2024 Genesis G70 to Arrive With New 2.5L Turbo-Four, Fancier Detailing & Brembo Brakes

The 2024 Genesis G70 has brought a smile to our aging mugs. We hoped Genesis would shoehorn the soon-to-be-defunct Kia Stinger’s gutsy 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger when the former unveiled the refreshed G70 in 2022 (but that didn’t happen!). Genesis eventually heard our pleas and is finally upgrading the G70’s 2.0-liter to a more raucous and potent 2.5-liter unit for the 2024 model year, offering 48 more horses than before.

2024 Genesis G70: What’s New?

The 2022 redesign made the Genesis G70 one of the sharpest-looking sport-luxury sedans in our book. Sister company Kia has been slaying the catwalk with its angular and eye-catching “Opposites United” design idiom, and we actually find the Kia Stinger a pleasant thing to behold.

However, Hyundai’s Genesis division is wowing onlookers with its “Athletic Elegance” styling cues, and the G70 is a fine example. For 2024, the G70 has inherited the exiting Kia Stinger’s 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder with the same 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft. of torque. Accompanying the power hike are standard Brembo anchors to improve braking precision and pedal feel.

2024 Genesis G70. Photo: Genesis Motor America.

Genesis G70 3.3T

We like the 2024 G70’s new 2.5-liter turbocharged mill, but our bet remains on the G70 3.3T with a 3.3-liter turbo V6 shared with the outgoing Kia Stinger. It produces 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft. of torque to command the attention of German cars on the road, and the standard rear-wheel drivetrain ensures an old-school muscle car feel.

Those needing an all-weather grip will be glad that every G70 has an available all-wheel drivetrain, although the brand has discontinued the manual gearbox option since the 2022 model year. There’s no official word from Genesis yet, but we reckon an eight-speed automatic is standard for the all-new G70 2.5T and 3.3T.

Genesis has added two-tone interior themes (Black/Gray and Black/Beige) and updated paint hues (Vatna Gray and Kawah Blue) for the 2024 G70. Other changes include a new Guilloché-pattern Genesis emblem, a frameless rearview mirror, a new touch-type climate control display, and fancier switchgear to elevate the vehicle’s posh environment.

2024 Genesis G70 MSRP

Genesis will announce more details about its upcoming 2024 G70 in late 2023, including the starting MSRPs. We’re expecting a slight uptick in base prices, beginning at about $42,500 for the G70 3.5T and $48,000 for the range-topping G70 3.3T.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Genesis Motor America.