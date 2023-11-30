2024 Kia Sorento: Revamped Styling, Available Hybrid Powertrain, New X-Pro Trim & More

The 2024 Kia Sorento is packing a mean punch with its refreshed style, potent turbocharged powertrain, revamped interior, and a new X-Pro trim that looks ready to tackle the wild outdoors. The Sorento sits below the flagship Telluride in Kia’s three-row SUV lineup and is excellent for families who only need an occasional third row of seats.

“The Sorento continues to be a key player in the success of our capable SUV lineup,” said Steve Center, COO & EVP of Kia America. “The newly added Sorento X-Pro brings it full circle, and with Kia’s latest tech and design refinements, we are confident Sorento will not just lead the segment but blaze ahead of it.”

2024 Kia Sorento: What’s New?

The 2024 Sorento has inherited its Telluride big brother’s robust and boxy countenance. Kia’s “Bold For Nature” theme is evident in the Sorento’s upright hood, squared-off flanks, and rectangular front grille reminiscent of the incoming EV9 electric SUV. Meanwhile, it has vertically stacked headlamps, Star Map driving lights, and vertical taillights to fortify its Telluride-inspired vibe.

Moreover, the 2024 Sorento has an available dual 12.3-inch instrument cluster and infotainment screen encased in a panoramic curved display, lending the cabin a premium and modern feel. The Sorento will also arrive with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but the electrified variants won’t come until late 2024.

2024 Kia Sorento. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Potent Turbocharged Powertrain

The 2024 Kia Sorento has a standard 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder with 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft. of torque. The engine mates to an eight-speed automatic with standard front-wheel drive or an optional four-wheel drivetrain.

Meanwhile, upper trim grades get a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder and an eight-speed wet dual-clutch automatic, producing 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft. of torque. The Sorento X-Line and new-for-2024 X-Pro have an active on-demand all-wheel drivetrain to provide surefooted grip over loose or rugged terrain.

Kia Sorento X-Line & X-Pro

X-Line models add a bit more flair with a center-locking differential, unique front and rear bumpers with a molded-in skid plate garnish, a unique gloss-black front grille, and 20-inch gloss-black wheels. X-Line logos also decorate the exterior and interior.

X-Pro models go a bit further with 17-inch wheels, BF Goodrich all-terrain tires, and a max towing capacity of 4,000 lbs. when properly equipped. Similar to the X-Line, the X-Pro also has unique badging.

Interior color combinations for both models include Olive Brown and Sage hues, along with open-pore wood garnishes inside the cabin. Exterior colors include Jungle Green and Roadrider Brown, inspired by the custom 2022 Sorento PHEV that competed in the 2021 Rebelle Rally.

2024 Kia Sorento interior layout. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Connected Car Navigation Cockpit

The 2024 Kia Sorento is the automaker’s second production vehicle (next to the EV9) to feature the Connected Car Navigation cockpit (ccNc) operating system.

Kia promises a faster and more seamless infotainment system with easy-to-use “Quick Controls,” over-the-air (OTA) updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and multiple USB-C charging ports across all three rows. The Digital Key 2.0 feature enables Apple and Samsung users to lock, unlock, and drive the vehicle using just their devices.

Smart Cruise Control-Machine Learning

Debuting for the 2024 Kia Sorento is a feature called Smart Cruise Control-Machine Learning, which adapts to your driving style and braking patterns. Other new safety technologies include Highway Driving Assist 2 (or HDA-2 for short) with automatic lane changing, a digital rearview mirror, and a surround-view monitor.

All Kia Sorentos leave the factory with standard driving aids like forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot warnings, rear-cross-traffic alert, and automatic rear braking.

2024 Kia Sorento Starting MSRP

The 2024 Kia Sorento will arrive at North American dealerships in early to mid-2024 in LX, S, EX, SX, and SX-P trim grades. The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to start from $35,000 to $47,000, depending on the trim level. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 video guide will point you in the right direction.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.