2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid: Efficient Powertrain, Safety Features, Lengthy Warranty & Starting MSRP

2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid Summary Points

The 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid is a variant of the South Korean automaker’s popular midsize crossover of the same name. It has a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder and a hybrid system with optional all-wheel drive (AWD).

Kia introduced the fifth-gen Sportage in 2023 with a lengthier wheelbase and sharper looks.

Every Sportage Hybrid comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile hybrid powertrain and battery warranty.

2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid: What’s New?

The Kia Sportage Hybrid will enter the 2024 model year with just a few changes. Like the Sportage Plug-In Hybrid, the pure hybrid model gets LED projector headlights and seat-mounted airbags for the second-row chairs.

Besides that, the Sportage remains a compelling option with its roomy cabin, efficient hybrid powertrain, richly appointed interior, and affordable MSRP.

Zippy Yet Efficient Hybrid Powertrain

The 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid has a 1.6-liter turbo inline four-cylinder engine that produces a healthy 177 horsepower and plenty of low-end push with 195 lb-ft. of torque. Combined hybrid system performance (engine, electric motor, and hybrid starter generator) is 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. Everything connects to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel Economy

Driven with a careful right foot, the 2024 Sportage Hybrid delivers an EPA-estimated 38 to 42 in the city, 38 to 44 on the highway, and 38 to 43 combined, depending on if you opt for front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid has a 13.7-gallon fuel tank.

Towing & Cargo Capacity

We don’t expect hybrids to fare well in the towing department, but the Kia Sportage Hybrid’s 2,000 lbs. capacity (when properly equipped) suits the segment. It has enough muscle to tow power sports equipment or small boats, but you’ll need a truck or bigger SUV to pull more than that.

Moreover, the Sportage Hybrid offers 39.5 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row, which expands to 73.7 cubic feet with the rear chairs folded down.

2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid Starting MSRP

The 2024 Sportage Hybrid is available in LX, EX AWD, and SX Prestige AWD. Only the LX has the option for front-wheel drive, as the EX and SX Prestige are standard with all-wheel drive.

Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRP. The price figures include the $1,325 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Sportage LX

The LX starts at $29,615 (FWD) and $31,415 (AWD). The standard equipment includes LED projector headlights, 17-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control with second-row air vents, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Bluetooth, Andriod Auto, and Apple CarPlay, and a six-speaker audio system.

Sportage EX AWD

The EX AWD begins at $33,315. The upgrades include roof rails, 18-inch wheels, heated front seats, faux leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, a power driver’s seat with lumbar support, and heated front seats.

Sportage SX Prestige

The top-of-the-line SX Prestige starts at $38,515. It adds ventilated front seats, a heated tiller, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, LED foglights, premium synthetic leather seats, and a power front passenger seat.

2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid Safety Features

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with a five-star frontal crash rating from NHTSA.

All Sportages have forward collision avoidance, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a driver attention warning system. Additional safety features are available depending on the trim level, including blind-spot collision avoidance, safe exit warning, navigation-based adaptive cruise control, parking collision avoidance, and remote parking assist.

Kia Sportage Hybrid Warranty

The 2024 Kia Sportage has a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile hybrid powertrain and battery warranty. The package includes five years/60,000 miles of roadside assistance.

There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Kia vehicle, including the Sportage Hybrid.

2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid Conclusion

The midsize hybrid crossover segment is brimming with choices from the industry’s best brands. Automakers like Kia with its Sportage Hybrid have managed to crawl atop the mountain by combining space, fuel economy, generous standard equipment, and affordable pricing.

