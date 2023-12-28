2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid: All-Electric Range, Dapper Styling, Safety Features & Starting MSRP

2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid Summary Points

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage includes both a gasoline and hybrid variant, but a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option is available for the 2024 model year.

Offering a 261-horsepower hybrid powertrain, the 2024 Sportage Plug-In Hybrid delivers up to 34 miles of all-electric range.

The Sportage PHEV comes standard with advanced safety features like blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist.

2024 Kia Sportage PHEV: What’s New?

The Sportage Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) received a few mindful updates for the 2024 model year. Fresh from its fifth-generation debut in 2023, Kia added LED projector headlights and rear seat-mounted airbags to the Sportage PHEV’s standard features list.

2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Potent & Efficient Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

The powertrain package for the 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid consists of a 1.6-liter turbo inline four-cylinder gas engine, a hybrid starter generator, a single 66.9-kW electric motor, and a 13.8 kWh lithium polymer battery.

Combined hybrid system performance is 261 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque, routing to all four wheels using a six-speed automatic. The 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid is only available with all-wheel drive.

Fuel Economy & Range

The Sportage PHEV delivers an EPA-rated 34 miles of electric-only range and an MGPe combined rating of 84. Replenishing the battery with the on-board 7.2 kW charger takes about two hours using a Level 2 charger (the 2024 Sportage PHEV does not support fast charging).

The 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid has an 11.1-gallon fuel tank. By contrast, the 2024 Sportage Hybrid has a slightly larger 13.7-gallon fuel tank (due to the extra space needed to house the plug-in hybrid components).

Towing & Cargo Capacity

The 2024 Kia Sportage PHEV can tow up to 2,000 lbs. when properly equipped. Although you don’t buy a plug-in hybrid crossover to haul heavy loads, it’s nice to know the Sportage PHEV has enough muscle to pull a couple of jet skis, kayaks, or a small fishing boat.

The Sportage Plug-In Hybrid offers 34.5 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row, which expands to 65.5 cubic feet with the rear chairs folded down.

Similar to the fuel tank, there is a difference here in capacity between the Sportage PHEV and Hybrid models. The Sportage Hybrid offers 39.5 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row, which expands to 73.7 cubic feet when folded down. Due to the extra space needed to house the plug-in hybrid components, the PHEV model offers less cargo space.

2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid Starting MSRP

The 2024 Kia Sportage PHEV is available in X-Line AWD and X-Line Prestige AWD. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRP. The figures include the $1,325 destination charge.

X-Line AWD

The X-Line AWD starts at $40,815. The standard features include updated LED projector-type headlamps, 19-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control with second-row air vents, faux leather seats, heated front seats, and a 10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support.

Standard tech features include a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, front and rear USB charge ports, and a digital driver’s display.

X-Line Prestige AWD

The top-of-the-line Kia Sportage PHEV X-Line Prestige AWD starts at $45,315.

In addition to all of the features of the X-Line AWD, the Prestige adds fog lamps, ventilated front seats, memory functions for the power driver’s seat, a Harman Kardon stereo, and a heated steering wheel.

Photo: Kia Motors America.

2024 Kia Sportage PHEV Safety Features

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with a five-star frontal crash rating from NHTSA.

Every 2024 Sportage PHEV is standard with forward collision avoidance assist, blind-spot warning, automatic high beams, lane-keeping assist, a driver attention monitor, and rear parking sensors.

Meanwhile, the X-Line Prestige AWD has more safety nets like highway driving assist, front parking sensors, reverse parking collision avoidance, and a surround-view camera.

Kia Sportage PHEV Warranty

The 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid has a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Moreover, the plug-in hybrid components and battery have an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Despite offering one of the industry’s lengthiest guarantees, extending the factory warranty on any Kia is possible, including the Sportage PHEV.

2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid Conclusion

The 2024 Kia Sportage PHEV has many of the strengths of its gas-only sibling and can deliver 34 miles of zero-emissions driving. It makes a compelling choice for a hybridized midsize crossover.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.