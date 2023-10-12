2024 Kia Niro EV: Powertrain & Range, Standard Safety Features, Starting MSRP & More

The 2024 Kia Niro EV is the middle ground of the affordable EV sector, offering a decent overall range and a good array of tech and safety features. It starts at a slightly lower price than the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the VW ID.4, but it has more space and standard features than the sub-$30k Nissan Leaf or Chevy Bolt EV. Fresh from its second-gen debut in 2023, the latest Niro EV has much going for it in style, comfort, affordability, and everyday practicality.

2024 Kia Niro EV: What’s New?

The Niro EV is part of a three-pronged assault for the vehicle, alongside a hybrid and plug-in hybrid variant. For 2024, the Niro EV gets a dual-level cargo floor for better practicality. Kia has dropped the Fire Orange Metallic paint option and has omitted the light grey interior from the Wind model.

It rides on a similar platform as the Hyundai Kona Electric, but the Niro EV’s concept car styling cues are a welcome sight in the affordable EV segment. Though gimmicky, the unique Aero Blade design in the rear quarters allows the Niro EV to achieve a 0.29 drag coefficient, which is impressive given the vehicle’s growth spurt over the first-gen Niro.

2024 Kia Niro EV. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Powertrain, Battery & Range

The 2024 Kia Niro EV has a single front-mounted electric motor that produces 201 horsepower and 188 lb-ft. of torque. It draws juice from a 64.8 kWh battery pack to deliver an EPA-estimated 253 miles before recharging. All Niro EVs have a front-wheel drivetrain with a modest 1,653 lbs. towing capacity when properly equipped.

The Niro is available with an optional heat pump included in the Preserve Package that also comes with a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. Kia’s heat pump is designed to increase the Niro EV’s range during winter driving. When the batteries run dry, the Niro EV accepts DC fast-charging up to 85 kW to recharge from 10 to 80 percent in about 45 minutes.

2024 Kia Niro EV Cargo Capacity

With the second row upright, the 2024 Kia Niro EV provides about 23 cubic feet of cargo space. Folding the second row opens up about 64 cubic feet of space.

2024 Kia Niro EV: Trim Levels & Starting MSRP

The Kia Niro EV is available to order at dealerships in Wind and Wave trim variants. Below is a breakdown of each model’s standard features and base price. The MSRP figures below include the $1,325 destination fee. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 video guide will point you in the right direction.

Niro EV Wind

The Niro EV Wind starts at $40,925. It has rear privacy glass, 17-inch wheels, vegan leather upholstery, a power driver’s seat, and heated front seats. Standard features include a digital instrument cluster, a 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, navigation, a six-speaker audio system, smartphone connectivity, and wireless smartphone charging.

Niro EV Wave

The Niro EV Wave starts at $45,925 and has all the standard goodies from the Wind trim. However, it has worthy upgrades like LED headlights, a sunroof, power tailgate, power-folding wing mirrors, ventilated front seats (with memory settings for the driver’s chair), a premium Harman Kardon audio system, a 110V power outlet, and automated parking.

2024 Kia Niro EV interior layout. Photo: Kia Motors America.

2024 Kia Niro EV Safety Features

The 2024 Kia Niro EV comes standard with the brand’s Drive Wise technology. The package includes blind spot warnings, forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, navigation-based adaptive cruise control, speed limit assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, rear occupant alert, and an intersection collision mitigation system.

Kia Niro EV Warranty

The 2024 Kia Niro EV leaves the Gyeonggi, South Korea, manufacturing facility with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Other coverages from the factory include a five-year/100,000-mile anti-perforation warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan.

Despite having one of the most comprehensive new vehicle warranties, options are available to extend the warranty on any Kia vehicle, including the Niro, if needed.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.