard Burmester 3D surround audio system.

AMG EQE SUV Pinnacle

The Pinnacle starts at $113,750. It has all the goodies from the base model with more gadgets like navigation with augmented reality videos, an AMG-specific heads-up display, four-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, animated front door logo projectors, and more.

In addition, the AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package Plus are optionally available across the board. The packages add custom 21- or 22-inch wheels and gloss black or dark chrome exterior embellishments.

