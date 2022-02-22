2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE: All-Electric E-Class With Heaping Doses of Power & Luxury

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE is the second high-performance all-electric car from Mercedes-Benz’s AMG division. Mercedes unveiled the standard EQE last year, and it typically follows the same format as the brand’s range-topping EQS with its “one-bow” design idiom and bespoke EVA2 platform. However, the EQE has a slightly condensed wheelbase and shorter overhangs than the EQS.

Since we’re talking about a performance Mercedes, it’s not foolish to expect oodles of electron-fed thrust and instantaneous torque. “The compact format of the EQE forms the perfect starting point for realizing a highly agile and very emotional driving experience with our AMG-specific solutions,” said Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

AMG-Specific Dual Electric Motors

Unlike a regular EQE with a single rear-mounted electric motor, the AMG EQE 53 has an AMG-specific electric motor at each axle, collectively pumping out 617 horsepower and 701 lb-ft. of torque. Mercedes-AMG claims the rear electric motor is more potent than the front to deliver a rear-biased driving experience despite having a standard 4MATIC+ all-wheel drivetrain. But if you choose the AMG Dynamic Plus Package with boost function, you have 677 horsepower and 738 lb-ft. of torque at your disposal.

How Quick Is The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE?

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE can rush from zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 137 mph. Equipped with the Dynamic Plus Package, it breaches 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and has a 149 mph top speed. It’s a pretty nippy electric car, that’s for sure. Mercedes-AMG is unveiling a less powerful AMG EQE 43 in Europe, but America is only getting the EQE 53.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE. Photo: MBUSA.

How Far Does It Go With a Full Charge?

The official EPA-confirmed range numbers for the EQE and AMG EQE remain forthcoming, but we know the AMG EQE 53 has the same 328-volt 90.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack as a standard EQE. Based on European WLTP standards, a regular EQE (with a single rear-mounted electric motor) is suitable for up to 410 miles of driving on a single full charge. Still, we expect the American EPA numbers to be less generous, especially in the AMG EQE 53 with its high-strung dual-electric motors.

The AMG EQE’s battery pack and electrical architecture support up to 170 kW of DC fast charging, enough to replenish 112 miles of WLTP range in 15 minutes. In addition, the battery supports energy recovery from braking, similar to other modern EVs.

Adaptive Suspension & Rear-Wheel Steering

We’re still talking about an electric E-Class, so it’s only fair to expect a comfy ride from the AMG EQE. It has AMG Ride Control+ adaptive dampers within its four-link front axle and multi-link rear suspension to smoothen out the bumps. However, those adjustable dampers have two pressure-limiting valves to independently control the rebound and compression. Adjustable damping means the suspension can raise or lower the body depending on vehicle speed or the chosen driving mode. The result is a cozy ride in “Comfort” mode or a more athletic feel in “Sport” or “Sport+” driving modes.

The Mercedes-AMG EQE comes standard with rear-wheel steering, and we guess you already know how this works. At slower speeds (below 37 mph), the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction as the front wheels (up to 3.6 degrees) to aid maneuverability. In contrast, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front above 37 mph to enhance stability.

Five AMG Driving Programs

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE comes standard with five AMG Dynamic Select driving programs, and what you choose alters the power output, steering feel, suspension characteristics, and vehicle sound, among other things. Choosing “Slippery” reduces power output by up to 50 percent, while “Comfort” and “Sport” unlock 493 horsepower (80 percent) and 555 horsepower (90 percent), respectively.

Of course, choosing “Sport+” unlocks 617 horsepower, while “Race Start with Boost” (available with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package) unleashes 677 horsepower from both electric motors.

Looking The Part

When the EQS first came out last year, we weren’t exactly blown away by its “one bow” styling, but we strongly feel Mercedes-Benz’s electric design language looks better in the AMG EQE (and the EQE, in general). The cab-forward design and fastback rear are a given, but it also gets a black panel grille with chrome vertical slats and digital headlights to project a modern vibe.

It also has distinctive AMG elements like an AMG-specific front bumper, a front splitter, a more prominent ducktail rear spoiler, AMG side sills, 20- or 21-inch wheels, performance brakes (carbon-ceramic brakes are optional), and a rear diffuser to tame the wind. Additionally, the AMG EQE has wider tires in the rear to give it a more purposeful stance.

Inside, the AMG EQE has a flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in genuine Nappa leather, MB-Tex seats with microfiber upholstery, and a gray/black cabin with red stitching to add a sporting touch. Mercedes-Benz’s awesome MBUX Hyperscreen is optional in the AMG EQE, too.

Electric Intelligence Navigation

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE has standard navigation with Electric Intelligence. It means the system can plan the fastest and most convenient route based on road traffic, energy demand, topography, and other factors, allowing the vehicle to “react dynamically to traffic situations on the planned route.” It also has active range monitoring to conserve power if the system does not find an available charging station along the route.

Warranty Information

Mercedes-Benz has yet to confirm the warranty coverage for its AMG EQE sedan, but we’re confident it will carry the same four-year/50,000-mile basic warranty and 10-year/155,000-mile powertrain warranty as the range-topping EQS. Our research team has examined Mercedes-Benz vehicle reliability and whether drivers benefit from extended warranty coverage.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE is arriving at dealerships in early 2023. Pricing remains forthcoming, but we expect base prices to start around $90,000 considering a standard, non-AMG EQE could have a $70,000 base price.

Our free and easy search tools* will show you which Mercedes-Benz dealerships in your area have the best deals when the EQE does arrive. Those search tools will also reveal the invoice price, which will help you negotiate the lowest possible out-the-door pricing on a 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.

