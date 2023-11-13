2024 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid: Efficient PHEV Powertrain, Abundant Safety Features, Starting MSRP & More

The 2024 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (or PHEV) will enter the 2024 model year with no major changes. It remains part of the second-generation Niro that debuted in 2023, a nice-looking crossover with few controversial design cues. Nevertheless, it looks unique among a bewildering sea of crossover derivatives on the road, and every Niro (including the PHEV) is a paragon of efficiency.

2024 Kia Niro Lineup

The 2024 Kia Niro is available in three flavors: the Niro Hybrid, the Niro EV, and the Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV). All share a distinctive style with Audi R8-inspired “aero blades” on the rear quarters that Kia claims improve the crossover’s aerodynamics.

The 2024 Niro Plug-In Hybrid slots between the hybrid and full-bore EV, and it oversteps the Hybrid in horsepower. The Niro PHEV is a great excuse to forego the EV variant without going overboard on the price.

2024 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid. Photo: Kia Motors America.

2024 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Range

The Niro Hybrid is the most affordable among the trio, starting under $30,000 and delivering an impressive EPA-estimated 53 mpg combined.

On the other hand, the Niro EV is the most expensive, with its nearly $41,000 starting MSRP, but it has a 201-horsepower electric motor and a 64.8 kWh battery that delivers an EPA-estimated 253 miles of range.

The 2024 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid has a direct-injected 1.6-liter gas engine with a plug-in hybrid system and a 62 kWh electric motor, producing 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. The powertrain sends power to the front wheels using a six-speed automatic, helping deliver an EPA-estimated 48 mpg in the combined cycle (108 MPGe).

The Niro PHEV offers up to 33 miles of all-electric range and about 510 miles of driving range for every full tank, based on the EPA ratings. For comparison, the larger and pricier Toyota RAV4 Prime could travel up to 42 miles on all-electric juice.

2024 Kia Niro PHEV Cargo Capacity

The 2024 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid offers 22.8 cubic feet of storage room behind the rear seats. It has less cargo room than a Niro Hybrid or Niro EV, but folding the back chairs reveals 63.7 cubic feet of space.

2024 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Starting MSRP

The 2024 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is available at dealerships in EX and SX Touring grades. Below is a breakdown of each model and the corresponding starting MSRP. The MSRP figures include the $1,325 destination fee.

EX

The EX starts at $35,615. It has a generous equipment list that includes dual-zone automatic climate control, faux leather seats, 16-inch wheels, a power driver’s seat, heated front seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, smartphone connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, navigation, a six-speaker audio system, and wireless charging.

SX Touring

The SX Touring starts at $41,365. The upgrades include LED headlights, LED fog lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a digital key, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

2024 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Safety Features

The 2024 Niro PHEV has Kia’s Drive Wise package of advanced driving assist technology. The package includes blind-spot warnings, forward collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, high-beam assist, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, navigation-based cruise control, rear cross-traffic avoidance, safe exit assist, and driver attention warning.

Kia Niro PHEV Warranty

The 2024 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid has an excellent five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,00-mile powertrain and battery warranty. Also included is complimentary roadside assistance for five years or 60,000 miles. Options are available if you need to extend the factory coverage on a Kia for any reason.

