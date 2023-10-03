2024 Kia Sportage: Trim Level Overview, Starting MSRP, New Safety Features & More

Fresh from its all-new fifth-gen debut for the 2023 model year, the 2024 Kia Sportage has received a few sensible updates. The Sportage has a lot on the table and has the potential to upset segment frontrunners like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, going as far as making it to our 2023 best midsize crossovers list. It’s one of the roomiest in its class, but its biggest letdown is its tepid, naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine and overly lenient suspension tuning.

2024 Kia Sportage: What’s New?

The latest Kia Sportage says goodbye to the SX AWD trim introduced in 2023, but the Sportage SX remains available with a front-wheel drivetrain. Moreover, the new Sportage receives LED projector headlights and rear airbags across the lineup.

Powertrain & Fuel Economy

The Kia Sportage has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft. of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, but an all-wheel drivetrain is available across the lineup. In addition, the Sportage X-Line, X-Pro, and X-Pro Prestige have standard all-wheel drive, a center locking differential, and a 1.5-inch higher ground clearance. The only transmission choice is an eight-speed automatic.

The power numbers look good on paper, but the Sportage is not about sporty driving. Instead, buyers will likely gravitate towards its EPA-estimated 25/32 city/highway fuel economy. When properly equipped, the 2024 Kia Sportage has a 2,500 lbs. max tow rating.

2024 Kia Sportage X-Pro. Photo: Kia Motors America.

2024 Kia Sportage: Starting MSRP & Trim Levels

The 2024 Kia Sportage has seven trim variants: LX, EX, X-Line, SX, SX Prestige, X-Pro, and X-Pro Prestige. Below is a breakdown of the standard equipment of each model and the starting MSRP. The price figures include the $1,325 destination fee. Kia’s all-wheel drivetrain is an extra $1,800 over the base MSRP (except for the Sportage SX, which is front-wheel drive only).

Sportage LX

The Kia Sportage LX starts at $28,415. For the price, it has LED headlights with automatic high beams, LED taillights, rear privacy glass, remote keyless entry, a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, smartphone connectivity, a six-speaker audio system, 17-inch machine-finish wheels, and remote keyless entry.

Sportage EX

The Kia Sportage EX starts at $30,415. It has a few nifty upgrades like 18-inch wheels, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, faux leather upholstery, heated front seats, heated mirrors, remote engine start, and a multi-level cargo floor. It also has a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, navigation, and rear USB ports.

Sportage X-Line

The X-Line has a standard all-wheel drivetrain. It starts at $33,215 and gets 19-inch dark alloys, gloss black trim, rugged X-Line styling cues, and roof rails.

Sportage SX

The premium-themed Kia Sportage SX starts at $33,915 and has all the standard goodies from the EX. However, it gets upgrades like satin chrome and gloss black exterior trim, a panoramic sunroof, LED interior illumination, an eight-speaker stereo, a hands-free liftgate, and aero-optimized roof rails.

Sportage SX Prestige

The SX Prestige starts at $35,915. It has more luxury-themed features like 19-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, solar window glass, ventilated front seats, parking sensors, a surround-view camera, and a heated steering wheel.

Sportage X-Pro & X-Pro Prestige

The X-Pro and X-Pro Prestige have base prices of $37,415 and $39,215. The former gets bespoke 17-inch matte black wheels, chunky all-terrain rubber, LED foglights, alloy pedals, a heated windshield, and off-road driving modes. Meanwhile, the range-topping Sportage X-Pro Prestige combines the standard X-Pro and SX Prestige kits.

Kia Drive Wise Safety Technology

The 2024 Sportage comes standard with Kia Drive Wise advanced driving aids. The list includes forward collision warning, automatic braking, lane departure mitigation, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, and lead vehicle departure alert. Meanwhile, other trim models have blind-spot monitoring, a rear passenger safe-exit system, adaptive cruise control, and automatic low-speed braking.

Kia Factory Warranty

The 2024 Kia Sportage has a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Despite having one of the most comprehensive new vehicle warranties, options are available to extend the warranty on any Kia vehicle, including the Sportage, if needed.

2024 Kia Sportage Gallery

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.

