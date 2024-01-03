2024 Infiniti Q50: Powerful V6, Optional AWD, Premium Care Plan, Starting MSRP & More

2024 Infiniti Q50 Summary Points

There are no significant changes to the Infiniti Q50 for the 2024 model year. The starting MSRP is just over $44,000.

Under the hood remains a gutsy and torquey 3.0-liter V6 with 300 horsepower and up to 400 horsepower in the top-of-the-line Q50 Red Sport 400.

A rear-wheel drivetrain is standard, but AWD remains optional.

2024 Infiniti Q50: What’s New?

The Infiniti Q50 has aged gracefully before our eyes and has consistently defied time since debuting in 2013. Newer and better competitors have emerged since then (the Genesis G70, an Automoblog favorite, and the BMW 3 Series come to mind).

Still, the Infiniti Q50 has remained steadfast in its sport-luxury image by sprinkling some Skyline charisma into the overall package.

For 2024, the Q50 receives the Infiniti Premium Care Plan that covers three years or 30,000 miles (whichever comes first) of routine maintenance. Besides that, the Q50 is mostly unchanged and entering its twilight years.

2024 Infiniti Q50. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Turbocharged V6 Engine

The Infiniti Q50 may be showing its age in the cabin, but there’s nothing archaic about its 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. It produces 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque in the Luxe and Sensory grades and up to 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft. of torque in the Q50 Red Sport 400.

All that goodness routes to the rear wheels using a seven-speed automatic transmission, but there’s an optional all-wheel drivetrain across all trim grades.

Fuel Economy

Fuel economy will vary slightly depending on the trim level and whether you opt for all-wheel drive.

For example, a Q50 with rear-wheel drive returns an EPA-rated 20 in the city and 29 on the highway, with a combined of 23 mpg. All-wheel drive models are slightly less at 19/27 city/highway and 22 combined.

Red Sport models with rear-wheel drive return an EPA-rated 20 in the city and 26 on the highway with a combined of 22 mpg. The Red Sport with all-wheel drive has the same highway and combined numbers, although is one mpg less at 19 in the city.

Given the minuscule fuel economy differences, the Red Sport with all-wheel drive is an attractive option if you have your eyes on a 2024 Infiniti Q50.

2024 Infiniti Q50 interior layout. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

2024 Infiniti Q50 Starting MSRP

The 2024 Infiniti Q50 is available in Luxe, Sensory, and Red Sport 400 grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,150 destination charge. The optional all-wheel drivetrain is an extra $2,000 over the base price.

Q50 Luxe

The Luxe starts at $44,200. The standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a dual touchscreen infotainment display, a 16-speaker Bose audio system, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated outside mirrors, keyless entry, and smartphone connectivity.

Q50 Sensory

The Sensory starts at $49,900. The package includes custom front and rear fascias, black exterior trim, 19-inch wheels wrapped with Dunlop tires, ambient interior lighting, navigation, a cabin air purifier, and black open-pore wood trim. A saddle brown interior is optional for the Sensory.

Q50 Red Sport 400

The top-dog Red Sport 400 starts at $58,050. It has ventilated disc brakes with four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers, bespoke 19-inch wheels, and quilted semi-aniline leather seats with red contrast stitching.

Standard for the Red Sport is Infiniti’s Dynamic Digital Suspension, which monitors body roll, pitch, and bounce rate to enhance ride comfort. As described by Infiniti, the system continually adjusts shock absorber valves to control body motion when cornering and can filter out a degree of negative feedback from the suspension to limit road noise and low-level vibrations.

The Q50 Red Sport 400 is also available with a Black Opal Edition package ($2,200) that includes a carbon fiber rear wing, black badging, and chameleon-style Black Opal Metallic paint.

Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

2024 Infiniti Q50 Safety Features

The 2024 Infiniti Q50 has earned Good scores in crashworthiness from the IIHS.

Every 2024 Q50 is standard with forward emergency braking, backup collision intervention, lane departure and blind-spot warnings, and a surround-view camera with moving object detection.

Infiniti Q50 Warranty

All Infiniti Q50s leave the Tochigi manufacturing plant in Japan with a four-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. Extending the factory warranty on any new Infiniti vehicle is possible if you need more coverage, including the Q50.

2024 Infiniti Q50 Conclusion

The 2024 Infiniti Q50 might be just what you are looking for if similar offerings from Acura, Lexus, Genesis, or BMW don’t suit your tastes. Although there are no significant changes for the 2024 model year, the Red Sport trim level continues to be a winner, offering a nice balance of luxury and performance for the price.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company.