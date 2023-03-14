2024 Hyundai Kona Electric to Debut With 65.4-kWh Battery, Bi-Directional Charging & “Virtual Sounds”

Yes, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 could upset the established elite with its value-driven proposition of vintage styling, exhilarating performance, and extended driving range. However, the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric, the second-gen variant of Hyundai’s popular compact SUV, leads the brand’s charge in the affordable EV category. Unlike the first-gen Kona (which got an EV version based on the gasoline variant), Hyundai explicitly developed the second-gen Kona as an all-electric vehicle.

“Kona Electric will play a significant role alongside our Ioniq models in reinforcing Hyundai’s EV leadership,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “The new model builds on the great reputation of the first-generation Kona Electric and is designed and engineered to lead the competition with its many outstanding features.”

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric: What’s New?

The second-gen Hyundai Kona Electric is all-new for 2024. It now has a longer wheelbase and is more expansive to offer more room than the trendy first-gen Kona, a vehicle we nominated as one of the best small SUVs for 2023. Similar to the outgoing Kona that reshuffled buyers’ perception of what a “car” should look like, the Kona Electric is brandishing a modernist façade derived from the brand’s Staria people carrier sold in other parts of the world.

The new Kona’s cyborg-inspired styling will undoubtedly turn heads, while its sleek, aerodynamically-optimized body panels deliver a stellar 0.27 drag coefficient to maximize range and efficiency. Moreover, those “Pixelated Seamless Horizon” lighting elements and graphics fortify the vehicle’s high-tech vibe.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

More Electric Power

Sweetening the pie is a powerful electric motor that delivers more oomph for roughly the same amount of juice. Hyundai said the 2024 Kona Electric has a 214-horsepower front-mounted electric motor, about 13 more horses than the outgoing Kona EV. Unfortunately, the new Kona Electric is unavailable with a dual motor, all-wheel drivetrain. So if you fancy AWD, the gasoline-powered Konas are the way to go for now.

The solitary electric motor draws juice from a 65.4 kWh battery that delivers about 260 miles of range on a single full charge. We admit the range number is not something to write home about, especially given the outgoing Kona EV manages an EPA-rated 258 miles of range. However, the new Kona Electric has bi-directional onboard charging capabilities like the Ioniq 5, enabling users to power any device or electrical equipment via the battery pack.

Tech-Filled Cabin

Hyundai updated the interior to reflect its newfound sense of style. Based on the press images, we can tell the cabin has a more premium feel with better materials. Front and center are dual 12.3-inch display screens with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. At the same time, an available 12-inch heads-up display (HUD) feeds the driver relevant vehicle info, while Hyundai’s electronic-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) system creates “virtual sounds” while driving, a feature that delights or annoys depending on who you ask.

Safety features include remote parking assist, driver status monitoring, a blind-spot view monitor, and an array of advanced driver assistance features like collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, navigation-based cruise control, and many more.

Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric Pricing

The 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric will make its hometown debut at the Seoul Mobility Show on March 30th, 2023. The first deliveries will arrive at U.S. dealerships in mid-2023. The MSRP and other details remain forthcoming, but we expect things to start at around $36,500.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.