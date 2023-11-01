2024 Kia Niro Hybrid: Strong Fuel Economy, Standard Safety Features, Starting MSRP & More

The 2024 Kia Niro Hybrid occupies a unique niche in the hybrid crossover segment, much like its Niro EV sibling. It offers midsize levels of space despite a relatively compact footprint and remains a lower-cost alternative to some family sedans. Although the Niro’s hybridized 1.6-liter gas engine is not the last word in performance, it delivers an EPA-estimated 53 mpg combined, making it among the most efficient hybrids in the segment.

2024 Kia Niro Hybrid: What’s New?

The latest Kia Niro Hybrid remains part of the all-new, second-generation Niro family that debuted in 2023 and will enter the 2024 model year with a dual-level cargo floor. Moreover, Kia has omitted the Fire Orange Metallic paint option for the 2024 Niro Hybrid.

All Niros have a rather wheezy 1.6-liter direct-injected gas engine and a hybrid electric motor to produce 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. Power goes exclusively to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. We like the thought of a performance-oriented gearbox in an economy vehicle, but the Niro Hybrid is not about outright performance despite its go-fast styling vibes.

2024 Kia Niro Hybrid Fuel Economy

The LX, EX, and SX trim levels achieve an EPA-estimated 53 in the city, 54 on the highway, and 53 combined. Meanwhile, the Niro Hybrid EX Touring and SX Touring could return up to 53/45 city/highway and 49 combined.

Cargo Capacity & Legroom

The Kia Niro Hybrid has up to 23 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats, which expands to 63.7 cubic feet when folded down. Meanwhile, the Niro Hybrid offers 39.8 inches of legroom, slightly more than what you get in a Toyota RAV4 Prime.

2024 Kia Niro Hybrid: Starting MSRP & Trim Levels

The Kia Niro Hybrid has five trim levels: LX, EX, EX Touring, SX, and SX Touring. Below is a breakdown of each model and the corresponding MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,325 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 video guide will point you in the right direction.

LX

The base LX starts at $28,165. It’s not as barebones as expected, with keyless entry, cloth upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, wireless smartphone connectivity, five USB ports, automatic high beams, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

EX

The Kia Niro Hybrid EX starts at $30,865. It adds interior ambient lighting, a power driver’s seat, heated front seats, unique faux leather upholstery, push-button start, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, and roof rails.

EX Touring

The 2024 Kia Niro Hybrid EX Touring starts at $30,865. It has LED foglamps, 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, bespoke exterior claddings, and aluminum pedals on top of all the standard features from the EX trim.

SX

The SX starts at $34,265. It includes all the standard amenities of the EX but with a few upgrades like a hands-free tailgate, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a rear spoiler, a seven-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, black body claddings, faux leather seats, and more.

SX Touring

The top-of-the-line Hybrid SX Touring starts at $36,565. It adds LED headlamps, perforated synthetic cowhide seats, and custom 18-inch wheels on top of all the standard features from the SX trim.

2024 Kia Niro Hybrid Safety Features

All 2024 Kia Niro Hybrids leave the factory with the Drive Wise package of advanced driver assistance systems. It includes forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot warnings, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, lane departure warning, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, safe exit assist, and rear occupant alert.

Kia Niro Hybrid Warranty

The 2024 Kia Niro Hybrid has a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, including the hybrid components and battery. Despite having the industry’s most comprehensive new car warranty, there are options to extend the coverage on any Kia vehicle, including the Niro Hybrid.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.